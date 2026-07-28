CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘It’s Not About Me’ As She Rushes to Jon Stewart’s Show to Talk About Herself

CNN's Kaitlan Collins is getting the one thing ‘journalists’ crave above all else: Attention. She even lied about it recently on Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show. She laughably claimed, ‘It’s really not about me,’ as she spoke about herself with the lefty talk show host. Everyone is talking about Collins after President Donald Trump accurately said she resembled trans icon Dylan Mulvaney. Something she and others claim is an insult despite repeatedly telling the public that Mulvaney, a man who pretends to be female, is actually a beautiful woman. So, where’s the insult?

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Anyway, here’s six minutes of Collins not making it about herself or something. (WATCH)

Kaitlan Collins on clashes with Trump: "It's really not about me, and I don't want it to be about my reaction. ... In those moments it's important to put the reminder back on the work, on the question, and on the non-answers that we get."

pic.twitter.com/tiJZ9ZgEbO — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 28, 2026

Yeah, journalists NEVER want a story to be about them. Nope, never, ever happens .... — Phillip Janicki (@PhilJ1895) July 28, 2026

That's true as long as one ignores all the oodles of evidence to the contrary.

‘Journalists’ love being treated as celebrities despite lying and claiming otherwise. Posters see it.

I love the lack of self awareness about appearing on a far-left propaganda show that only promotes democrats, then saying "It's really not about me". — Dronetek (@TheDronetek) July 28, 2026

"It's not about me" she smirks, as she rushes to a liberal talk show to make herself into the story. — blanky mcblank (@f4z6nxjqvx) July 28, 2026

I love how she says it's not about her as she is on a talk show to talk about her — DB (@DB32779065) July 28, 2026

The main lie they all tell is "it's not about me". They all LOVE being part of the story. Her, Acosta, Lemon, the rest all crave attention, it's why they act the way they do — The Carnivore CPA (@hedgeguy78) July 28, 2026

its not about me...let me go on a talk show and talk about me. pic.twitter.com/HSIBKYwCTq — White (@thatsnotawhite) July 28, 2026

It’s another way Collins is just like Mulvaney. If Collins didn’t want the limelight, she would have turned down Stewart’s interview request. Of course, she didn’t for the most obvious of reasons.

Collins and her defenders keep insisting that being compared to the ‘beautiful woman, Dylan Mulvaney’ is an insult. They refuse to explain exactly why.

She says it was an insult. I still don't understand how looking like a Attitude's Woman of the Year 2023 is an insult? — K (@Roguethinkk) July 28, 2026

She gets compared to the woman of the year by the president of the United States and she’s insulted?



She’s as mentally ill as the trans. pic.twitter.com/94qbm2hywE — Ohio Chernobyl (@BoJangl95031889) July 28, 2026

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I thought it would be a compliment. After all, they're all about empowering women. Kaitlan and Dylan look like sisters. — Mariana (@mariana_x) July 28, 2026

Or brothers, and there’s nothing wrong with that, Kaitlan. Now stop talking about yourself and playing the victim; by doing so, you’re only making the comparison to the self-promoting Mulvaney more true by the minute.

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