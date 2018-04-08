Welcome to the White House! It seems that John Bolton’s first day on the job might be a little busy, what with the reported airstrikes on Sunday in Syria and all, but he seems pretty excited for it:
Tomorrow I look forward to starting as National Security Advisor, and working with President Trump and his team to keep America safe and secure in these challenging times.
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 8, 2018
And libs are reacting in the calm and sober way we’d expect:
I don’t think we have enough iodine tablets. https://t.co/Z9fD7c11T2
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 8, 2018
“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds” https://t.co/Kyn4XdUWXv
— Adam Brody (@Handlebrody) April 8, 2018
Tomorrow the world becomes more destabilized and less safe. https://t.co/dxMUbM1pyh
— Will Fischer (@will_c_fischer) April 8, 2018
Into the chaotic dysfunction, Syria, trade wars, mass resignations & firings, and an unhinged president who makes foreign policy by tweet in response to Fox & Friends…enter a reckless warmonger who wants to attack a nuclear North Korea and bomb Iran. What could go wrong? https://t.co/luKtU4aOoT
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 8, 2018
Just in time for war with #Syria. I’ve seen this movie before. There is no ending. Just a long intermission. https://t.co/eYP4FNTW3F
— Rich Zeoli (@Richzeoli) April 8, 2018
NIGHTMARE: Bolton is the reason the US is not a party to the Rome Statute and therefore the ICC. The mustache is a walking human rights fail. https://t.co/0D4W1yXTe1
— Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) April 9, 2018
What can I put you down for in the pool? I have you gone on 3 months. Uhhhh, let’s see here, “due to various skeletons in your closet that are quickly uncovered by a free press.” https://t.co/5OsT8BrQNq
— Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) April 9, 2018
Tomorrow you become @realDonaldTrump’s 3rd National Security Advisor in 445 days.
You will not be his last. https://t.co/Hx1IXgbxhT
— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 8, 2018
Oh, relax.
***
