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Democrats Delete Racist Post, Still Triggered by ‘Clown’ Trump Picked to Run the Navy

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we reported earlier this week, FactPost, which is run by the goons who ran KamalaHQ, posted an "unearthed" photo of Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, who is 5'8", standing next to former Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, who is 6'7". That was it … that was the entire post:

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As we reported, the Democrats reposted the photo with nothing but the "tiny penis" emoji. Remarkably, we checked, and they've since deleted the post, probably over all of the allegations of racism.

The Democrats still have it in for Cao and found a repost from FactPost, saying that this clown is now in charge, now that President Donald Trump has dragged our country into war with Iran.

The post continues:

… "witchcraft" was taking over America

— Argued he is African American because he once lived in Africa

Veteran Jon Gabriel gave us some more information on this "clown":

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The post continues:

… VP at CACI Intl., fielding EW packages, counter-drone tech, optical comm, & photonics. 

Hung Cao is a decorated combat veteran, a qualified Navy Special Operations, EOD & Diving Officer, Naval Parachutist, and Surface Warfare Officer. He has a bachelor’s in Ocean Engineering, a master’s in Applied Physics, & was a Fellow with MIT Seminar XXI & Harvard's Kennedy School.

As X users pointed out the other day, Cao is also a refugee who fled Vietnam at 4, grew up in Niger, went from enlisted sailor to Annapolis graduate, and led the diving team that recovered the body of JFK Jr.

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Let's see the resumes of the interns posting for FactPost and the Democrats and see how they stack up.

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FactPost and the Democrats really have it out for this guy, who's immensely qualified for the job. All they're doing is drawing attention to what a hero he is.

By the way, here's the Klan hood remark in context. He didn't know at the time that the SPLC would be paying for it.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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