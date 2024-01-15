Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Sometimes They Wear Handlebar Mustaches and Call Everyone 'Brother'

Pro-wrestling legend and hall-of-famer Hulk Hogan (whose real name is Terry Eugene Bollea) and his friend, U.S. Marine Jake Rask, sprang into action Sunday night to come to the rescue of a teenage girl who was involved in a traffic accident that flipped her car.

DETAILS: https://t.co/ZlRmv0fYmr pic.twitter.com/GJoPoGBMuK — OutKick (@Outkick) January 15, 2024

Hogan was with his wife, Sky Daily, and Rask when a car swerved across multiple lanes to catch an exit and ended up flipping upside down, so the accident happened right in front of them, according to TMZ. The driver, a 17-year-old girl, was thankfully not harmed in the crash, but understandably shaken up by the whole thing. According to reports, Rask popped the airbag and then he and Hogan pulled the girl from the wreckage.

A really amazing selfless act that helps restore our faith in humanity.

First, he slams the Giant. Then he comes to faith in Christ and gets baptized. Now he’s rescuing people trapped in cars on the highway.



Is anyone winning harder than Hulk? https://t.co/FfWjG2DKYU — Erik Reed (@ErikReed) January 15, 2024

Hogan, who says he accepted Christ as his Savior at age 14, was baptized in 2023, calling it the best day of his life.

I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God,the main event theme of surrender,service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord… pic.twitter.com/SxcOJJwtRL — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 9, 2023

The full text reads 'I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!'

Hogan was baptized first, and then he helped baptize his wife, and it was lovely.

Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life. No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love! pic.twitter.com/gB43hTcLU6 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 20, 2023

For this young girl, talk about right place at the right time! That had to be the most surreal moment of her life. She just flipped her car, she's scared and disoriented, and then two people are breaking your airbag and pulling you out of the car ... and one of them is Hulk Freakin' Hogan in his 'nWo' shirt.

We can't speak for everyone, but for this writer, God doesn't make mistakes.

She just became a Hulkamaniac for life! https://t.co/DrDKzPvETZ — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) January 15, 2024

Let me tell ya Brother ! Hulk Hogan is a real hero. https://t.co/kE9fLTY2oO — The Viking Santa🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@BumpstockKen) January 16, 2024

If I was in an accident and I saw Hulk Hogan reaching to help me I would assume I died in the crash and went to Valhalla https://t.co/aLNV3APsSn — Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) January 16, 2024

Not gonna lie, if I regained consciousness after an accident like that and Hulk Hogan in an NWO shirt is dragging me out of my truck I’m gonna go ahead and assume I died and random scenes from my childhood were flashing before my eyes on the way out 😂 https://t.co/qeLDmleHSe pic.twitter.com/A6jMvHmyDD — Jeremy Thorsen (@JJThorsen) January 15, 2024

Good, it's not just us then! LOL

GOAT doing GOAT things. 🐐 💪🏻 https://t.co/94auI4FSng — Adam Loewy (@LoewyLawFirm) January 15, 2024

Whatchu gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild and rescues you?! — Kelly Cosgrove (@KellyCosgrove32) January 15, 2024

Toxic masculinity — Rooter (@rooter1973) January 15, 2024

It's a wonderful thing, isn't it?

Say your prayers and take your vitamins! God bless the GREAT @HulkHogan! — cincybuffs (@cincybuffs) January 15, 2024

Honestly, I don't care about God's plan. If Hulk Hogan shows up to rescue me, I'm no longer dying. Pick another day God, because I've got some bragging to do 😂 https://t.co/TKw3bRZRS1 — Bonginkosi Nkosi (@WeAllWillDieBro) January 16, 2024

The legend himself then took to X to share with us a very interesting piece of information about what 'tool' they used to deflate the airbag. Check this out:

The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out ,a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags,thank you God,all is well even now,Amen HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2024

Thank God they were there for this young girl and able to help her. Well done, brother!

