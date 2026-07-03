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Ratio-Palooza! Journo Says Military Jets Flying Over DC for America 250 Makes it Feel Like the Apocalypse

Doug P. | 5:30 PM on July 03, 2026
Twitchy

The celebration of America's 250th birthday has already begun, and part of that includes military jets flying in the skies over Washington, DC. It's been an amazing sight: 

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Now it's time for some "journalism" triggering. 

You knew these kinds of takes would be coming: 

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That's strange, because it feels like the opposite of the apocalypse to us and many others.

In that case, everybody needs to "AMERICA!" even harder. 

We can't hear anything else from libs over the sound of the USA being awesome. 

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We're also pretty sure the America 250 celebrations won't come to an end without some lib freaking out about climate change. 

Just wait until some of the lefty reactions to the massive fireworks display in DC tomorrow night. Pass the popcorn!

*****

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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