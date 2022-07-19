We don’t know about you guys, but when we’re looking for sharp, spot-on political analysis, we always turn to Rolling Stone.

We’re being facetious, of course, as Rolling Stone isn’t actually good for much these days except as birdcage liner. But every once in a while, we do like to see what they’re up to, just for giggles.

And while Asawin Suebsaeng is not himself Rolling Stone, he is a Rolling Stone senior politics reporter with a piping-hot take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

“Ron DeSantis is Donald Trump!!11!” is an insanely stupid take, but it’s become increasingly popular as DeSantis’ national star has continued to rise. Wonder why that is.

MMMMkay, Swin … if you say so. But we’d maybe be able to muster an ounce of actual respect for you if you could just admit to why it is you’re doing this right now.

Trending

Ding, ding, ding! Dan McLaughlin has nailed it.

And that puts Asawin in the awkward position of having to double down:

If all that is “demonstrably true,” we’d like to see Asawin demonstrate it. Because Ron DeSantis is, in fact, not Donald Trump, nor has he “explicitly branded himself as a Trumpist.” At least not that we have or anyone serious has observed.

Ron DeSantis scares the crap out of them, simple as that.

McLaughlin is exactly right about Suebsaeng and all the other media liberals who desperately need to set their sights on someone “worse than Trump,” who was already “worse than Hitler.” They’re so transparent, we’re not sure why they even bother trying to mask it as concern about extremism in the Republican Party. They need to just own what they’re doing already, because it’s just so obvious.

We can’t wait to see how this bold strategy pays off for them.

***

Related:

Jonathan Chait gets reality-checked after contending that Ron DeSantis ‘is a deeply authoritarian figure’

Jonathan Chait upgrades DeSantis threat level from ‘deeply authoritarian’ to ‘authoritarian to the bone’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Asawin SuebsaengDonald TrumpRolling StoneRon DeSantis