Karoline Leavitt Notes That People Are FINALLY Being Arrested for Organizing and Supplying Rioters

While it's a relief to see rioters, looters and arsonists get arrested during what the Democrats would like everybody to believe are "peaceful protests," people who back this kind of thing both materially and financially need to be held accountable.

We are reaching that point, as Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out:

Once again, President Trump was right.



The President rightfully raised the important question of who is organizing and funding these dangerous riots in Los Angeles.



This morning, the FBI arrested Alejandro Theodoro Orellana for conspiracy to commit civil disorders after handing… https://t.co/KaYqGf3ydS pic.twitter.com/RkFeDfdkCX — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 12, 2025

The FBI arrested a man where he lives and he's been charged with supplying the rioters:

EXCLUSIVE: US Atty. Bill Essayli exclusively talking to Fox about this morning’s FBI arrest of the man who the feds say handed out masks to LA rioters in what appeared to be an orchestrated delivery. pic.twitter.com/L7YYo0qgNA — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 12, 2025

Next up:

There’s clearly more going on behind these riots. Time to expose the organizers and funders. — Kelly_Davis (@Kelly_Davis_68) June 12, 2025

Bingo. There are not organic "protests."

Find out who was paying him and supplying him — Fedup (@Fedup2479) June 12, 2025

Stay tuned!