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Democrats Ridicule the Height of Trump's New Acting Navy Secretary

Brett T. | 4:40 PM on April 23, 2026
Twitter

This is who the Democrats are. They still have time to delete this, but they won't see a reason to. 

In any case, FactPost, which is run by the people who used to run the KamalaHQ social media account before that flamed out, posted an "unearthed" photograph of President Donald Trump's new Acting Navy Secretary, Hung Cao, posing with former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Democrats must have thought it was pretty funny that the 5'8" Cao was standing next to Youngkin, who's 6'7". They reposted the "unearthed" photo with a "tiny penis" emoji.

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FactPost says its mission is to post facts. The fact is that Trump's new Acting Navy Secretary is much shorter than Youngkin. And?

Here are some other facts about Cao:

Sounds like a solid guy. We're lucky to have him.

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Not even the Lincoln Project or the Governor Newsom Press Office account would post something like this.

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Will the Democrats actually leave this up? What intern is in charge of running the account today?

***

 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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