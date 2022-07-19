GOOD NEWS!

Murder charges have been dropped against Harlem bodega worker Jose Alba:

Prosecutor had filed a motion to drop charges against Jose Alba — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) July 19, 2022

NEW: Per @AvaPittmanTV, DA has filed motion to dismiss the murder charge against Jose Alba, the bodega worker shown on camera stabbing a man to death. Alba claiming self defense after he appeared cornered by Austin Simon. — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) July 19, 2022

JUST IN: Murder charges dropped against Harlem bodega worker Jose Alba. — Shaun Kraisman (@ShaunKraisman) July 19, 2022

Previous coverage here:

NYC bodega worker facing a murder charge after appearing to act in self-defense https://t.co/5FfzwnX4OR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 7, 2022

It was pretty clear from the surveillance video that this was always self-defense:

Wild video shows NYC bodega worker allegedly stabbing man to death https://t.co/L9hT8MXIye pic.twitter.com/KjkxbhI2Ki — New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2022

And as Dana Loesch points out, 1. he never should have faced the murder charge, and 2., what about the girlfriend who stabbed Alba? Why isn’t she charged?

“Justice is a joke in NY”:

Glad murder charges were dropped against Jose Alba — but they never should have existed in the first place. Apparently Bragg felt the girlfriend who repeatedly stabbed Alba is in the clear. Justice is a joke in NY. https://t.co/gQzOTxXwyr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 19, 2022

***

