Biden IRS Leaked Information on More Than 405,000 Americans, Including Donald Trump

Remember a couple of weeks ago, when the Democrats decided their strategy to destroy DOGE was to accuse them of accessing personal information, such as your Social Security number. Never mind that thousands of unelected bureaucrats had access to the same information. Some 19-year-old was snooping at your tax returns.

Of course, Donald Trump's tax returns had already been leaked to ProPublica. But more than Trump's returns were leaked. It was more in the neighborhood of 405,000. The House Judiciary Republicans announce:

🚨 #BREAKING: New disclosure reveals that the Biden IRS leaked taxpayer information of over 405,000 Americans -- including President Trump's.



The IRS’s admission confirms the Committee’s suspicion and recent reports that show the scope of the leak was much broader than what the… pic.twitter.com/3KKYL5bHET — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) February 25, 2025

… much broader than what the Biden Administration’s IRS initially led the public to believe. In May 2024, an IRS spokesman stated that “[m]ore than 70,000” taxpayers were affected. We found out that it's actually over 405,000 taxpayers! This is a MASSIVE scandal. @Jim_Jordan first launched his inquiry into these leaks last year. Getting answers for the American people!

So they were all linked by a Democrat contractor.

It was all done by Chaz Littlejohn, a Democrat sycophant. Biden’s DOJ gave him a one-count sweetheart deal because he released the tax info of President Trump and other wealthy supporters. Leftist corrupt rags like Rolling Stone wanted Biden to free him. pic.twitter.com/Ien1l47kBE — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 25, 2025

None of these people are ever held accountable. Until we see indictments and prosecutions, our country can NEVER be fixed. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 25, 2025

Holy crap...



Wonder if CNN will actually cover this at all today. Unlikely. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 25, 2025

The same people complaining about DOGE nerds with NDA read-only access were completely 100% fine with this though. https://t.co/HpdUdEv5XL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 25, 2025

This makes my blood boil. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) February 25, 2025

Where are all the Democrats who were outraged over Elon Musk seeing this info? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 25, 2025

"But Elon has our Social Security numbers!" — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) February 25, 2025

Yet, the Left is up in arms about Elon Musk possibly seeing private information. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 25, 2025

So the uproar about the DOGE guys getting to see generalized data was just performance. Folks, the government can't keep the Chinese out of the databases. Your data was stolen long ago. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 25, 2025

This is a massive breach of privacy. If the IRS can’t secure taxpayer data, how can anyone trust them? There need to be serious consequences for this. — Mr. Bill Achusim (@BillAchusim) February 25, 2025

The Biden IRS didn’t just “leak” tax info—they weaponized it. 🚨🔥



First, they lied and claimed only 70,000 people were affected. Now, the truth comes out—405,000 Americans had their private tax data exposed, including Trump.



This wasn’t an accident. This was deliberate,… — Rican Menace (@Frankieusn1987) February 25, 2025

This was deliberate, targeted, and a direct attack on political enemies. If this had happened under Trump, the media would be in full meltdown mode—but since it’s Biden’s IRS, they’ll try to sweep it under the rug. Where’s the accountability? Who’s going to jail for this? 💥

Littlejohn was sentenced to five years in prison. That still doesn't excuse what he did. "“ acted out of a sincere misguided belief,” Littlejohn said in court, adding that he was serving the country and that people had a right to the tax information, CNN reported.

***