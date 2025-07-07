Then and Now: Dana Bash HATES Politicizing a Natural Disaster, Except When She Doesn't (Watch)

Yesterday, we reported on the disgraceful behavior of CNN's Dana Bash, who dedicated much of her Sunday show to blaming President Trump for a flood. And 'climate change.' Of course, she had to blame climate change.

Not only did she immediately politicize the disaster -- while rescue operations are still ongoing -- but she used lies to do so, talking about how the NWS was short-staffed due to Trump and DOGE's administrative cuts to the federal government.

This claim is unequivocally false. Even the Associated Press has debunked it.

But don't take our word for it that she is a disgrace. Just listen to ... Dana Bash.

Yesterday afternoon, one of our favorite accounts, @mazemoore, posted a 'then and now' video of Bash talking about politicizing a tragedy. You will not be shocked to discover that her opinion depends entirely on who is in the White House.

Watch:

This is CNN. This is Dana Bash.



Two weeks after the NC flood, after it became painfully clear that the federal response was inadequate, Dana Bash was viciously defending the Biden/Harris Admin and warning about the dangers of politicizing a storm response.



It's only two days… pic.twitter.com/OFGTumuN2L — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 6, 2025

... It's only two days after the Texas flood and Dana Bash is already trying to blame Trump for the disaster. This is CNN.

This is CNN. This is hypocrisy at its finest.

They have zero credibility at this point. https://t.co/ZeRvPA7xEo — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 6, 2025

They have gone way past zero credibility. They are now in the 'negative credibility' zone.

In other words, if we hear them say it, we can reasonably conclude that the exact opposite is the truth.

The once respected CNN news is now nothing but the network of lies and propaganda. It's no wonder that she always looks unhappy. I would too if my daily career meant that I twisted truth and told lies to promote an agenda. https://t.co/qSRBiuQGJB — Peace (@Lucy47565) July 7, 2025

Miserable is the left's default setting.

How about a response @DanaBashCNN or @CNN ? Fair question. Do you stand by your previous statements about NC and Trump? Do you believe Trump is at fault for TX flooding. Respond. To me directly. I’ll make sure your comments are seen beyond X https://t.co/6Jh6anBytE — DaveMedia_INK (@DaveMedia_LNK) July 7, 2025

Don't hold your breath waiting for a response. Or an apology.

Not only was Bash lying about the Texas flooding, but she was also lying when she attacked then-candidate Trump regarding Hurricane Helene.

No one on the right blamed Biden for the hurricane, but it is now a matter of record that FEMA's response was atrocious. Remember the $750 checks while millions of FEMA funds were being spent on housing illegals in New York City?

I'm old enough to remember FEMA diverting money to house illegals. https://t.co/6OHsWzqjBC — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) July 6, 2025

The FEMA CFO was fired for that. Another FEMA supervisor was fired for refusing to provide assistance to any homes displaying Trump signs.

None of this matters to Bash. She exists solely to promote the narrative her team wants her to, regardless of the hypocrisy.

Dana Bash isn’t a source I can trust or listen to. https://t.co/1vSl7HqQwn — The Texan Girl (@TexasSky) July 6, 2025

That's putting it mildly. And far more politely than we would.

CNN bottom feeders https://t.co/rUxTyVkWjj — Bill Romahn (@Halnorempedna) July 6, 2025

These are sick people. I don’t know how they live with themselves. — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) July 7, 2025

Dana Bash is trash. She is a paid and owned moron. They hid how many were affected by that hurricane in WNC and the death toll is likely never going to be known. She lies so much, I know where she will end up for eternity. — Stardreme (@1Stardreme) July 6, 2025

We hear it's pretty warm there.

HA.

Based on CNN's ratings, not too many people are dumb enough to listen to or believe her.

You don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/wwcTLIfcKE — Dr. B 🇺🇸 (@persutruth4life) July 7, 2025

We've said it a million times.

And we'll say it a million more if we need to.