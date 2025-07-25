RENT-FREE: The Hill Reduces Hulk Hogan to One Word Because EVERYTHING Is Defined By Trump

You want to know how broken the left is? Look no further than this compilation of TikTok videos after America learned that GenX icon, wrestling star, and everyone's 'brother' Hulk Hogan had passed away from a heart attack.

Hulk Hogan passes away, and what do Democrats do?



They celebrate like a deranged death cult



So much for being the party of "Love" pic.twitter.com/Wq3zHedImb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 24, 2025

YIKES.

There are some dangerously mentally disturbed people in this country, and most of them seem to vote blue (and not ever take showers).

Of course, these are just randos who want attention. We would expect a little more decorum from the media, right?

Right?

Nope.

New York Post sportswriter Matt Ehalt was just as bad, seemingly wanting to use Hogan's death to torment his family and fans.

And then there is The Hill. We know that Donald Trump lives rent-free, 24/7 inside the heads of most journos, but their TDS is so bad, they took the opportunity of Hogan's death to define his entire life in a single, hyphenated word.

Good Lord. Seriously?

Seek professional help. And medications by the bucketload.

Also, hire a proofreader, since The Hill is allegedly a professional media outlet, but can't manage to spell the word 'wrestling.'

This is the lede that ran in the body of the article.

Professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan — who made a surprise appearance at last year’s Republican National Convention in support of President Trump’s White House bid — has died at 71.

Really? That's his primary legacy?

The Hill does go on to (briefly) mention Hogan's superstardom in the 80s, but they continue to return to his RNC appearance throughout the article.

Not a word about how Hogan recently played a real-life superhero, rescuing a teen from a flipped car. No mention of Hogan's conversion to Christianity and baptism, which he called the greatest day of his life. Nothing about his charities or how he inspired millions of fans to fitness, eating their vegetables, and taking pride in America. Just one night in Milwaukee, where he made a political endorsement. That was the sum total of his life, according to The Hill's Judy Kertz.

Then again, it's the legacy media, so they probably hated all of those other things about Hogan, too.

There's a reason everyone hates you @JudyKurtz — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 24, 2025

50 year wrestling career to reflect on.

The Hill "Hogan was pro-Trump".

I absolutely despise journalist. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) July 24, 2025

Not enough, you don't. None of us does.

The media deserves more of your hate than you are capable of giving them. But try... https://t.co/ddxxUHszmf — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 24, 2025

Oh, we're trying. They give us new reasons every day.

It could just say wrestling star but they want to show everyone how bitter they are because it’s always about them https://t.co/OIrw0rCPgP — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2025

Hogan wasn't even that vocal a Trump supporter. Other than the convention, it wasn't like he was out there every day demanding America become 'MAGA country.' He made a single speech (and a pretty darn good one).

But everything in the world is defined in terms of Trump to the dead legacy media, so naturally, they assume that Hogan defined his life that way as well.

Everything has to be about that one guy, 24/7. https://t.co/Uq8DIPBHsY — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 24, 2025

Terrible headline. Delete your account. https://t.co/SzFyVbW4UR — Augustus Fäber (@AugustusFaber) July 24, 2025

Delete the entire newsroom.

When Taylor Swift passes away, will the media say “Taylor Swift, pro-Kamala Harris singer, dies at 71”? https://t.co/IQxiMBOCEr — Goldfemur (@sabin_kefka) July 24, 2025

Of course not.

That headline will read, 'Taylor Swift, who once campaigned against Donald Trump, dies at 71.' (Or whatever age. We wish her a long and healthy life.)

They were so quick to include “pro-Trump” that they forgot how to spell wrestling https://t.co/bmXxJWNW3R — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) July 24, 2025

TDS rots the brain. Kertz's brain likely does not have any healthy tissue remaining.

By putting "pro-trump" in the lede, you outed your glee at a Trump supporter dying. Gosh you're gross. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 24, 2025

The Hill stopped just short of dancing and celebrating like the TikTok videos above did.

But they probably would have done that, too, if they thought they could have gotten away with it.

You need Jesus. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) July 25, 2025

They absolutely do.

They couldn't just say "wrestling star" because their idiot readers need to know whether to mourn or cheer.



These people are pure garbage. https://t.co/nTlNotjMzl — GJFlash (@GJFlash) July 24, 2025

Frankly, it leaves us with a pretty sour taste in our mouths.

And we don't want to leave it that way, so here is a much better tribute to Hogan yesterday from the inimitable Jesse Kelly.

I’m not one of these “everything was better back in my day” people.



But I cannot properly describe how much different the 80s were than what we have today. It was fun and happy and patriotic and ridiculous and over the top. It was wonderful.



And Hulk Hogan was a big part of it. pic.twitter.com/Ha0LvyYJTi — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 24, 2025

Yes, it was.

And yes, he was.

And that's why we loved him.

The Hill can stay broken and irrelevant until it inevitably goes out of business. They don't get to define Hogan with their warped ideology.

This is how we will remember him, in his own words:

Every day is a gift. Be grateful, say your prayers, and enjoy the ride. — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 3, 2025

You can say that again, brother.

Rest in peace, Hulkster.

The left and the media may be broken, but most of America will miss you and the pythons a whole bunch.

