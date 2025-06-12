Karoline Leavitt Notes That People Are FINALLY Being Arrested for Organizing and Supplying Rioters

Kristi Noem Makes It Clear Why the Dems' Love Affair With the IRS...
Doug P. | 1:56 PM on June 12, 2025
While it's a relief to see rioters, looters and arsonists get arrested during what the Democrats would like everybody to believe are "peaceful protests," people who back this kind of thing both materially and financially need to be held accountable. 

We are reaching that point, as Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out:

The FBI arrested a man where he lives and he's been charged with supplying the rioters:

Next up:

Bingo. There are not organic "protests." 

Stay tuned!

