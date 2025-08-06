Guess Who's Paying for the Runaway Texas Democrats' Attempt to Block GOP Redistricting

Aside from the "we're saving democracy by trying to stop the democratic process from playing out in the state legislature" lunacy from many Texas Democrats, they're also making it clear they also don't believe all their "existential threat from climate change" warnings:
TX Rep. Sheryl Cole is "heading to Chicago" to join Democrats in breaking quorum.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025
It appears she's traveling in a Embraer ERJ-145 Jet.
The rate for those private jets range between $6,000-$9,000 per flight hour.
Average CO2 emissions per flight hour are 1.4-1.6 tonnes. pic.twitter.com/w3mdSj0pnP
They're all hypocrites, both on gerrymandering and "climate change."
On Fox News, Dana Perino saw nothing but downside for the Texas Dems taking their tantrums to other states:
Fox News’ @DanaPerino calls out fleeing Texas Democrats: “Do they really think they are going to stay in Pritzker hotels eating continental breakfasts for the rest of their lives? It doesn’t look too good for them.” pic.twitter.com/VK5O0WXZfW— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 5, 2025
So, the Texas Dems got a little vacation on a chartered private jet, but who's paying for it?
The answer might not shock you:
Beto O'Rourke and George Soros PACs are funding the Texas Dems quorom break. pic.twitter.com/gShGnaLKka— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 6, 2025
That's according to the Texas Tribune:
The expenses are mounting fast for the more than 50 Democrats in the Texas House who left the state Sunday to prevent the Republican-controlled chamber from having enough members to conduct business. Most lawmakers traveled to the Chicago area by way of a private plane from CommuteAir. They are now on the hook for lodging, meals and the $500-a-day fines they will each accrue for every day of the special session they miss.
National Democratic organizations have been eager to pick up the tab for what they see as a last-ditch effort to stop a nationwide redistricting war that threatens to upend the 2026 midterms. O’Rourke’s organization, armed with a $3.5 million war chest, has covered much of the costs so far — including air transport, lodging and logistical support, a person involved with the fundraising said — though other groups have been in the mix.
Texas Majority PAC, a group backed by Democratic megadonor George Soros and formed by alums of O’Rourke’s 2022 gubernatorial bid, is coordinating with national Democratic groups to solicit fundraising from the party’s regular big-dollar donors, according to two people with knowledge of the internal dynamics.
We look forward to the "fact checkers" to try and explain why Soros is actually NOT helping fund any of this.
Why is it always Soros lmfao— The Inflationlands (@apparentlyexemp) August 6, 2025
Beto O’Rourke has a political group? I thought he just had a rich wife.— American (@AmericanEighth) August 6, 2025
Following the money.— Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) August 6, 2025
Soros and progressives sow discord and chaos. https://t.co/Hdtlhvs155
They're "saving democracy" by trying to stop the democratic process from taking place, or something like that.
