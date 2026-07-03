Ratio-Palooza! Journo Says Military Jets Flying Over DC for America 250 Makes it Feel Like the Apocalypse

The celebration of America's 250th birthday has already begun, and part of that includes military jets flying in the skies over Washington, DC. It's been an amazing sight:
🚨 F-35 Lightnings are literally HOVERING over DC, dropping so low that they disappeared behind 12 story buildings— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2026
Before popping back up and rocketing around the Capitol and Washington Monument
And keep in mind: today are just PRACTICE RUNS. Tomorrow is going to be INSANE pic.twitter.com/6cO3BtZEY7
🇺🇸 It’s definitely NOT every day that you see American strategic bombers flying DIRECTLY over the US Capitol Building— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2026
And it’s even rarer when they’re B-1s and B-2s!
Look how THIN that B-2 is! Freaking wild to see from a high vantage point like this. pic.twitter.com/nd1NarnXBH
🔥 HOLY CRAP! A MASSIVE trove of America’s most elite military airpower just flew DIRECTLY over the National Mall— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2026
TWO B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, TWO B-1B Lancer supersonic bombers, COUNTLESS fighter jets, refueling aircraft, and more
The NEW Air Force One will be joining this… pic.twitter.com/vYSWfWouhC
Now it's time for some "journalism" triggering.
You knew these kinds of takes would be coming:
Why are we having so many jets scorching over DC? Nerve-wracking. I get 250 celebrations but it feels like the apocalypse.— Lulu NYT (@LuluGNavarro) July 3, 2026
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That's strange, because it feels like the opposite of the apocalypse to us and many others.
🤣🤣🤣 comical https://t.co/LYQHCCyNjI— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 3, 2026
New York Times journos when a plane flies overhead https://t.co/gA5lHLsvFV pic.twitter.com/QXZP0gebLm— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 3, 2026
It can be lonely being someone who absolutely loves America and lives in the DC area. Like this New York Times propagandist below, many neighbors also show no love. They have trans flags and USAID flags, but not American. It’s almost like being in a foreign or occupied country. https://t.co/7hIqrDS6OW— Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 3, 2026
In that case, everybody needs to "AMERICA!" even harder.
I used to laugh at people who complained about living in the area. "It's like a war zone!"— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 3, 2026
Oh, you didn't realize that living one mile from the Pentagon and a few miles from the White House would mean you'd have to hear military aircraft?
Silence Commie, the eagles are screaming https://t.co/5O5oxQYPpD pic.twitter.com/H8lXGatnOm— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 3, 2026
We can't hear anything else from libs over the sound of the USA being awesome.
wah wah https://t.co/ZAr5E2fQSc pic.twitter.com/4s3MoiS7Yq— Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) July 3, 2026
Every flyover burns commie cells from your body and replaces them with freedom molecules. A painful process for anyone on the left, but essential nonetheless. https://t.co/ZVVlD7s6eI— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 3, 2026
I had to check to make sure this wasn’t a parody account 😂— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2026
What a clown 🫵🤣
I’m sorry? 😂 pic.twitter.com/I8aqw87hmT— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 3, 2026
a simple thank you would suffice— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 3, 2026
We're also pretty sure the America 250 celebrations won't come to an end without some lib freaking out about climate change.
Never forget that Democrats and the mainstream media hate America, and they hate you for loving it. https://t.co/vKfjIfWHlE— Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) July 3, 2026
The 4th of July is like the apocalypse to leftists. https://t.co/Xjv7yZuDs0— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 3, 2026
Just wait until some of the lefty reactions to the massive fireworks display in DC tomorrow night. Pass the popcorn!
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