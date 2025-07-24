Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her...
Ghoulish Sportswriter's Vile Crusade: Tormenting Hulk Hogan's Legacy and His Family's Grief

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on July 24, 2025
Scott Keeler/The Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool, File

The Left (and sportswriters are some of the worst) can't stand for Hulk Hogan to be venerated at his death because he supported Trump in the last election cycle.

The article goes on to discuss personal struggles Hogan faced and was completely not necessary on the day he died. 

They really are the worst.

They can't stand for a man to be beloved. 

They also have a superiority complex and think they are smarter than everyone else.

They don't want the family to have any dignity. 

It's why ESPN has become unwatchable. 

Of course, the sources are anonymous. That's how they ruin people. 

Plus, they really want to fit in and be invited to the cool kids parties the libs throw. 

It's sick behavior They can't put aside their political differences to allow his family and fans a day to grieve him properly. 

That would require they have a conscience. 

There are no boundaries. 

