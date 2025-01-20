Rachel Vindman: 'No Pardons Were Offered or Discussed'

We haven't paid much attention to Alexander Vindman's wife since she fled X for the safety of Leftist daycare Bluesky. Let's be real, the only reason anyone even knows who she is, is because she her husband is a gossipy little whiner who destroyed his own career via an epic case of TDS.

Well, it seems Mrs. Vindman has a case of the sads today:

We laughed out loud too. She really thinks she's something. What on earth does she think is going to happen to her family? We're confident that the Vindmans are pretty low on the new administration's priority list (if they're even on there at all).

OK, I changed my mind. These pardons were worth it just so I could see Rachel Vindman throw a tantrum over not getting one. pic.twitter.com/HFzUmgaaZh — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2025

We wouldn't go quite that far, but we definitely get the point. It's highly entertaining to watch.

I guess we found the designated fall guy. — Jeeenyus (@MegaDufus) January 20, 2025

Playing the victim is standard operating procedure for that odious couple.

So Rachel Vindman just admitted her family committed a bunch of crimes in a public post on Bluesky.



What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/tdvd2mRRzB — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 20, 2025

Her post certainly does raise some questions. Why would the Vindmans need a pardon if they haven't committed any crimes? We've been told repeatedly by our friends on the Left that if you haven't done anything wrong, you don't have anything to worry about.

Perhaps there's something Mrs. Vindman isn't telling us.