OK, guys, we have a confession to make. When it comes to the congressional Squad, we were wrong. It turns out they’re not completely terrible. They actually have something very valuable to bring to the political discourse. We had to wait a while to find it, but it looks like our patience has finally paid off.

Behold:

BREAKING: Staffers in 8 U.S. House offices have filed to form the first unions in Congress. The first staffers to unionize work in the offices of @RepCori, @RepChuyGarcia, @RepRoKhanna, @RepAndyLevin, @RepTedLieu, @AOC, @Ilhan, and @Rep_Stansbury. — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) July 18, 2022

Entertainment value is still value, and these days, it’s extra valuable. So thank you, AOC and Cory Bush and Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna and other proud progressive representatives for giving us something to be grateful for.

All Democrats, and IIRC, all of them are from the "Justice Democrats" faction https://t.co/LdsbNX1VqT — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 18, 2022

Because of course they are. It’s just so perfect.

Which kinda goes to show the unions are only a necessarily relic under shitty employers — Jay (@OneFineJay) July 18, 2022

Hold up, Jay … do you mean to say that the über-progressive wing of the Democratic Party is full of shi**y employers?

What abuse did @AOC and @IlhanMN inflict on their workers to cause them to unionize? https://t.co/xXBLZ7dqcw — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) July 18, 2022

Well, according to at least some of the staffers, there was emotional, mental, and physical abuse (and even racism!):

Congressional staffers say a culture of abuse sparked the drive to unionize. They’re severely overworked & underpaid. Some are even on food stamps & can’t afford rent. pic.twitter.com/jMKTQU4tJW — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) July 18, 2022

And members of Congress like AOC have just sat there and allowed that culture of abuse to fester until staffers finally got up the courage to speak out? For shame. For shame!

That’s basically their message in a nutshell.

Today, staffers in our Congressional office took steps to start the process of unionizing. Solidarity forever with all workers fighting for their right to form a union and organize! https://t.co/au3iu4L9e7 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 18, 2022

Lol okay have fun with that https://t.co/tBZUHU0SsE — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 18, 2022

We know we sure will.

Lol, this is too good. https://t.co/LhQMijlJZW — Who’s the Baddie (@whosthebaddie1) July 18, 2022

This is one of the most incredible unintentional self-owns of all time. https://t.co/RIYhlclnHJ — danny laub (@dannylaub) July 18, 2022

And we’re absolutely here for it.