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Carry On, Patriots! Navy Secretary Hung Cao Puts an END to Lefties Screeching About the Blue Angels

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on July 17, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite


If not for the fetid swamp filled with AWFLs known as the DC suburbs, Marine Hung Cao likely would be representing Virginia today in the United States Senate. Instead, Virginia re-elected Tim Kaine, best known as the most embarrassing vice presidential nominee in history—that is, until he was succeeded by Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz.

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Instead, Cao, whose famous 'knock-knock' campaign warning against Communism still gives us the shivers, was named Under Secretary of the Navy by President Trump in 2025. Since April 2026, Cao has been Acting Secretary of the Navy after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth fired his predecessor, John Phelan. 

Something tells us that Hegseth is REALLY happy with picking Cao for the post after the recent Blue Angels flyover that caused so many leftists to throw a hissy fit. 

As Jeff Spicoli would say, 'Awesome! Totally awesome!' 

But of course, the Left had a conniption about it, claiming that it was dangerous and reckless. 

As our @PolitiBunny wrote recently, Hegseth's response to their shrieking was absolutely epic. 

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 

Hilarious trolling from SecWar aside, however, even one of the Blue Angel pilots conceded that maybe, just maybe, one of the planes flew a little too low over the cheering crowd below. 

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Yesterday, Cao put an end to all that speculation with an official ruling about the flyover: 

See why we say that this man should have been a Senator? 

If anyone knows what freedom sounds like, it is a Marine whose family escaped Communist Vietnam. 

Cao also tweeted, a little more casually, from his personal account.

Love it or leave it! 

While most of the leftists who were crying about the flyover have never sat behind a stick, veteran pilots echoed their support. 

A refreshing change from the last administration, isn't it? 

Most of the people who had their feelings hurt by the patriotic flyover know nothing about naval aviation. Or anything else. 

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So many! 

The Department of War thought so as well. 

There was only one thing missing from the flyover that would have made it even more perfect. 

HAAAAAA! 

Next time. 

Pretty definitively, we'd say. 

We know that the Left will keep screeching. It's what they do. Mostly because they hate America, but also because they love being miserable and trying to make everyone else as miserable as they are. 

The next time they start caterwauling about our amazing Blue Angels, however, we'll just play them this video below. (Be sure to watch all of this if you want a nice Friday boost of patriotism.)

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This is what AMERICA is made of! 

As America's exceptional Acting Secretary of the Navy said, 'Semper fi and Hooyah!' 

============================================

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS MILITARY PETE HEGSETH VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF WAR AMERICA 250

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