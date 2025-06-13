Projection Much, Chubby? Alex Vindman Claims Generals and Admirals Are 'Terrified' of Trump





In case no one has noticed, and we really can't blame anyone if they haven't, Ukraine sycophant and legendary chow thief Alexander Semyon Vindman is rapidly spiraling out of control.

Just yesterday, after deranged Democrat Senator Alex Padilla effed around with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and found out from the Secret Service, Vindman unleashed an expletive-filled rant at Noem. We're not sure why, since Noem had nothing to do with the Secret Service tackling Padilla as he charged her podium like a lunatic, but then again, Vindman has never really been known for rational thinking.

But that wasn't the only angry screed Vindman unleashed this week. The Bitter Pill-sbury Doughboy also went after President Trump (because, of course, he did), claiming that Trump violated the Hatch Act with a rally at Fort Bragg, and that admirals and generals in the military are terrified of him.

America’s Generals and Admirals are terrified. They are cowed. They seem unlikely to hold the line and live up to their oaths to serve the U.S. Constitution. Trump violated the law (the Hatch Act) conducting a political rally at Fort Bragg, rousing the troops to cheer his slogans… — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) June 11, 2025

... but the Generals stay silent. Our democracy is in great danger. This morning I wonder if we crossed a line and there’s no going back.

Sigh. Another 'threat to our democracy.' Everyone drink.

Vindman has no evidence for anything he claimed i his post, obviously. Military brass, as well as the actual warfighters, are supposed to stay out of political debates and not speak publicly against the Commander-in-Chief. That's not their job, even though Vindman clearly believed it was his. That's why Trump fired him during his first term.

We can only conclude that Vindman is projecting his own cowardice onto others.

Suck eggs, dough boy. You must be terrified that your treason will be addressed, eh? — Oreo_Speedwagon (@1OreoSpeedwagon) June 11, 2025

He is SO scared that he didn't get one of those Biden blanket autopen pardons (and neither did his harpy wife).

If there were any real justice in this nation, you’d be in Leavenworth right now and that’s the moderate option. — Doochebag (@no_one_quits) June 11, 2025

As for his claim that Trump violated the Hatch Act, Vindman was dead wrong on that, too.

Vindman claims Trump violated the Hatch Act by conducting a political rally at Ft. Bragg, but the Hatch Act excludes the POTUS. See 5 U.S.C. § 7322(1).



How is a former NSC employee unaware of basic American law? https://t.co/VXFP3CwPGW pic.twitter.com/5LDEAZDzBE — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) June 11, 2025

In fairness, he never should have been on the NSC in the first place. He's completely unqualified.

After a bunch of replies informed him that he was wrong, Vindman continued his rant to explain how he was correct anyway; never mind about that Hatch Act stuff.

Regardless of the specifics of the Hatch Act, neither Trump nor the troops should behave this way. The military shouldn’t be pulled into political rallies. — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) June 11, 2025

Ahh, the old 'norms' argument. Always a classic.

Too bad Vindman didn't feel that way when Biden was President (allegedly).

That's weird. We don't recall Vindman's pudgy cheeks turning red when that happened.

"Regardless that my entire point was wrong, he's a jerk anyways." — The Legalsaur (@legalsaur) June 11, 2025

HA.

Vindman might as well just drop to the ground and start flailing his limbs like a toddler.

Please disregard my previous statement as I am stupid.

Message recieved. https://t.co/pY7RRim1ke — Smelvis (@BlueelvisEric) June 11, 2025

Yup. Pretty much.

It is actually a good thing when our military leadership doesn't undermine our elected officials. https://t.co/qx4Gyl84g4 — Dan Caldwell 🇺🇸 (@dandcaldwell) June 12, 2025

But if Vindman had abided by that standard, then no one would know his name, and he wouldn't be celebrated by leftists who are as dumb as he is.

He can't have that.

In 2012, my Army unit was ordered to attend an Obama rally while he was campaigning for re-election and specifically trying to court the veteran vote, where he was behind 20-points.



Was that a crossed line, @AVindman, or do you only give a damn when its Trump? https://t.co/MVeQuDi7rl — Merovingian (@Merovingianus) June 11, 2025

Hey, that was (D)ifferent ... or something.

He was a fat terrible colonel and now he’s a fat terrible lawyer https://t.co/kTsGpiPir7 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 12, 2025

At least he's consistent, right?

And the funniest part is that Vindman believes that he can make a run for the Senate ... in Florida.

LOL.

Yeah, good luck with that.