A reported chemical weapons attack in Syria that left dozens dead and many more with injuries has brought back memories of Obama administration officials in and around 2014 celebrating the removal of all declared chemical weapons from that country. The media also did its part to help spread word of the Obama admin’s claims about chemical weapons in Syria, which, via the Free Beacon, look particularly pitiful in light of recent news:

Those stories did NOT age well.

It staggers the imagination!

