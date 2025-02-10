CLAWBACK: Elon Musk's DOGE Team Dug Up MILLIONS in FEMA Funds Going to House Illegals in NYC

There's a fundamental problem with our government and its spending habits. They waste millions, billions, and trillions on things and keep demanding more and more from the taxpayer for it.

One of the most egregious and insulting expenditures of the past several years has been how much our government has sunk into housing, feeding, and otherwise supporting illegal immigrants. They're not only openly breaking our immigration laws, they're doing so on our dime and often living in better conditions than some Americans.

Early this morning, Elon Musk told us FEMA sent $59 million to NYC luxury hotels last week. While people in Western North Carolina are still living in tents and Amish-constructed temporary dwellings (and after FEMA said there was just no money for those folks):

The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants.



Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order.



That money is meant for American disaster relief… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

The entire post reads:

That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.

We suppose one could argue the Biden-Harris immigration policies are a disaster, but that's not the point of FEMA.

I HAVE FRIENDS STILL WAITING ON MONEY FROM FEMA TO REBUILD THEIR HOMES IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND WE SENT $59,000,000 LAST WEEK TO WHO?!!!!!!!!!



WHAT IS HAPPENING?!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 10, 2025

The government hates us.

The crazier part of the story Elon? The FEMA money went to Pakistan as they own the Roosevelt Hotel. Senator Schumer arranged for FEMA to divert disaster aid to the Pakistani government so the hotel could be used to house the illegal migrants. https://t.co/m7QUksirYD — @amuse (@amuse) February 10, 2025

Just incredible.

And not in a good way.

This is being replicated throughout the country. The level of corruption that’s going on in sanctuary cities is insane.



You’re going to find a number of mayors are directly involved. Look for those w/companies that “provide housing” to illegals. Benefitting from their policies. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 10, 2025

We're sure NYC isn't an isolated event.

Meanwhile this is what FEMA is doing to U.S. Citizens in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/WjT8cHS8Sj — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 10, 2025

Never forget what they did.

Unsurprising.



The federal government has nothing but contempt for us and our money. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) February 10, 2025

The contempt they feel for us doesn't extend to our money. They love our money.

As an American taxpayer I would like an all expenses paid trip to NYC and stay in a luxury hotel 😂 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 10, 2025

Wouldn't that be nice?

Probably just scratching the surface of the mismanagement/corruption that has become so commonplace… https://t.co/JpK7AFHt5D — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 10, 2025

Oh, we're sure DOGE hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of this mismanagement and corruption. It goes very, very deep and is very expensive.

Just one more reminder that this was pulled from my ceiling two weeks ago after I had multiple roof leaks from Helene.



FEMA denied me, never came to do an inspection, and closed my claim while this grew for months. https://t.co/cz5uvJ9lhu pic.twitter.com/DIkTgFFFbv — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) February 10, 2025

Absolutely maddening and wrong.