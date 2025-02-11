FEMA CFO Reported Fired After Funneling $59 Million to House Illegals in Hotels in NYC

Former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the press it was "categorically false" that the Biden administration was using FEMA money to house illegal immigrants. Elon Musk begged to disagree, posing Monday that DOGE had discovered that FEMA had spent $59 million in THE PREVIOUS WEEK to put up illegal immigrants in luxury hotels in New York City. "A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds," he added.

Advertisement

FEMA Chief Financial Officer Mary Comans has reportedly been fired.

BREAKING: This is Big. Senior DHS Official has just confirmed to me that FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer Mary Comans was just fired for illegally funding migrant luxury hotels in NYC against the orders of President Trump.



Comans is arguably most powerful person at FEMA,… pic.twitter.com/hb2x3lJuny — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 11, 2025

… controlling billions in funding. “Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants. Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people.” This is an earthquake

A criminal action https://t.co/MKlkpD2Azg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 11, 2025

She should be charged. Not just fired. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 11, 2025

Minimum 10 years in prison. If we did it, we would. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 11, 2025

She has to be held accountable. Jail. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 11, 2025

If this was a regular person in a regular company the punishment would be much worse than being fired. — aka (@akafaceUS) February 11, 2025

Here's a welcome video featuring Comans in which she says "FEMA's mission is to help people before, during, and after disasters." Joe Biden's open border was a disaster, but we don't think that counts. That money was intended for citizens.

NEW: Trump has fired FEMA's CFO Mary Comans after she allegedly paid $59 million to hotels in New York City housing illegal immigrants, according to the Daily Mail.



Three others involved were also fired.



"That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being… pic.twitter.com/Ftg1DAkCFB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 11, 2025

… being spent on high-end hotels for illegals," Elon Musk said on X, promising to issue a clawback demand. "Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants," said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "Firings include FEMA's Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist."

We need government hearings RIGHT NOW.



How were they allowed to get away with this for years? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 11, 2025

Advertisement

Again, that $59 million was spent just last week alone.

I want DOGE in there identifying all of the corruption — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 11, 2025

She MUST be charged. An example must be set, or this will continue across the federal government.



These people are convinced they’re martyrs.



They need a wake up call. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 11, 2025

Charge her to the full extent of the law. — All Things Life (@AllThingsLife_1) February 11, 2025

When are the indictments going to be announced? — Timothy Kashin (@TJKashin) February 11, 2025

As much as people want to see her locked up, chances are a firing is all that will happen to her. She should be sentenced to live in a tent in North Carolina.

***