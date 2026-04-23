Democrats Ridicule the Height of Trump's New Acting Navy Secretary

This is who the Democrats are. They still have time to delete this, but they won't see a reason to.

In any case, FactPost, which is run by the people who used to run the KamalaHQ social media account before that flamed out, posted an "unearthed" photograph of President Donald Trump's new Acting Navy Secretary, Hung Cao, posing with former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Democrats must have thought it was pretty funny that the 5'8" Cao was standing next to Youngkin, who's 6'7". They reposted the "unearthed" photo with a "tiny penis" emoji.

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FactPost says its mission is to post facts. The fact is that Trump's new Acting Navy Secretary is much shorter than Youngkin. And?

Here are some other facts about Cao:

Refugee who fled Vietnam at 4, grew up in Niger, went from enlisted sailor to Annapolis graduate, led the diving team that recovered the body of JFK Jr., combat veteran with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. https://t.co/y0KGpONiGB — Foster (@foster_type) April 23, 2026

Sounds like a solid guy. We're lucky to have him.

Uh oh the children got on dad’s Twitter again. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 23, 2026

You know a 20 year old, 135 pound gay intern posted this and thought it went so hard — Michael Patterson 🇺🇸 (@mikep1803) April 23, 2026

So accepting and tolerant. This man is a hero and you’re hung up on his height.



He’s a short king. No doubt about it.



You bigots. — This is my Judging Face (@YaMyJudgingFace) April 23, 2026

Come on, everyone looks short next to Youngkin, he's 6'7". What a joke. Also, I'm fairly certain Hung Cao would win in a fight against almost any Dem politicians (or the interns who do their social media posting) regardless of their height. — Dylan T. Mitchell (@DylanTMitchell) April 23, 2026

Not even the Lincoln Project or the Governor Newsom Press Office account would post something like this.

Tolerance and inclusivity from your Democratic Party — Jon Munce (@jonmunce) April 23, 2026

The fuck is wrong with you guys? — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 23, 2026

There’s still time to delete this.



But what the hell, better for you to show more of your true colors. — Asian Kosher Cowboy 🇮🇱🇺🇸 אוריה שמואל (@0321K9) April 23, 2026

Glenn Youngkin is fucking 6'7". Almost everyone looks short standing next to him, dipshits — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) April 23, 2026

Democrats remain undefeated for racism with remarks like this — Really Smart Person (@reallycoolguyk) April 23, 2026

I thought the Democrats were inclusive of all people and would not make fun of someone height. Their mask slipped. — Charles H (@RealCH888) April 23, 2026

If only you could live through and accomplish half of what this man has done. You might actually be somebody. 🫷 — Djwestphal (@Djwestphal21) April 23, 2026

That's a little racist. What happened to Stop Asian Hate? — Kevin Moen (@RealKevinMoen) April 23, 2026

You’re making fun of a minority for his height? Not very PC or body positive of you. — The Pious Porpoise (@piouslyporpized) April 23, 2026

You have men dressed as women and this is your post? — Occams Pocket Knife (@MichaelBrownish) April 23, 2026

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Honey get in here, Dems are mocking Asians for being short! — The Girondin 🇺🇸 🌲 (@TheGirondin) April 23, 2026

The party of inclusion everyone.



Making fun of someone’s height.



Idiots — Brandon (@Brando_G2) April 23, 2026

So you mock a legal immigrant that escaped communism & has served this country honorably for over 25 years? Racist asses who hate America. You people are disgusting. — WAGIRLFREE (@WAGIRLFREE) April 23, 2026

He made it in an elite EOD unit at that height. What the hell have you ever done besides not knowing the difference between a man and a woman? — Sebastino Marinaio ⚓️ (@SebastinoM1861) April 23, 2026

Will the Democrats actually leave this up? What intern is in charge of running the account today?

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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