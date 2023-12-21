Let Me Tell You Something, Brother: Hulk Hogan Calls His Baptism the 'Greatest Day of His Life'

Most of the time at Twitchy, we're focused on calling out all of the horrible things leftists do. Whether it is destroying the economy, trying to indoctrinate children, or just simply being annoying weenies, it's all a lot of fun, but it can get to you after a while.

But this just makes it all the more special when we get to report on a positive and inspiring story. Enter Hulk Hogan. The former WWE wrestler and international cultural icon, nee Terry Bollea, had a pretty huge announcement on X yesterday and it gave us a big smile.

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

Fox News has more details on Hogan's baptism:

American wrestler Hulk Hogan announced on Instagram Wednesday, that he had been baptized in a special ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.



Hogan's wife, Sky Daily Hogan, also took part in the baptism, which involved fully submerging themselves in a large body of water.



Video footage shows Hogan and his wife both in white smiling as they are dipped into the water. Hogan also wore his trademark bandanna in white, along with a silver cross necklace for the occasion.

Hogan has long been an outspoken Christian (who in Generation X can forget him telling every child in the 80s to 'say your prayers, take your vitamins and you will never go wrong'?), but his baptism this year may be attributable to his current wife.

Of course, he has not lived his life as a saint, with many past indiscretions. He has publicly talked about his depression and suicidal ideation after the end of his second marriage (due in part to his own infidelity), and credited boxer Laila Ali with helping to save him. But, of course, that is what baptism is for, to celebrate your faith and commitment regardless of your past.

Many prominent public figures on X took time to celebrate with Hogan.

I believe that the rougher things get, the more people will repent and turn their hearts back to Jesus. So happy to see @HulkHogan and his family being born again! https://t.co/dNS2vttYbk — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) December 21, 2023

Our Savior born to bring us peace! A great season to celebrate life, eternal. https://t.co/HttNWOmdAA — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) December 20, 2023

And then there was Jim Treacher, who had to celebrate with Hogan the way only Jim Treacher can, LOL.

Giving Satan the Atomic Leg Drop https://t.co/wWKyJMqeSj — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 21, 2023

Still others saw something in Hogan's baptism that might be sorely needed these days.

More of this in America! 👇🏻👇🏻☝🏻☝🏻 https://t.co/NcduPKWJCB — SouthernHunter (@ForevrFree1776) December 21, 2023

I really needed to see this today. Thank you for sharing. — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) December 21, 2023

There were lots of 'Hell Yeahs' all around.

Hulk Hogan has been born anew https://t.co/PG5TIwsMfV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 21, 2023

The fact that all Christians can now call Hulk Hogan “brother” is amazing on multiple levels. 😆 https://t.co/AdsTd8UGDT pic.twitter.com/jsEqXzD5uN — Adam Hunter ⚓️ (@RevAdamATC) December 20, 2023

We'd like to think that all people of faith can call him brother.

Praise God. Love to see this 🤍 https://t.co/wYKMZHey3c — Tiffany 𝕏 (@tiffanylloree) December 21, 2023

We love to see it too.



Honestly, we looked through the replies and QTs of Hogan's tweet. We couldn't find a single one with anything but positive words to say to and about Hogan's baptism. And that is some good news that's great to share.

***

