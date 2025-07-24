WWE Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

Hulk Hogan, the famed wrestler, has died.
He was 71 years old.
Breaking News: Hulk Hogan has died at age 71— TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2025
Story developinghttps://t.co/Ou77mrRNYk
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at 71 years old, TMZ Sports has learned.
Medics were dispatched to the WWE icon's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning ... with operators stating it was regarding a 'cardiac arrest.'
We're told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home ... and he was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.
Cops tell us officials responded to the call at 9:51 AM ... and Hogan was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel before being taken to a nearby hospital.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police will provide additional details at a press conference later Thursday.
Born Terry Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia, he began his professional wrestling career in 1977.
RIP pic.twitter.com/5yoRedIvvU— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 24, 2025
Hogan gave a barnburner of a speech at the RNC in Milwaukee, WI, last July.
RIP to a legend 💪 pic.twitter.com/1UfjBzD8KA— DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 24, 2025
Hogan joined the WWF (later renamed the WWE) in December 1983 and became one of the icons of the 1980s.
And that’s the 3… https://t.co/GFrV6QnGDg pic.twitter.com/IlE99QlTaB— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 24, 2025
They always come in threes.
LET ME TELL YA SOMETHIN', ST. PETER https://t.co/ImZdZhLHg8— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 24, 2025
We see what you did there.
WWE colleague Ric Flair remembered his friend:
I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025
As did Sgt. Slaughter:
Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel😇R.I.P.🙏🏻My Friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/BvWZTWCGoN— SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 24, 2025
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also chimed in:
We all have fond memories of @HulkHogan. From my childhood in the ‘80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FfRSmlc8Ko— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 24, 2025
The WWE also remembered their Hall of Famer:
WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025
One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.
WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.
Here's some of his speech at the RNC:
Hulk Hogan was a genuine, uniquely American creation. Fearlessly original. Flawed but unbowed. He had the courage to stand on his own principles, and he never stopped fighting for his country.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 24, 2025
An American icon.
He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/KYoyLhjvhP
Hogan married three times, most recently to Sky Daily. He had two children, Brooke and Nick Hogan.
