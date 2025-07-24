'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage,...
WWE Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:40 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Hulk Hogan, the famed wrestler, has died.

He was 71 years old.

TMZ reports:

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at 71 years old, TMZ Sports has learned.

Medics were dispatched to the WWE icon's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning ... with operators stating it was regarding a 'cardiac arrest.'

We're told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home ... and he was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Cops tell us officials responded to the call at 9:51 AM ... and Hogan was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel before being taken to a nearby hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police will provide additional details at a press conference later Thursday.

Born Terry Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia, he began his professional wrestling career in 1977.

Hogan gave a barnburner of a speech at the RNC in Milwaukee, WI, last July.

Hogan joined the WWF (later renamed the WWE) in December 1983 and became one of the icons of the 1980s.

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
They always come in threes.

We see what you did there.

WWE colleague Ric Flair remembered his friend:

As did Sgt. Slaughter:

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also chimed in:

The WWE also remembered their Hall of Famer:

Here's some of his speech at the RNC:

Hogan married three times, most recently to Sky Daily. He had two children, Brooke and Nick Hogan.

