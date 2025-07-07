Then and Now: Dana Bash HATES Politicizing a Natural Disaster, Except When She Doesn't (Watch)

The Atlantic Says ICE Agents Shouldn't Wear Masks Because It's a Threat to...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on July 07, 2025
Sarah D.

Yesterday, we reported on the disgraceful behavior of CNN's Dana Bash, who dedicated much of her Sunday show to blaming President Trump for a flood. And 'climate change.' Of course, she had to blame climate change. 

Not only did she immediately politicize the disaster -- while rescue operations are still ongoing -- but she used lies to do so, talking about how the NWS was short-staffed due to Trump and DOGE's administrative cuts to the federal government. 

This claim is unequivocally false. Even the Associated Press has debunked it. 

But don't take our word for it that she is a disgrace. Just listen to ... Dana Bash.

Yesterday afternoon, one of our favorite accounts, @mazemoore, posted a 'then and now' video of Bash talking about politicizing a tragedy. You will not be shocked to discover that her opinion depends entirely on who is in the White House. 

Watch: 

... It's only two days after the Texas flood and Dana Bash is already trying to blame Trump for the disaster. This is CNN.

This is CNN. This is hypocrisy at its finest. 

They have gone way past zero credibility. They are now in the 'negative credibility' zone. 

In other words, if we hear them say it, we can reasonably conclude that the exact opposite is the truth. 

Miserable is the left's default setting. 

Don't hold your breath waiting for a response. Or an apology. 

Not only was Bash lying about the Texas flooding, but she was also lying when she attacked then-candidate Trump regarding Hurricane Helene. 

No one on the right blamed Biden for the hurricane, but it is now a matter of record that FEMA's response was atrocious. Remember the $750 checks while millions of FEMA funds were being spent on housing illegals in New York City? 

The FEMA CFO was fired for that. Another FEMA supervisor was fired for refusing to provide assistance to any homes displaying Trump signs

None of this matters to Bash. She exists solely to promote the narrative her team wants her to, regardless of the hypocrisy. 

That's putting it mildly. And far more politely than we would. 

We hear it's pretty warm there. 

HA. 

Based on CNN's ratings, not too many people are dumb enough to listen to or believe her. 

We've said it a million times. 

And we'll say it a million more if we need to. 

