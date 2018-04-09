A reported chemical weapons attack in Syria that left dozens dead and many more with injuries has brought back memories of Obama administration officials in and around 2014 celebrating the removal of all declared chemical weapons from that country. The media also did its part to help spread word of the Obama admin’s claims about chemical weapons in Syria, which, via the Free Beacon, look particularly pitiful in light of recent news:
ICYMI: Reports of Syria Removing Its Chemical Weapons Were Greatly Exaggerated pic.twitter.com/JlRUJAWZOk
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 9, 2018
Those stories did NOT age well.
I wonder what it would be like if the media were Trump's dedicated lapdogs as much as they were Obama's… https://t.co/HDAujKld0k
— Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) April 9, 2018
It staggers the imagination!
Obama lied. Media died. https://t.co/5CJTRcmrPk
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 9, 2018
If you like your chemical weapons, you apparently can keep your chemical weapons.
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 9, 2018
Either Obama lied or something is terribly wrong
— Gerard (@gerardamo2) April 9, 2018
C'mon @CNN for once just say it….@BarackObama and @JohnKerry bold faced lied!!! #Cowards
— Michael Conyer (@MichaelConyer) April 9, 2018