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CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘It’s Not About Me’ As She Rushes to Jon Stewart’s Show to Talk About Herself

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:35 PM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

CNN's Kaitlan Collins is getting the one thing ‘journalists’ crave above all else: Attention. She even lied about it recently on Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show. She laughably claimed, ‘It’s really not about me,’ as she spoke about herself with the lefty talk show host. Everyone is talking about Collins after President Donald Trump accurately said she resembled trans icon Dylan Mulvaney. Something she and others claim is an insult despite repeatedly telling the public that Mulvaney, a man who pretends to be female, is actually a beautiful woman. So, where’s the insult?

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Anyway, here’s six minutes of Collins not making it about herself or something. (WATCH)

That's true as long as one ignores all the oodles of evidence to the contrary.

‘Journalists’ love being treated as celebrities despite lying and claiming otherwise. Posters see it.

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It’s another way Collins is just like Mulvaney. If Collins didn’t want the limelight, she would have turned down Stewart’s interview request. Of course, she didn’t for the most obvious of reasons.

Collins and her defenders keep insisting that being compared to the ‘beautiful woman, Dylan Mulvaney’ is an insult. They refuse to explain exactly why.

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Or brothers, and there’s nothing wrong with that, Kaitlan. Now stop talking about yourself and playing the victim; by doing so, you’re only making the comparison to the self-promoting Mulvaney more true by the minute.

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Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP DYLAN MULVANEY FAKE NEWS KAITLAN COLLINS LIBERAL MEDIA

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