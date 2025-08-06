The Plot Thickens: Texas AG May Charge Runaway Democrats for Accepting Beto Bucks

VIP
Eric V. | 8:30 PM on August 06, 2025
Earlier today, Twitchy brought you the story of the money behind the fifty derelict Democrats who fled Texas to deny quorum in the state's congress to prevent a vote on congressional redistricting.

The courageous congressional no-shows were willing to risk it all to stop that vote. No caviar on the private jet? No complimentary bath robes at the luxury hotel? Eating alongside the poors at the continental breakfast? Sacrifices have to be made, and these unbearable hardships must be endured to save democracy.

The bills are adding up, not to mention the $500 fine each is receiving every day they fail to show up for work.

It appears the frequently failed Texas politician Beto O'Rourke is among the flighty fifty's fury financiers.

That could spell trouble for them all, especially if 'Having their backs' includes paying for their pricey protest. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating.

If Beto (via his PAC Powered by the People) is bankrolling this vacation disguised as a political stunt, it could constitute a bribe. If Paxton can prove it, they'll all be in hot water, and not in the hotel hot tub.

Aside from the legal consequences they may face, Governor Greg Abbott believes the felonious fundraising will add to his case to have AWOL lawmakers removed from office.

The disappearing Democrats may soon be out of luck as well as out of work, and Beto could be busted for bribery.

This story just keeps getting better.

We're not sure what penalties would be involved should Paxton bring charges, but we do think it's safe to assume that Bobby Francis would not do well in jail.

As it stands right now, this is just an investigation. Paxton hasn't charged anyone, and Abbott hasn't removed anyone from office. They've both taken steps, but Beto is still a free fury, and the drifting Democrats are still held up in five-star safehouses. For now, anyway.

We'll keep you updated.

