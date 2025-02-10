Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched...
Chaos? Congressman Wesley Hunt Is Loving It.

CLAWBACK: Elon Musk's DOGE Team Dug Up MILLIONS in FEMA Funds Going to House Illegals in NYC

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There's a fundamental problem with our government and its spending habits. They waste millions, billions, and trillions on things and keep demanding more and more from the taxpayer for it.

One of the most egregious and insulting expenditures of the past several years has been how much our government has sunk into housing, feeding, and otherwise supporting illegal immigrants. They're not only openly breaking our immigration laws, they're doing so on our dime and often living in better conditions than some Americans.

Early this morning, Elon Musk told us FEMA sent $59 million to NYC luxury hotels last week. While people in Western North Carolina are still living in tents and Amish-constructed temporary dwellings (and after FEMA said there was just no money for those folks):

The entire post reads:

That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! 

A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.

We suppose one could argue the Biden-Harris immigration policies are a disaster, but that's not the point of FEMA.

The government hates us.

Just incredible.

And not in a good way.

We're sure NYC isn't an isolated event.

Never forget what they did.

The contempt they feel for us doesn't extend to our money. They love our money.

Wouldn't that be nice?

Oh, we're sure DOGE hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of this mismanagement and corruption. It goes very, very deep and is very expensive.

Absolutely maddening and wrong.

