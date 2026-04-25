Democrats Delete Racist Post, Still Triggered by ‘Clown’ Trump Picked to Run the Navy

As we reported earlier this week, FactPost, which is run by the goons who ran KamalaHQ, posted an "unearthed" photo of Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, who is 5'8", standing next to former Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, who is 6'7". That was it … that was the entire post:

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Unearthed image of Trump's new Acting Navy Secretary, Hung Cao pic.twitter.com/Qa419aUM5w — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 23, 2026

As we reported, the Democrats reposted the photo with nothing but the "tiny penis" emoji. Remarkably, we checked, and they've since deleted the post, probably over all of the allegations of racism.

The Democrats still have it in for Cao and found a repost from FactPost, saying that this clown is now in charge, now that President Donald Trump has dragged our country into war with Iran.

Trump has fired Navy Secretary John Phelan, replacing him with failed VA Senate candidate Hung Cao who:



— Asked for a KKK hood with "slits" as eye holes instead of circles so he could see better

— Falsely claimed to have been injured in combat

— Warned that a wave of… pic.twitter.com/v6353CDjop — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 23, 2026

The post continues:

… "witchcraft" was taking over America — Argued he is African American because he once lived in Africa

Veteran Jon Gabriel gave us some more information on this "clown":

This "clown" entered the Navy enlisted and earned a commission as a Special Operations Officer from Annapolis.



As EOD Officer, he led threat missions for Special Warfare & Special Forces in Iraq, Afghanistan & Somalia. He retired from active duty as Captain in 2021.



He then was… https://t.co/g3adxxW3gH — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 24, 2026

The post continues:

… VP at CACI Intl., fielding EW packages, counter-drone tech, optical comm, & photonics. Hung Cao is a decorated combat veteran, a qualified Navy Special Operations, EOD & Diving Officer, Naval Parachutist, and Surface Warfare Officer. He has a bachelor’s in Ocean Engineering, a master’s in Applied Physics, & was a Fellow with MIT Seminar XXI & Harvard's Kennedy School.

As X users pointed out the other day, Cao is also a refugee who fled Vietnam at 4, grew up in Niger, went from enlisted sailor to Annapolis graduate, and led the diving team that recovered the body of JFK Jr.

Thanks, Jon, from a retired Army guy. Cao is a bonafide badass — as opposed to the Gen Z twerp who authored that tweet. — Tim Connelly (@RealTimConnelly) April 24, 2026

Man, you guys are pathetic. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) April 24, 2026

Oh, this is a YUGE improvement on the 'little d*ck' Xweet.



You all keep going.



You're doing GREAT for a pair of raging premenstrual 13-year-old girls who hate everyone. pic.twitter.com/j50MSVTv6g — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) April 24, 2026

He was joking about how immature, infantile, absurd, vicious and deranged the left has become. You're angry because you recognize yourself in what he said. You are the party of racism. Always have been, always will be and no amount of cheap deflecting will change that. — Wendy (@wendy_nm) April 24, 2026

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Oh now you malign immigrants who came here as actual refugees, escaping communism, who rose to epic levels within our military. Democrats are hypocritical pricks — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) April 24, 2026

Let's see the resumes of the interns posting for FactPost and the Democrats and see how they stack up.

He's done far more good in his life than everyone in your entire organization combined. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) April 25, 2026

If you think Hung Cao is a clown, you're the clowns. Navy diver, graduate degree in physics from the Naval Postgraduate School, mustang captain. It's disgraceful to insult him like this. — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) April 24, 2026

The intern that wrote this & the party that the intern represents isn’t fit to lick, much less spit shine, Hung Cao’s boots. — Cheryl (@Cheryl4labs) April 25, 2026

You thought going after an Annapolis grad and Navy vet was a good idea? Which single digit IQ intern took a break from licking door knobs to post this? — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) April 24, 2026

Is there ever a point where this account will be embarrassed by the absolute trash they post. — Len Jardine (@ljj58) April 25, 2026

I thought you were done attacking him? Explain your problem with him, instead of your trash postings. This is why you are hated by 75% of the country. — CommonSenseIsn'tCommonAnymore (@DCFanFirst) April 24, 2026

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All the clowns involved in this "controversy" are Democrats. Who, incidentally, are ALL too effing stupid to USE THE INTERNET to research a topic before embarrassing themselves. — CiceroTheLatest 🇮🇱 (@CiceroTheLatest) April 25, 2026

FactPost and the Democrats really have it out for this guy, who's immensely qualified for the job. All they're doing is drawing attention to what a hero he is.

By the way, here's the Klan hood remark in context. He didn't know at the time that the SPLC would be paying for it.

US Navy Secretary Hung Cao: “They call me a white supremacist, but I have one request for them when they give me my hood, make sure it’s got the little slits and not the circles so I can see better.” pic.twitter.com/9537m8YezR — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 24, 2026

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