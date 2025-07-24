WWE Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

Hulk Hogan, the famed wrestler, has died.

He was 71 years old.

Breaking News: Hulk Hogan has died at age 71



Story developinghttps://t.co/Ou77mrRNYk — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

TMZ reports:

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at 71 years old, TMZ Sports has learned. Medics were dispatched to the WWE icon's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning ... with operators stating it was regarding a 'cardiac arrest.' We're told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home ... and he was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance. Cops tell us officials responded to the call at 9:51 AM ... and Hogan was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel before being taken to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police will provide additional details at a press conference later Thursday.

Born Terry Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia, he began his professional wrestling career in 1977.

Hogan gave a barnburner of a speech at the RNC in Milwaukee, WI, last July.

RIP to a legend 💪 pic.twitter.com/1UfjBzD8KA — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 24, 2025

Hogan joined the WWF (later renamed the WWE) in December 1983 and became one of the icons of the 1980s.

They always come in threes.

LET ME TELL YA SOMETHIN', ST. PETER https://t.co/ImZdZhLHg8 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 24, 2025

We see what you did there.

WWE colleague Ric Flair remembered his friend:

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

As did Sgt. Slaughter:

Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel😇R.I.P.🙏🏻My Friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/BvWZTWCGoN — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 24, 2025

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also chimed in:

We all have fond memories of @HulkHogan. From my childhood in the ‘80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FfRSmlc8Ko — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

The WWE also remembered their Hall of Famer:

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Here's some of his speech at the RNC:

Hulk Hogan was a genuine, uniquely American creation. Fearlessly original. Flawed but unbowed. He had the courage to stand on his own principles, and he never stopped fighting for his country.



An American icon.



He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/KYoyLhjvhP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 24, 2025

Hogan married three times, most recently to Sky Daily. He had two children, Brooke and Nick Hogan.