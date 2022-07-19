It’s come to this. . .

The Lincoln Project is now selling pro-abortion swag:

Your body, your t-shirt. Check out TLP gear at https://t.co/TakSBfVXVk pic.twitter.com/UTzpAoru4b — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 19, 2022

They’re shameless, but even more so based on the pro-life views of their founder, Rick Wilson.

Just how do you go from this to selling pro-abortion merch?

There is nothing so stubborn as Democrats on guns and abortion. Nothing convinces them how wrong they are, even elections. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 8, 2015

Now he’s with the “abortion fanclub”:

Though, sure as the sun rises in the East, America's abortion fanclub will be out today, saying, "So WHAT? It's just TISSUE." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 24, 2014

And he had lots to say about why Donald Trump wasn’t pro-life enough:

@TheMachineX2 Unlike Trump, I have never backed abortion, gun control, eminent-domain property seizure. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 2, 2016

How’d that work out for you?

What "conservative" used to favor gun control and abortion? Why, it's conservative stalwart Donald Trump! — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 5, 2015

So, would *you* ban partial-birth abortion, Rick?

Watch that video I just tweeted. Donald Trump says he wouldn't ban partial birth abortion. Jesus. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 9, 2015

And he called Trump a “lifelong donor to Democrats, supporter of abortion and degenerate”:

"Pseudo Republican." You mean like a lifelong donor to Democrats, supporter of abortion, and degenerate? Oh. Wait. That's Trump. https://t.co/AbYK7Nugo9 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 15, 2017

So, does the Lincoln Project hold this view?

Just so y'all know, Hillary's "late late late term abortion" position is held by about 1% of the population. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 13, 2015

He’ll be selling Planned Parenthood shirts next:

@WillMcLeod99 37% of its income. 93% of its "services" to pregnant women. Over 325000 abortions and just 2000 referrals for adoption. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 13, 2014

Wilson really was quite extreme in his pro-life views:

Will be hilarious when a GOP President directs regulators to cut off abortion providers from bank services using Operation Choke Point. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 15, 2015

And NOTHING has changed, which is why Dems are going to get crushed in 2022;

Questions 21 and 22 in the @Politico poll show you just how radically out of touch Dems are on abortion. Radically. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 19, 2014

***

