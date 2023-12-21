Let Me Tell You Something, Brother: Hulk Hogan Calls His Baptism the 'Greatest Day of His Life'

Newsweek: Republicans Pounce on Story of Arrested Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on December 21, 2023
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Most of the time at Twitchy, we're focused on calling out all of the horrible things leftists do. Whether it is destroying the economy, trying to indoctrinate children, or just simply being annoying weenies, it's all a lot of fun, but it can get to you after a while. 

But this just makes it all the more special when we get to report on a positive and inspiring story. Enter Hulk Hogan. The former WWE wrestler and international cultural icon, nee Terry Bollea, had a pretty huge announcement on X yesterday and it gave us a big smile. 

Fox News has more details on Hogan's baptism: 

American wrestler Hulk Hogan announced on Instagram Wednesday, that he had been baptized in a special ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida. 

Hogan's wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism, which involved fully submerging themselves in a large body of water. 

Video footage shows Hogan and his wife both in white smiling as they are dipped into the water. Hogan also wore his trademark bandanna in white, along with a silver cross necklace for the occasion.

Hogan has long been an outspoken Christian (who in Generation X can forget him telling every child in the 80s to 'say your prayers, take your vitamins and you will never go wrong'?), but his baptism this year may be attributable to his current wife. 

Of course, he has not lived his life as a saint, with many past indiscretions. He has publicly talked about his depression and suicidal ideation after the end of his second marriage (due in part to his own infidelity), and credited boxer Laila Ali with helping to save him. But, of course, that is what baptism is for, to celebrate your faith and commitment regardless of your past. 

Many prominent public figures on X took time to celebrate with Hogan. 

And then there was Jim Treacher, who had to celebrate with Hogan the way only Jim Treacher can, LOL. 

Still others saw something in Hogan's baptism that might be sorely needed these days. 

There were lots of 'Hell Yeahs' all around. 

We'd like to think that all people of faith can call him brother. 

We love to see it too. 

Honestly, we looked through the replies and QTs of Hogan's tweet. We couldn't find a single one with anything but positive words to say to and about Hogan's baptism. And that is some good news that's great to share. 

***

