GOOD NEWS!

Murder charges have been dropped against Harlem bodega worker Jose Alba:

Trending

Previous coverage here:

It was pretty clear from the surveillance video that this was always self-defense:

And as Dana Loesch points out, 1. he never should have faced the murder charge, and 2., what about the girlfriend who stabbed Alba? Why isn’t she charged?

“Justice is a joke in NY”:

***

Tags: Jose Alba