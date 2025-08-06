AP's Report About How 'Survivors of Israel's Pager Attack on Hezbollah' Are Struggling...
Guess Who's Paying for the Runaway Texas Democrats' Attempt to Block GOP Redistricting

Doug P. | 10:13 AM on August 06, 2025
Artist Angie

Aside from the "we're saving democracy by trying to stop the democratic process from playing out in the state legislature" lunacy from many Texas Democrats, they're also making it clear they also don't believe all their "existential threat from climate change" warnings: 

They're all hypocrites, both on gerrymandering and "climate change." 

On Fox News, Dana Perino saw nothing but downside for the Texas Dems taking their tantrums to other states: 

So, the Texas Dems got a little vacation on a chartered private jet, but who's paying for it? 

The answer might not shock you: 

That's according to the Texas Tribune

National Democratic organizations have been eager to pick up the tab for what they see as a last-ditch effort to stop a nationwide redistricting war that threatens to upend the 2026 midterms. O’Rourke’s organization, armed with a $3.5 million war chest, has covered much of the costs so far — including air transport, lodging and logistical support, a person involved with the fundraising said — though other groups have been in the mix.

Texas Majority PAC, a group backed by Democratic megadonor George Soros and formed by alums of O’Rourke’s 2022 gubernatorial bid, is coordinating with national Democratic groups to solicit fundraising from the party’s regular big-dollar donors, according to two people with knowledge of the internal dynamics.

We look forward to the "fact checkers" to try and explain why Soros is actually NOT helping fund any of this.

They're "saving democracy" by trying to stop the democratic process from taking place, or something like that. 

