Alexander Vindman Considering Run for Senate

Rep. Byron Donalds is happy to report Monday that Florida's Miami-Dade County now has more registered Republicans than Democrats. Miami-Dade County!

Miami-Dade County has OFFICIALLY FLIPPED RED by voter registration.



🔴GOP: 464,370

🔵DEM: 440,790



Thank you to the @FloridaGOP, the @MiamiDadeGOP, and the hardworking grassroots volunteers across South Florida for your relentless registration efforts.



THE BEST IS YET TO COME. https://t.co/8HUVO0lHgc — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 19, 2025

Nevertheless, Alexander Vindman thinks he's got what it takes to be Florida's newest senator.

In an exclusive interview with @CBSMiami, retired Lt. Col. @AVindman - who sparked the first Trump impeachment - said he is considering a run for the US Senate in Florida against @SenAshleyMoody

My story here:https://t.co/4BOBccWc2N pic.twitter.com/eKDjjFTZwZ — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) May 16, 2025

CBS News reports:

Alexander Vindman, the whistleblower who triggered Donald Trump's first impeachment, is considering a run for the United States Senate next year against Florida Republican Ashley Moody. In an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami, the retired lieutenant colonel said he was approached about running and was discussing it with close friends and advisors. "I think that the Democrats need to win in some very, very difficult places in order to wrestle control back," he explained during an interview scheduled to air Sunday morning on Facing South Florida. "I'm not sure if Florida is the place to do that. It might be. My worldview is that Trump is going to hurt a lot of people, and this will be a referendum [on Trump] and there'll be an opportunity for people power to manifest. Folks will show up that stayed on the sidelines last time, or that got more than they bargained for with Donald Trump. So, I don't think the state is too far gone by any means. I certainly don't believe that. I just don't know if I'm the right person to do that or if that's the right role for me."

Spoiler alert: You're not the right person for anything.

At least he'll have the backing of Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried, who was once a big supporter of Ashley Moody.

His twin brother Yevgeny Vindman won a congressional seat in Virginia … maybe that gave him the idea.

He's traveled to Ukraine to hang out with Volodymyr Zelensky, but we don't think he ever got close to the front lines.

Keep in mind he's just thinking about it … he doesn't have the T-shirts and yard signs printed up quite yet. Here's hoping he does run.

***