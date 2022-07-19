In case you missed it, the White House is reportedly considering declaring a national climate emergency in the wake of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin driving a hefty nail into the Build Back Better coffin:

Scoop: White House weighs declaring national climate emergency as soon as this week, per sources, as collapse of talks w/ Manchin leads admin to explore raft of unilateral options W/ @TonyRomm https://t.co/xMwuWlgeH4 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 19, 2022

Sounds like fun, no?

Quite the worldview that deems the Courts kicking enumerated powers back to Congress as fascist and the executive permanently governing by Emergency Powers as very cool and very good. https://t.co/u1u8bv8sTQ — Foster (@foster_type) July 19, 2022

What a time to be alive! Suddenly we’re all supposed to be very excited about the prospect of the Executive Branch taking sweeping unilateral action to screw over as many Americans as possible.

According to Amos Hochstein, Special Presidential Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, we should be very excited. Because this would give us just the perfect opportunity to watch the federal government “accelerate the transition” to clean energy:

Biden energy advisor Amos Hochstein: We need to stop projects and limit oil usage to "accelerate the transition." pic.twitter.com/ItxMdcmAnJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2022

Transcript:

“So it’s about making a choice between what is the short term and the medium term, so that we can make sure we have enough oil and gas to support us through the transition, and what are the kind of steps that we don’t want the oil and gas industry to take that would have long-term consequences when we don’t want, uh, new major projects that would take 10, 20, 30 years to become profitable. So we have to make that differentiation to make sure that the American consumer has what it needs to grow our economy and the global economy, but not take steps and endanger the climate, uh, work that we’re trying to do to make sure that we’re on a better footing to accelerate the transition.”

Narrator: This isn’t so much about what the American consumer needs as it is about what the Biden administration wants, which is even more power over the American consumer.

Biden on the left: I feel your pain with the gas prices! Biden administration on the right: We are about to make this even worse for you. pic.twitter.com/QK8R8Nb1oL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 19, 2022

The pain is the point. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 19, 2022

They want us to suffer.. how sick is that. https://t.co/TY4kh9Ku2b — Carsley Golf (@CarsleyGolf) July 19, 2022

Pretty damn sick if you ask us.