Oh good, Stephen King has an opinion on Syria … said literally no one, ever.

Ok, so that’s not entirely true. Plenty of King’s ‘fans’ were all excited that he used the tragedy in Syria to make a dig at Trump, but we’re not sure we should count them as actual people because who would applaud such a thing?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Stephen thought this was appropriate …

Surprised Trump didn’t dismiss the horrific nerve-gas attack in Syria as “fake news.” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 8, 2018

Dozens of people, including children, dead in the chemical weapons attack but hey, TRUUUUUUMP.

Surprised you believe your opinions are still relevant… https://t.co/ECQdvB11HJ — Vincent Charles (@YesThatVCharles) April 9, 2018

We’re not sure people who have Trump Derangement Syndrome as badly as Stephen King does have the ability to ‘believe’ anything.

So you're saying the President would call it 'fake news' to cover for his perfidious Russian masters? Or that he's callously indifferent to people convulsing to death from Sarin exposure? Or that…okay, I don't get what you're saying. Scoring points is hard when unintelligible. — Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) April 9, 2018

And it comes across as cruel, not clever or funny.

How's that chemical weapons ban working out there book boy? — 🇺🇸🌴🏖️✌️ (@US395) April 9, 2018

Really, @StephenKing? That's the best a professional writer can do? 🙄 — Gorsuch Laugh (@Wirrack) April 9, 2018

Writing professionally ain’t exactly a cake walk, but fair point when it comes to King.

Your life will be easier if you just admit you have a man crush on Trump. — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) April 9, 2018

Not a good visual, man.

You need to separate fantasy from fiction, writer man, go write. — Jerry Attric (@joebagobagels) April 9, 2018

Please! You write fiction… you are under the impression that anyone cares what your opinion is on REAL issues — Nicole Lee 👊 (@NicoleL1111) April 9, 2018

You're not the horror master I remember.

Now you betray your own brothers in America by incessantly attacking a president elected by actual Americans. Not Russians btw. — Thomas (@ThomasCFischerj) April 9, 2018

Politics is not your game. In fiction, you write about Roland Gilead who is a good guy with a gun however you are publically anti-gun. Now that you have set the narrative, you complain about a president that does what he said he would and you complain. Why?! — Ray KingZ (@SpyMail) April 9, 2018

Because he’s progressive, and this is all they know when they’re not in charge.

It’s the way of politics in 2018.

Which is scarier than anything King has written in decades.

