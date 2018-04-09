Oh good, Stephen King has an opinion on Syria … said literally no one, ever.

Ok, so that’s not entirely true. Plenty of King’s ‘fans’ were all excited that he used the tragedy in Syria to make a dig at Trump, but we’re not sure we should count them as actual people because who would applaud such a thing?

Wait, don’t answer that.

Stephen thought this was appropriate …

Dozens of people, including children, dead in the chemical weapons attack but hey, TRUUUUUUMP.

We’re not sure people who have Trump Derangement Syndrome as badly as Stephen King does have the ability to ‘believe’ anything.

And it comes across as cruel, not clever or funny.

Writing professionally ain’t exactly a cake walk, but fair point when it comes to King.

Not a good visual, man.

Because he’s progressive, and this is all they know when they’re not in charge.

It’s the way of politics in 2018.

Which is scarier than anything King has written in decades.

