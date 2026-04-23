Democrats Ridicule the Height of Trump's New Acting Navy Secretary

This is who the Democrats are. They still have time to delete this, but they won't see a reason to.
In any case, FactPost, which is run by the people who used to run the KamalaHQ social media account before that flamed out, posted an "unearthed" photograph of President Donald Trump's new Acting Navy Secretary, Hung Cao, posing with former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Democrats must have thought it was pretty funny that the 5'8" Cao was standing next to Youngkin, who's 6'7". They reposted the "unearthed" photo with a "tiny penis" emoji.
April 23, 2026
FactPost says its mission is to post facts. The fact is that Trump's new Acting Navy Secretary is much shorter than Youngkin. And?
Here are some other facts about Cao:
Refugee who fled Vietnam at 4, grew up in Niger, went from enlisted sailor to Annapolis graduate, led the diving team that recovered the body of JFK Jr., combat veteran with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. https://t.co/y0KGpONiGB— Foster (@foster_type) April 23, 2026
April 23, 2026
Sounds like a solid guy. We're lucky to have him.
Uh oh the children got on dad’s Twitter again.— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 23, 2026
You know a 20 year old, 135 pound gay intern posted this and thought it went so hard— Michael Patterson 🇺🇸 (@mikep1803) April 23, 2026
So accepting and tolerant. This man is a hero and you’re hung up on his height.— This is my Judging Face (@YaMyJudgingFace) April 23, 2026
He’s a short king. No doubt about it.
You bigots.
Come on, everyone looks short next to Youngkin, he's 6'7". What a joke. Also, I'm fairly certain Hung Cao would win in a fight against almost any Dem politicians (or the interns who do their social media posting) regardless of their height.— Dylan T. Mitchell (@DylanTMitchell) April 23, 2026
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Not even the Lincoln Project or the Governor Newsom Press Office account would post something like this.
Tolerance and inclusivity from your Democratic Party— Jon Munce (@jonmunce) April 23, 2026
The fuck is wrong with you guys?— Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) April 23, 2026
There’s still time to delete this.— Asian Kosher Cowboy 🇮🇱🇺🇸 אוריה שמואל (@0321K9) April 23, 2026
But what the hell, better for you to show more of your true colors.
Glenn Youngkin is fucking 6'7". Almost everyone looks short standing next to him, dipshits— Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) April 23, 2026
Democrats remain undefeated for racism with remarks like this— Really Smart Person (@reallycoolguyk) April 23, 2026
I thought the Democrats were inclusive of all people and would not make fun of someone height. Their mask slipped.— Charles H (@RealCH888) April 23, 2026
If only you could live through and accomplish half of what this man has done. You might actually be somebody. 🫷— Djwestphal (@Djwestphal21) April 23, 2026
That's a little racist. What happened to Stop Asian Hate?— Kevin Moen (@RealKevinMoen) April 23, 2026
You’re making fun of a minority for his height? Not very PC or body positive of you.— The Pious Porpoise (@piouslyporpized) April 23, 2026
You have men dressed as women and this is your post?— Occams Pocket Knife (@MichaelBrownish) April 23, 2026
Honey get in here, Dems are mocking Asians for being short!— The Girondin 🇺🇸 🌲 (@TheGirondin) April 23, 2026
The party of inclusion everyone.— Brandon (@Brando_G2) April 23, 2026
Making fun of someone’s height.
Idiots
So you mock a legal immigrant that escaped communism & has served this country honorably for over 25 years? Racist asses who hate America. You people are disgusting.— WAGIRLFREE (@WAGIRLFREE) April 23, 2026
He made it in an elite EOD unit at that height. What the hell have you ever done besides not knowing the difference between a man and a woman?— Sebastino Marinaio ⚓️ (@SebastinoM1861) April 23, 2026
Will the Democrats actually leave this up? What intern is in charge of running the account today?
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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
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