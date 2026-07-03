Ratio-Palooza! Journo Says Military Jets Flying Over DC for America 250 Makes it Feel Like the Apocalypse

The celebration of America's 250th birthday has already begun, and part of that includes military jets flying in the skies over Washington, DC. It's been an amazing sight:

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🚨 F-35 Lightnings are literally HOVERING over DC, dropping so low that they disappeared behind 12 story buildings



Before popping back up and rocketing around the Capitol and Washington Monument



And keep in mind: today are just PRACTICE RUNS. Tomorrow is going to be INSANE pic.twitter.com/6cO3BtZEY7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2026

🇺🇸 It’s definitely NOT every day that you see American strategic bombers flying DIRECTLY over the US Capitol Building



And it’s even rarer when they’re B-1s and B-2s!



Look how THIN that B-2 is! Freaking wild to see from a high vantage point like this. pic.twitter.com/nd1NarnXBH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2026

🔥 HOLY CRAP! A MASSIVE trove of America’s most elite military airpower just flew DIRECTLY over the National Mall



TWO B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, TWO B-1B Lancer supersonic bombers, COUNTLESS fighter jets, refueling aircraft, and more



The NEW Air Force One will be joining this… pic.twitter.com/vYSWfWouhC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2026

Now it's time for some "journalism" triggering.

You knew these kinds of takes would be coming:

Why are we having so many jets scorching over DC? Nerve-wracking. I get 250 celebrations but it feels like the apocalypse. — Lulu NYT (@LuluGNavarro) July 3, 2026

That's strange, because it feels like the opposite of the apocalypse to us and many others.

New York Times journos when a plane flies overhead https://t.co/gA5lHLsvFV pic.twitter.com/QXZP0gebLm — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 3, 2026

It can be lonely being someone who absolutely loves America and lives in the DC area. Like this New York Times propagandist below, many neighbors also show no love. They have trans flags and USAID flags, but not American. It’s almost like being in a foreign or occupied country. https://t.co/7hIqrDS6OW — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 3, 2026

In that case, everybody needs to "AMERICA!" even harder.

I used to laugh at people who complained about living in the area. "It's like a war zone!"



Oh, you didn't realize that living one mile from the Pentagon and a few miles from the White House would mean you'd have to hear military aircraft? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 3, 2026

We can't hear anything else from libs over the sound of the USA being awesome.

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Every flyover burns commie cells from your body and replaces them with freedom molecules. A painful process for anyone on the left, but essential nonetheless. https://t.co/ZVVlD7s6eI — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 3, 2026

I had to check to make sure this wasn’t a parody account 😂



What a clown 🫵🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 3, 2026

a simple thank you would suffice — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 3, 2026

We're also pretty sure the America 250 celebrations won't come to an end without some lib freaking out about climate change.

Never forget that Democrats and the mainstream media hate America, and they hate you for loving it. https://t.co/vKfjIfWHlE — Christian Martinez (@CDHMartinez) July 3, 2026

The 4th of July is like the apocalypse to leftists. https://t.co/Xjv7yZuDs0 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 3, 2026

Just wait until some of the lefty reactions to the massive fireworks display in DC tomorrow night. Pass the popcorn!

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