They don’t call Defense Sec. Jim Mattis ‘Mad Dog’ for nothin’. This morning Mattis spoke briefly on the United State’s response to the Syrian regime using chemical weapons on its own people.

And he didn’t disappoint.

SecDef Mattis asked by @LucasFoxNews if he could rule out retaliatory US strikes following chemical weapons use by the Syrian regime, Mattis said: "I don’t rule out anything right now" — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) April 9, 2018

These statements from Mattis should keep each and every evil man willing to do evil awake at night.

He’s not playin’ and neither is the United States.

We’re not drawing any pretty red lines this time, Assad.

More Mattis: "The first thing we have to look at is why are chemical weapons still being used at all when Russia was the framework guarantor of removing all chemical weapons & so working w/ our allies & partners from NATO to Qatar & elsewhere we are going to address this issue” https://t.co/PdNyMKetLR — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) April 9, 2018

Oof, Russia, we felt that over here.

Yeah, about those chemical weapons, didn’t John Kerry assure us they had been removed?

In Syria, “we struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out.” – John Kerry on Sunday, July 20th, 2014 in comments on NBC’s “Meet the Press”

Guess not.

Interesting since Susan Rice and John Kerry said Syria's chemical weapons were ALL destroyed? Another @BarackObama administration lie. — Coco (@NancyLChapman) April 9, 2018

Another lie.

Another failure.

Another mess for the Trump administration to clean up.

This is Obama’s legacy.

