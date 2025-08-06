The Guardian Takes Rare Chance to Observe Gaza, a 'Wasteland of Rubble, Dust and Graves'

The Guardian packed up its toys and left "toxic" X last November, but we still get plenty of material from them shared by other accounts. In this case, Eye on Palestine shared photos from The Guardian that it took from a rare chance to join a Jordanian military airdrop. Are these photos from before or after Hamas started a war with Israel?

A wasteland of rubble, dust and graves: how Gaza looks from the sky, The Guardian joins a Jordanian military airdrop for a rare chance to observe a landscape devastated by Israel's offensive. pic.twitter.com/LYsqFJntVW — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) August 6, 2025

And yet Hamas still won't surrender and give back the hostages. It's not possible that the group that coordinated the October 7 massacre didn't foresee Israel retaliating in some way. Did Hamas expect Israel to just accept the slaughter of 1,200 innocent civilians and go on with its day?

I'm glad you brought this to our attention! Israel really needs to do better it clearly it's military is not up to snuff. They're still building standing there that needs to be rectified. — Vincent Revers (@ReversVinc82189) August 6, 2025

Hamas is finding out but IDF needs to absolutely finish the job. — Another Dog (@Pupontheright) August 6, 2025

Reminder for all: October 7 was a bad idea (and a cowardly attack on civilians) and they should have long ago surrendered and released all hostages. — Phil (@P_J_Kopp) August 6, 2025

Still haven't released all the Hostages......It really is pretty simple........Release ALL The Hostages!!!! — Byron Dodd (@FUXJOEBIDEN) August 6, 2025

They just released a video of an emaciated hostage being made to dig his own grave. So, yes, it is a wasteland of graves by Hamas' own choosing.

Bombing savages is awesome. — George (@Rhomai0n) August 6, 2025

They desired this, and were delivered their choice. — Chaotic Atoms (@RudraMarut) August 6, 2025

FAFO — DebttoValue (@debttovalue) August 6, 2025

See if you can spot the tunnel where the Bibas children were strangled to death. pic.twitter.com/i4YikKNtpu — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) August 6, 2025

Try not giving quarter to Iranian proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah and allowing them to use your territory as a base to attack Israel and kill Israelis and maybe your living space won't be turned into rubble. — Tim Sheryl 🇺🇲 (@SherylTim81532) August 6, 2025

It will look better after it’s been leveled and rubble crushed into gravel. — BubbleBuster (@PaulGraham4342) August 6, 2025

I see stones still perched atop other stones. Job ain't done yet. — OneSadHoopty (@OHoopty) August 6, 2025

This is terrible. Far too many buildings are standing. Get on it guys. https://t.co/6Xc9cYpOCr — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 6, 2025

Hamas asked for this war, which they knew they couldn't win. This will be prime real estate for civilized people.

