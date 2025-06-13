Projection Much, Chubby? Alex Vindman Claims Generals and Admirals Are 'Terrified' of Trump

Stuck in a Loop: Video Shows Gavin Newsom Needs to Phase Out an...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on June 13, 2025


In case no one has noticed, and we really can't blame anyone if they haven't, Ukraine sycophant and legendary chow thief Alexander Semyon Vindman is rapidly spiraling out of control. 

Just yesterday, after deranged Democrat Senator Alex Padilla effed around with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and found out from the Secret Service, Vindman unleashed an expletive-filled rant at Noem. We're not sure why, since Noem had nothing to do with the Secret Service tackling Padilla as he charged her podium like a lunatic, but then again, Vindman has never really been known for rational thinking. 

But that wasn't the only angry screed Vindman unleashed this week. The Bitter Pill-sbury Doughboy also went after President Trump (because, of course, he did), claiming that Trump violated the Hatch Act with a rally at Fort Bragg, and that admirals and generals in the military are terrified of him. 

... but the Generals stay silent. Our democracy is in great danger. This morning I wonder if we crossed a line and there’s no going back.

Sigh. Another 'threat to our democracy.' Everyone drink. 

Vindman has no evidence for anything he claimed i his post, obviously. Military brass, as well as the actual warfighters, are supposed to stay out of political debates and not speak publicly against the Commander-in-Chief. That's not their job, even though Vindman clearly believed it was his. That's why Trump fired him during his first term. 

We can only conclude that Vindman is projecting his own cowardice onto others.

He is SO scared that he didn't get one of those Biden blanket autopen pardons (and neither did his harpy wife). 

As for his claim that Trump violated the Hatch Act, Vindman was dead wrong on that, too. 

In fairness, he never should have been on the NSC in the first place. He's completely unqualified. 

After a bunch of replies informed him that he was wrong, Vindman continued his rant to explain how he was correct anyway; never mind about that Hatch Act stuff. 

Ahh, the old 'norms' argument. Always a classic. 

Too bad Vindman didn't feel that way when Biden was President (allegedly). 

That's weird. We don't recall Vindman's pudgy cheeks turning red when that happened. 

HA. 

Vindman might as well just drop to the ground and start flailing his limbs like a toddler. 

Yup. Pretty much. 

But if Vindman had abided by that standard, then no one would know his name, and he wouldn't be celebrated by leftists who are as dumb as he is. 

He can't have that.

Hey, that was (D)ifferent ... or something. 

At least he's consistent, right? 

And the funniest part is that Vindman believes that he can make a run for the Senate ... in Florida

LOL. 

Yeah, good luck with that. 

