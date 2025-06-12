The Ever Classy Alexander Vindman to Kristi Noem: F*** Off You Fascist B****

Alexander Vindman has spent the years following his role in Trump's first impeachment proving that he was exactly the self-interested, politically-motivated hack we always thought him to be.

He's made it clear he was never an unbiased observer, and also that he's a bit of a pig.

Look at the language he used to refer to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

Hey @KristiNoem f*** off you fascist b****! — Alexander S. Vindman 🇺🇸 (@AVindman) June 12, 2025

Real classy there, Colonel Cookie Dough.

The weighty whistleblower added yet another stick to the collection he stores in his portly posterior, this time regarding the stunt Senator Alex Padilla pulled during Kristi Noem's press conference.

The Democrat rage over Padilla being removed from Noem's presser is rising faster than Vindman's A1C.

Vindman, of course, didn't stop there. He wanted to be absolutely clear that he's a dirtbag.

Vindman is one of the leftists who's dumb enough to actually say what he's thinking. A trait we thank him for.

He and his wife have done a lot of optical damage to their fellow Democrats with their ridiculous online rhetoric, and we're sure they'll not smarten up any time soon.

Exactly. Vindman will do anything for attention.

Here, the dual loyalty jacka** supports a man harassing a woman by rushing a podium without identifying himself because he is an arrogant douche (like you) who thinks everyone knows him. They don’t. He got precisely what anyone rushing any Secretary would. Dumba**. https://t.co/J904DTyOiM — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 12, 2025

Take a minute to drink in the glorious absurdity of Vindman's Democrat logic.

Kristi Noem was giving a speech. That was the entire extent of her involvement in the Padilla incident. That's it.

Padilla shows up, unrecognized, places himself at the front of the room, and begins questioning with a raised voice - apparently nobody between him and Noem.

What is the Secret Service to do in this situation when an unknown person is disrupting a cabinet official at close range? Until today, most people would agree that they probably should intervene and find out who the person is.

But today, Democrats have determined that the plain-clothed Padilla deserves different treatment than any of us would have received because … well … he's a Democrat.

In the twisted mind of Alexander Vindman, this all translates into 'the woman speaking is a fascist b****'.

Poor Alex. It's probably getting harder and harder to get noticed.

Keep oinking, Alex, and we'll keep showing people who you really are.