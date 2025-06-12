Kristi Noem Makes It Clear Why the Dems' Love Affair With the IRS Is Coming to a FAST End

Brandon Gill Takes JB Pritzker APART In CUH-RAZY Back and Forth About Sanctuary...
Doug P. | 3:10 PM on June 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Over these last several years the Left in Washington, DC has made it clear to all Americans that they need to get somebody in their life who looks at them the way the Democrats look at the Internal Revenue Service. 

Almost the moment the Biden administration entered the White House they got to work expanding the IRS, bragging about adding more than 80,000 new agents and auditors. Oh, and then Team Biden leaked information on hundreds of thousands of U.S. taxpayers, including Donald Trump. Ironically enough, these were the same people who were very recently telling Americans they couldn't trust DOGE with their personal information (projection as usual).

We also recall with a grin earlier this year when Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger praised the IRS -- on Tax Day no less -- and warned that Trump's cuts would do great damage. Timing is everything:

You get the point: The Democrats LOVE the IRS.

Well, until perhaps now.

Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem said today that the IRS will be used to help follow the money on who's funding rioters around the country (they've already been given some leads): 

Democrats: "Hey, the IRS should only be used to go after conservative organizations!

Yep. The IRS should do a deep dive into all this while the Democrats will pivot on their former support not unlike how they suddenly moved away from "no one is above the law."

Earlier today Karoline Leavitt pointed out that an arrest has been made of a man accused of supplying rioters, now it's time to follow the money. 

And right on cue, a triggered California Democrat was forcibly removed after crashing Noem's presser:

Mess with the Left's beloved criminal illegals and then throw the IRS in the mix and they're going to be even more insane than usual. 

