Guess Who's Paying for the Runaway Texas Democrats' Attempt to Block GOP Redistricting

Aside from the "we're saving democracy by trying to stop the democratic process from playing out in the state legislature" lunacy from many Texas Democrats, they're also making it clear they also don't believe all their "existential threat from climate change" warnings:

TX Rep. Sheryl Cole is "heading to Chicago" to join Democrats in breaking quorum.



It appears she's traveling in a Embraer ERJ-145 Jet.



The rate for those private jets range between $6,000-$9,000 per flight hour.



Average CO2 emissions per flight hour are 1.4-1.6 tonnes. pic.twitter.com/w3mdSj0pnP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

They're all hypocrites, both on gerrymandering and "climate change."

On Fox News, Dana Perino saw nothing but downside for the Texas Dems taking their tantrums to other states:

Fox News’ @DanaPerino calls out fleeing Texas Democrats: “Do they really think they are going to stay in Pritzker hotels eating continental breakfasts for the rest of their lives? It doesn’t look too good for them.” pic.twitter.com/VK5O0WXZfW — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 5, 2025

So, the Texas Dems got a little vacation on a chartered private jet, but who's paying for it?

The answer might not shock you:

Beto O'Rourke and George Soros PACs are funding the Texas Dems quorom break. pic.twitter.com/gShGnaLKka — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 6, 2025

That's according to the Texas Tribune:

We look forward to the "fact checkers" to try and explain why Soros is actually NOT helping fund any of this.

Why is it always Soros lmfao — The Inflationlands (@apparentlyexemp) August 6, 2025

Beto O’Rourke has a political group? I thought he just had a rich wife. — American (@AmericanEighth) August 6, 2025

Following the money.



Soros and progressives sow discord and chaos. https://t.co/Hdtlhvs155 — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) August 6, 2025

They're "saving democracy" by trying to stop the democratic process from taking place, or something like that.

