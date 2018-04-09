If only Kamala Harris cared this much about America’s homeless and the thousands of vets who go without necessary health care EVERY DAMN DAY. But tell us more about how people who have entered our country illegally aren’t getting the ‘care’ they need.

Immigrant families are so afraid of being targeted by this Administration they are forgoing critical health care services. This is just wrong. https://t.co/sIAX5HBGK0 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 7, 2018

Ya’ don’t say.

Look out …

You know who isn’t getting critical health care? Homeless American citizens and overwhelming numbers of American veterans. THAT is what is just wrong. https://t.co/4iv53yb7XB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 9, 2018

America has plenty of people who are here legally going without critical health care, and that our vets go without their needs being met is beyond reprehensible.

@KamalaHarris, I’m sure you meant to say, illegal immigrant families! — Joel A Schwartz🙏🏻🇺🇸🦅 (@buckeye36) April 9, 2018

Funny how they always leave off the word ‘illegal’ ain’t it?

@KamalaHarris you keep forgetting that important little word “illegal”! Just because you don’t say it doesn’t make it different! Oh and all that FREE healthcare they are receiving, raises the cost for the rest of us. But keep pandering to your voting block. — Proud American (@K9Zeus16) April 9, 2018

The majority of Americans welcome and even celebrate legal immigrants, they are a huge part of what makes America the amazing country it is, and it’s a gross disrespect when Dems lump them in with people who are in this country illegally.

James, middle class Americans in California are also not receiving health care. I have been referred to the county hospital for 2 procedures and turned away because I don't have and cannot afford medical insurance though I work full time as a paralegal. — Big Bertha (@MistralWinds) April 9, 2018

What happened to that $2500 Obama promised us?

Don't forget the middle class who under OBAMACARE now can't afford $6000 deductible to initiate healthcare!!! — Kim O'Reilly (@GoVerdeRI) April 9, 2018

Let’s hear it for Obamacare!

Mr. Woods it’s around 500,000 people with around 10% being veterans. Thank you for calling attention to this but Kamala really doesn’t care unless the homeless will vote Democrat or work as protestors. — Star (@starmlw) April 9, 2018

If Kamala thought vets and the homeless would vote for Democrats she might care …

It’s bad from San Diego to San Francisco and it’s been like that for a while. Hope to see change soon. Doing my part & thank you James for shedding light on real issues that affect Californians. Keep fighting the good fight! — Angela scott (@Angelas21327978) April 9, 2018

But considering this is not her typical voting base she’s far too busy pandering to the illegal immigrants she hopes will vote for her.

