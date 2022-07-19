It’s come to this. . .

The Lincoln Project is now selling pro-abortion swag:

They’re shameless, but even more so based on the pro-life views of their founder, Rick Wilson.

Just how do you go from this to selling pro-abortion merch?

Now he’s with the “abortion fanclub”:

And he had lots to say about why Donald Trump wasn’t pro-life enough:

How’d that work out for you?

So, would *you* ban partial-birth abortion, Rick?

And he called Trump a “lifelong donor to Democrats, supporter of abortion and degenerate”:

So, does the Lincoln Project hold this view?

He’ll be selling Planned Parenthood shirts next:

Wilson really was quite extreme in his pro-life views:

And NOTHING has changed, which is why Dems are going to get crushed in 2022;

***

