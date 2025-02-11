FEMA CFO Reported Fired After Funneling $59 Million to House Illegals in Hotels in NYC

(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings
Brett T.  |  5:15 PM on February 11, 2025
derooshh

Former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the press it was "categorically false" that the Biden administration was using FEMA money to house illegal immigrants. Elon Musk begged to disagree, posing Monday that DOGE had discovered that FEMA had spent $59 million in THE PREVIOUS WEEK to put up illegal immigrants in luxury hotels in New York City. "A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds," he added.

FEMA Chief Financial Officer Mary Comans has reportedly been fired.

… controlling billions in funding.

“Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants. Firings include FEMA’s Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist.

 Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS will not sit idly and allow deep state activists to undermine the will and safety of the American people.”

This is an earthquake

America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Here's a welcome video featuring Comans in which she says "FEMA's mission is to help people before, during, and after disasters." Joe Biden's open border was a disaster, but we don't think that counts. That money was intended for citizens.

… being spent on high-end hotels for illegals," Elon Musk said on X, promising to issue a clawback demand.

"Effective immediately, FEMA is terminating the employment of four individuals for circumventing leadership to unilaterally make egregious payments for luxury NYC hotels for migrants," said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Firings include FEMA's Chief Financial Officer, two program analysts and a grant specialist."

Again, that $59 million was spent just last week alone.

As much as people want to see her locked up, chances are a firing is all that will happen to her. She should be sentenced to live in a tent in North Carolina.

***

