Biden IRS Leaked Information on More Than 405,000 Americans, Including Donald Trump

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Remember a couple of weeks ago, when the Democrats decided their strategy to destroy DOGE was to accuse them of accessing personal information, such as your Social Security number. Never mind that thousands of unelected bureaucrats had access to the same information. Some 19-year-old was snooping at your tax returns. 

Of course, Donald Trump's tax returns had already been leaked to ProPublica. But more than Trump's returns were leaked. It was more in the neighborhood of 405,000. The House Judiciary Republicans announce:

… much broader than what the Biden Administration’s IRS initially led the public to believe. 

In May 2024, an IRS spokesman stated that “[m]ore than 70,000” taxpayers were affected.

We found out that it's actually over 405,000 taxpayers! 

This is a MASSIVE scandal. 

@Jim_Jordan first launched his inquiry into these leaks last year. 

Getting answers for the American people!

So they were all linked by a Democrat contractor.

This was deliberate, targeted, and a direct attack on political enemies.

If this had happened under Trump, the media would be in full meltdown mode—but since it’s Biden’s IRS, they’ll try to sweep it under the rug.

Where’s the accountability? Who’s going to jail for this? 💥

Littlejohn was sentenced to five years in prison. That still doesn't excuse what he did. "“ acted out of a sincere misguided belief,” Littlejohn said in court, adding that he was serving the country and that people had a right to the tax information, CNN reported.

***

