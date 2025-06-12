Chuck Todd Confuses Violent Rioting and Expressing Your Right to Assemble Peacefully
Rep. Ted Lieu Tells the National Guard Troops They Are Following Unlawful Orders
CNN Security Analyst Defends Agents Who 'Manhandled' Sen. Alex Padilla at Presser
Whistleblower: Lockheed Martin Awarded Bonuses Based on Race
Chuck Schumer Sickened by Manhandling of Sen. Alex Padilla by Trump's 'Shock Troops'
Democratic Rep. Has a Profane Meltdown at Rep. Mike Lawler
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Los Angeles Citizen BODYSLAMS 'Protester' Who Assaulted Police...
'We're NOT Gonna Play': Fla. Sheriff Breaks Down What'll Happen to Thugs Who...
No WONDER He's Losing His Mind on X! New California Poll Spells D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R...
Kristi Noem Makes It Clear Why the Dems' Love Affair With the IRS...
Brandon Gill Takes JB Pritzker APART In CUH-RAZY Back and Forth About Sanctuary...
Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Point...
Gavin Newsom Is Attacking My Show
Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Jake Tapper for Refusing to Testify Under Oath About His...

The Ever Classy Alexander Vindman to Kristi Noem: F*** Off You Fascist B****

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 7:30 PM on June 12, 2025
The Last Word/Twitter

Alexander Vindman has spent the years following his role in Trump's first impeachment proving that he was exactly the self-interested, politically-motivated hack we always thought him to be.

Advertisement

He's made it clear he was never an unbiased observer, and also that he's a bit of a pig.

Look at the language he used to refer to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

Real classy there, Colonel Cookie Dough.

The weighty whistleblower added yet another stick to the collection he stores in his portly posterior, this time regarding the stunt Senator Alex Padilla pulled during Kristi Noem's press conference.

The Democrat rage over Padilla being removed from Noem's presser is rising faster than Vindman's A1C.

Vindman, of course, didn't stop there. He wanted to be absolutely clear that he's a dirtbag.

Vindman is one of the leftists who's dumb enough to actually say what he's thinking. A trait we thank him for.

He and his wife have done a lot of optical damage to their fellow Democrats with their ridiculous online rhetoric, and we're sure they'll not smarten up any time soon.

Exactly. Vindman will do anything for attention.

Recommended

CNN Security Analyst Defends Agents Who 'Manhandled' Sen. Alex Padilla at Presser
Brett T.
Advertisement

Take a minute to drink in the glorious absurdity of Vindman's Democrat logic.

Kristi Noem was giving a speech. That was the entire extent of her involvement in the Padilla incident. That's it.

Padilla shows up, unrecognized, places himself at the front of the room, and begins questioning with a raised voice - apparently nobody between him and Noem.

What is the Secret Service to do in this situation when an unknown person is disrupting a cabinet official at close range? Until today, most people would agree that they probably should intervene and find out who the person is.

But today, Democrats have determined that the plain-clothed Padilla deserves different treatment than any of us would have received because … well … he's a Democrat.

In the twisted mind of Alexander Vindman, this all translates into 'the woman speaking is a fascist b****'.

Poor Alex. It's probably getting harder and harder to get noticed.

Keep oinking, Alex, and we'll keep showing people who you really are.

Tags: ALEX PADILLA DEMOCRAT PARTY KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Security Analyst Defends Agents Who 'Manhandled' Sen. Alex Padilla at Presser
Brett T.
Conservative Woman's EPIC Thread About 'Breaking Into Costco' Destroys Lefty Talking Points on ILLEGALS
Sam J.
Rep. Ted Lieu Tells the National Guard Troops They Are Following Unlawful Orders
Brett T.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Los Angeles Citizen BODYSLAMS 'Protester' Who Assaulted Police (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Whistleblower: Lockheed Martin Awarded Bonuses Based on Race
Brett T.
No WONDER He's Losing His Mind on X! New California Poll Spells D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R for Gavin Newsom
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Security Analyst Defends Agents Who 'Manhandled' Sen. Alex Padilla at Presser Brett T.
Advertisement