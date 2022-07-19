As we mentioned earlier, the White House is reportedly mulling over declaring a national climate emergency in order to offset the damage Democratic problem child Joe Manchin has done to their Build Back Better agenda.

But really, what is there to even think about? Apparently there’s at least one Hill staffer who thinks this should be a no-brainer for Joe Biden (which, incidentally, is the ideal kind of brainer for Joe Biden):

Hill staffer here: Biden must declare a National Climate Emergency AND publicly commit to using its powers immediately. Otherwise, we climate policy staff may have no choice but to put our bodies between Joe Manchin’s greed and the people we serve. Stand with us – we must win. https://t.co/mUKccuYEFZ — Saul (@saaaauuull) July 19, 2022

Don’t worry, we grabbed a screenshot:

That’s quite a tweet, isn’t it?

“hill staffer here” lmao I am dying pic.twitter.com/T3ZR2gS7xO — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 19, 2022

It’s just so fantastic on so many levels.

Of course this dope with pronouns in the bio works for Cori Bush. How many boxes can be checked here? https://t.co/8unSSgDle2 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 19, 2022

Wait … he works for Cori Bush? Does that mean he’s in the union for congressional staffers who have been victims of their bosses’ “culture of abuse”?

Actually, it looks like he is:

But we digress.

"put our bodies between joe manchin's greed" what are you gonna do? sit-in at the Dirksen caf? Put a cone in his parking spot? — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 19, 2022

we're storming cups! we're occupying the Inside Scoop FroYo shop! — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 19, 2022

Heh.

What does "put our bodies between" even mean? Is he threatening Manchin? https://t.co/Yt0mzFi0mE — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 19, 2022

You know, now that we think about it, it does like it could be a threat …

So hill staffers like this one who works for Rep. Cori Bush are now issuing (then deleting, lol) threats to use their "bodies" to stop Senator Joe Manchin from… getting to the Capitol? Making it to the Senate floor? Voting? Sounds a lil insurrection-y to me. pic.twitter.com/EgSTEf8KeX — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 19, 2022

Li’l bit, yeah.

Wonder what his Congressman father thinks? https://t.co/nTiCCF4eBD — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) July 19, 2022

That’s a great question! Maybe we should ask Andy Levin to comment.

In the meantime:

anyway if these rubes want biden to declare a national emergency and turn off a bunch of oil wells that would be disastrous for america and the world but on the other hand republicans would win like 75 House seats so could be fun — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 19, 2022