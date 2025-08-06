VIP
The Party of Women Strikes Again
The Plot Thickens: Texas AG May Charge Runaway Democrats for Accepting Beto Bucks
DHS Trolls CNN's 'Practically Nonexistent' Viewership, Flips the Script on 'South Park'
Harmeet K Dhillon: 'We Are Attacking Illegal Race-Based Gerrymandering'
VIP
Big Rocks or True Love? X's Quest for the Perfect Engagement Ring
Denver Can't Fund Police, but It CAN Find Money to Host the 2030...
U.K. MP Gets NUKED From Orbit Over 'Genocidal' Take on 80th Anniversary of...
Julie Kelly Offers Axios a List of Names After Report on 'MAGA Retribution'...
Brazilian Woman Facing 25 Years In Prison for 'Misgendering' Politician Gets European Refu...
Understanding the 2025 Culture War and Why the Left Is Losing It
Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones' Outrageous Holocaust Comparison to Redistricting
Dear Diary: Megyn Kelly Calls Acosta's AI Interview With Deceased Teen 'Deeply Disturbing...
Fort Stewart: Suspect ID'd After Mass Shooting, Authorities Hold Press Conference
Hypocritical Penske Gets WRECKED Over Statement on DHS Using Its Trucks for Immigration...

The Guardian Takes Rare Chance to Observe Gaza, a 'Wasteland of Rubble, Dust and Graves'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar

The Guardian packed up its toys and left "toxic" X last November, but we still get plenty of material from them shared by other accounts. In this case, Eye on Palestine shared photos from The Guardian that it took from a rare chance to join a Jordanian military airdrop. Are these photos from before or after Hamas started a war with Israel?

Advertisement

And yet Hamas still won't surrender and give back the hostages. It's not possible that the group that coordinated the October 7 massacre didn't foresee Israel retaliating in some way. Did Hamas expect Israel to just accept the slaughter of 1,200 innocent civilians and go on with its day?

They just released a video of an emaciated hostage being made to dig his own grave. So, yes, it is a wasteland of graves by Hamas' own choosing.

Recommended

The Plot Thickens: Texas AG May Charge Runaway Democrats for Accepting Beto Bucks
Eric V.
Advertisement

Hamas asked for this war, which they knew they couldn't win. This will be prime real estate for civilized people.

***

Tags:

GAZA HAMAS PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Plot Thickens: Texas AG May Charge Runaway Democrats for Accepting Beto Bucks
Eric V.
DHS Trolls CNN's 'Practically Nonexistent' Viewership, Flips the Script on 'South Park'
Brett T.
Julie Kelly Offers Axios a List of Names After Report on 'MAGA Retribution' Against Obama-Era Officials
Doug P.
Harmeet K Dhillon: 'We Are Attacking Illegal Race-Based Gerrymandering'
Brett T.
U.K. MP Gets NUKED From Orbit Over 'Genocidal' Take on 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing of Japan
Amy Curtis
'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Plot Thickens: Texas AG May Charge Runaway Democrats for Accepting Beto Bucks Eric V.
Advertisement