The Plot Thickens: Texas AG May Charge Runaway Democrats for Accepting Beto Bucks

Earlier today, Twitchy brought you the story of the money behind the fifty derelict Democrats who fled Texas to deny quorum in the state's congress to prevent a vote on congressional redistricting.

The courageous congressional no-shows were willing to risk it all to stop that vote. No caviar on the private jet? No complimentary bath robes at the luxury hotel? Eating alongside the poors at the continental breakfast? Sacrifices have to be made, and these unbearable hardships must be endured to save democracy.

The bills are adding up, not to mention the $500 fine each is receiving every day they fail to show up for work.

It appears the frequently failed Texas politician Beto O'Rourke is among the flighty fifty's fury financiers.

These Texas Democrats are fighting not just for Texans but for each and every single one of us. We must have their backs for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/fAFO7kqi6B — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 6, 2025

That could spell trouble for them all, especially if 'Having their backs' includes paying for their pricey protest. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating.

BREAKING: I just launched an investigation into Beto O'Rourke's radical group for unlawfully funding runaway Democrats.



Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/PV2IdwNOBd — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 6, 2025

If Beto (via his PAC Powered by the People) is bankrolling this vacation disguised as a political stunt, it could constitute a bribe. If Paxton can prove it, they'll all be in hot water, and not in the hotel hot tub.

Aside from the legal consequences they may face, Governor Greg Abbott believes the felonious fundraising will add to his case to have AWOL lawmakers removed from office.

This is one of the documents I filed with the Texas Supreme Court yesterday.



On its face, the language appears to meet the definition of bribery.



Important to the case I filed, it could be grounds to remove all Texas Democrat House members who received these benefits. pic.twitter.com/XcBJmzKjdk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 6, 2025

The disappearing Democrats may soon be out of luck as well as out of work, and Beto could be busted for bribery.

JUST IN: Texas AG Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Beto O'Rourke's organization, Powered by People, for potentially operating an illegal financial scheme to bribe Democrats who FLED Texas. pic.twitter.com/1k0eVBFDJa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2025

This story just keeps getting better.

We're not sure what penalties would be involved should Paxton bring charges, but we do think it's safe to assume that Bobby Francis would not do well in jail.

We should have known it would be Beto, in the middle of this all. Lock Him Up — Bj Fox (@FoxytailRedhead) August 6, 2025

As it stands right now, this is just an investigation. Paxton hasn't charged anyone, and Abbott hasn't removed anyone from office. They've both taken steps, but Beto is still a free fury, and the drifting Democrats are still held up in five-star safehouses. For now, anyway.

We'll keep you updated.

