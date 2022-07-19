Breaking news from the Arizona-Nevada border where a fire and explosion were reported at Hoover Dam:

The Boulder City Fire Department is responding to the incident:

Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

Here’s another angle:

Here's another angle of the Hoover Dam explosion/fire pic.twitter.com/aV9O2D1ic3 — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) July 19, 2022

Any disruption to the power generated or to the drinking water supply could be devastating to the area:

We must protect our most precious resource — water. As of July 1, Lake Mead was at 1045 ft. Dead pool is 895 ft., which we mustn't reach. As your next AG, I have the expertise to play a critical role in protecting this life-saving resource.https://t.co/vcCQn3H7G8 — Kris Mayes (@krismayes) July 19, 2022

The amount of water in Lakes Mead and Powell was already “nearing a catastrophic situation”:

"The need for greater water storage capacity in California is not new," local author Richard Thomas writes. But historic lows in Lake Mead and Lake Powell show we are nearing a catastrophic situation.https://t.co/bjGB0Bj7U7 — San Diego Union-Tribune Opinion (@sdutOpinion) July 19, 2022

We’ll keep you posted.

UPDATE

The fire has been extinguished:

UPDATE: CBS affiliate KLAS-TV reports the fire at the Hoover Dam has been extinguished. https://t.co/1p17AG4sIW — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 19, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

