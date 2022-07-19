Breaking news from the Arizona-Nevada border where a fire and explosion were reported at Hoover Dam:

The Boulder City Fire Department is responding to the incident:

Here’s another angle:

Any disruption to the power generated or to the drinking water supply could be devastating to the area:

The amount of water in Lakes Mead and Powell was already “nearing a catastrophic situation”:

We’ll keep you posted.

UPDATE

The fire has been extinguished:

