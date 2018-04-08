Welcome to the White House! It seems that John Bolton’s first day on the job might be a little busy, what with the reported airstrikes on Sunday in Syria and all, but he seems pretty excited for it:

Tomorrow I look forward to starting as National Security Advisor, and working with President Trump and his team to keep America safe and secure in these challenging times. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 8, 2018

And libs are reacting in the calm and sober way we’d expect:

I don’t think we have enough iodine tablets. https://t.co/Z9fD7c11T2 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 8, 2018

“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds” https://t.co/Kyn4XdUWXv — Adam Brody (@Handlebrody) April 8, 2018

Tomorrow the world becomes more destabilized and less safe. https://t.co/dxMUbM1pyh — Will Fischer (@will_c_fischer) April 8, 2018

Into the chaotic dysfunction, Syria, trade wars, mass resignations & firings, and an unhinged president who makes foreign policy by tweet in response to Fox & Friends…enter a reckless warmonger who wants to attack a nuclear North Korea and bomb Iran. What could go wrong? https://t.co/luKtU4aOoT — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 8, 2018

Just in time for war with #Syria. I’ve seen this movie before. There is no ending. Just a long intermission. https://t.co/eYP4FNTW3F — Rich Zeoli (@Richzeoli) April 8, 2018

NIGHTMARE: Bolton is the reason the US is not a party to the Rome Statute and therefore the ICC. The mustache is a walking human rights fail. https://t.co/0D4W1yXTe1 — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) April 9, 2018

What can I put you down for in the pool? I have you gone on 3 months. Uhhhh, let’s see here, “due to various skeletons in your closet that are quickly uncovered by a free press.” https://t.co/5OsT8BrQNq — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 9, 2018

Tomorrow you become @realDonaldTrump’s 3rd National Security Advisor in 445 days. You will not be his last. https://t.co/Hx1IXgbxhT — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 8, 2018

Oh, relax.

