Kristi Noem Makes It Clear Why the Dems' Love Affair With the IRS Is Coming to a FAST End

Over these last several years the Left in Washington, DC has made it clear to all Americans that they need to get somebody in their life who looks at them the way the Democrats look at the Internal Revenue Service.

Almost the moment the Biden administration entered the White House they got to work expanding the IRS, bragging about adding more than 80,000 new agents and auditors. Oh, and then Team Biden leaked information on hundreds of thousands of U.S. taxpayers, including Donald Trump. Ironically enough, these were the same people who were very recently telling Americans they couldn't trust DOGE with their personal information (projection as usual).

We also recall with a grin earlier this year when Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger praised the IRS -- on Tax Day no less -- and warned that Trump's cuts would do great damage. Timing is everything:

Happy Tax Day.



Just a reminder that while Virginians are filing their taxes, the Trump Administration is cutting IRS staff and making it harder for people across the Commonwealth to get the help they need.https://t.co/mO2RBcBlB0 — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerForVA) April 15, 2025

You get the point: The Democrats LOVE the IRS.

Well, until perhaps now.

Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem said today that the IRS will be used to help follow the money on who's funding rioters around the country (they've already been given some leads):

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump and DHS Sec. Kristi Noem have mobilized the IRS to Los Angeles to track down who is FUNDING the riots



FINALLY the IRS is being used for a good cause.



These dirtbags' days of freedom are limited 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VUQbxi8UBE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 12, 2025

Democrats: "Hey, the IRS should only be used to go after conservative organizations!

This is finally what I paid for.

Democrats need to be rotting in jail. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) June 12, 2025

Imagine the amount of money laundering to Democrat organizations the IRS is going to find in the process. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 12, 2025

Yep. The IRS should do a deep dive into all this while the Democrats will pivot on their former support not unlike how they suddenly moved away from "no one is above the law."

Yes, get to the snakes funding this treason! https://t.co/qSy6zElTif — H R (@HRofOZ) June 12, 2025

Earlier today Karoline Leavitt pointed out that an arrest has been made of a man accused of supplying rioters, now it's time to follow the money.

And right on cue, a triggered California Democrat was forcibly removed after crashing Noem's presser:

BREAKING: California Democratic Senator @AlexPadilla4CA just crashed DHS Secretary Noem’s press conference in LA and was forcibly removed. pic.twitter.com/Q2sUWiImAM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025

Mess with the Left's beloved criminal illegals and then throw the IRS in the mix and they're going to be even more insane than usual.