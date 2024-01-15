David French Argues That DEI Has Become 'Yet Another Catchall Boogeyman'
New York Times Explains How Climate Extremist Justifies Political Violence
Hundreds of Government Employees to Walk Off the Job Tuesday to Protest Biden's...
Iowa Caucuses Going Great If Your Name Is Donald Trump; Trump Wins Easily
Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLE! Stay With Twitchy for the Latest LIVE...
Nikki Haley Has a Really Long Answer to the Question, Can a Man...
Really? Taylor Lorenz Says Gaza Is Being Slammed With COVID Variants 'Cooked Up...
'Historical context and socioeconomic nuance' in The Defense of Slavery
Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and...
What to Expect at the 2024 Iowa Caucuses
Here's Egypt's Border Fence Against Gaza
Hakeem Jeffries Wants a Colorblind Society on MLK Day but the Left Can't...
NBC News: Swamp ‘Devising Plans’ to Stop Trump From Using Military to Enforce...
Pathetic Keith Olbermann Gets Owned 'Again' on the Internet by an 'Outkick Media'...

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Sometimes They Wear Handlebar Mustaches and Call Everyone 'Brother'

Laura W.  |  10:15 PM on January 15, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Pro-wrestling legend and hall-of-famer Hulk Hogan (whose real name is Terry Eugene Bollea) and his friend, U.S. Marine Jake Rask, sprang into action Sunday night to come to the rescue of a teenage girl who was involved in a traffic accident that flipped her car.

Advertisement

Hogan was with his wife, Sky Daily, and Rask when a car swerved across multiple lanes to catch an exit and ended up flipping upside down, so the accident happened right in front of them, according to TMZ. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was thankfully not harmed in the crash, but understandably shaken up by the whole thing. According to reports, Rask popped the airbag and then he and Hogan pulled the girl from the wreckage.

A really amazing selfless act that helps restore our faith in humanity.

Hogan, who says he accepted Christ as his Savior at age 14, was baptized in 2023, calling it the best day of his life.

Recommended

New York Times Explains How Climate Extremist Justifies Political Violence
Brett T.
Advertisement

The full text reads 'I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!'

Hogan was baptized first, and then he helped baptize his wife, and it was lovely.

For this young girl, talk about right place at the right time! That had to be the most surreal moment of her life. She just flipped her car, she's scared and disoriented, and then two people are breaking your airbag and pulling you out of the car ... and one of them is Hulk Freakin' Hogan in his 'nWo' shirt.

We can't speak for everyone, but for this writer, God doesn't make mistakes.

Advertisement

Good, it's not just us then! LOL

It's a wonderful thing, isn't it?

The legend himself then took to X to share with us a very interesting piece of information about what 'tool' they used to deflate the airbag. Check this out:

Advertisement

Thank God they were there for this young girl and able to help her. Well done, brother!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ACCIDENT SAFETY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York Times Explains How Climate Extremist Justifies Political Violence
Brett T.
David French Argues That DEI Has Become 'Yet Another Catchall Boogeyman'
Brett T.
Hundreds of Government Employees to Walk Off the Job Tuesday to Protest Biden's Gaza Policy
Brett T.
Iowa Caucuses Going Great If Your Name Is Donald Trump; Trump Wins Easily
Brett T.
Pathetic Keith Olbermann Gets Owned 'Again' on the Internet by an 'Outkick Media' Guy
justmindy
Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLE! Stay With Twitchy for the Latest LIVE 2024 Iowa Caucus Results
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New York Times Explains How Climate Extremist Justifies Political Violence Brett T.
Advertisement