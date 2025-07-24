Ghoulish Sportswriter's Vile Crusade: Tormenting Hulk Hogan's Legacy and His Family's Grief

The Left (and sportswriters are some of the worst) can't stand for Hulk Hogan to be venerated at his death because he supported Trump in the last election cycle.

Advertisement

The scandals that followed Hulk Hogan after iconic wrestling career https://t.co/Bbp1XEv0hD pic.twitter.com/zD0GNHqJFO — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2025

The article goes on to discuss personal struggles Hogan faced and was completely not necessary on the day he died.

I’d like to thank @MattEhalt for proving my point that no matter how despicable political journalists get, sportswriters are far worse https://t.co/BoHMO9Wqau — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 24, 2025

They really are the worst.

It’s a long running grievance of mine pic.twitter.com/zU3vC4iQtB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 24, 2025

They had to destroy the most manly area of journalism — Duke Chastaine (@DK_Chastaine) July 24, 2025

They can't stand for a man to be beloved.

IMO, sportswriters have an inferiority complex and feel they aren’t serious “journalists” if they only write about sports. — Robert D. Miranda (@bmiranda24) July 24, 2025

They also have a superiority complex and think they are smarter than everyone else.

They’re all “political” journalists regardless of what topics they cover. Equally despised. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) July 25, 2025

I'm right there with you. Just let the families grieve in peace. — Kyle (@kmbnrb09) July 24, 2025

They don't want the family to have any dignity.

They really are scumbags. — 🇺🇸UnapologeticallyAmerican🇺🇸 (@wesleyapelquist) July 25, 2025

That guy’s the worst. — Joe McEwing Fan Club (@SuperJoeFanClub) July 24, 2025

I wrote about this back when Ralph Wiley was alive. Somewhere around 2000, “sportswriter debate” was about who can be the most left. The only guys who were apolitical were Jim Rome and Bill Simmons which was why they were so popular. — sabrecav (@sabrecav) July 24, 2025

It's why ESPN has become unwatchable.

They also started the anonymous sources BS. “Anon sources in the locker say…”



It wasn’t trashed in sports reporting so they tried it with real reporting. — Drunkeneaglefarms (@drunkeneagleLLC) July 24, 2025

Of course, the sources are anonymous. That's how they ruin people.

Almost everybody who works in journalism (including a lot of "conservatives") wants a prestige lib opinion role but barriers to entry to that are fairly high so many of them resort to trying to manifest that reality where it's not ostensibly relevant. — Sue Taylor (@ltdanswife) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

Plus, they really want to fit in and be invited to the cool kids parties the libs throw.

The definition of distasteful. — jeremiah (@ByRoyalFire) July 24, 2025

It's sick behavior They can't put aside their political differences to allow his family and fans a day to grieve him properly.

Take this garbage post down immediately — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) July 24, 2025

That would require they have a conscience.

The body is still warm, good God. — Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) July 24, 2025

There are no boundaries.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against radical left discriminatory policies like DEI.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.