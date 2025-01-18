Before Her Brain Went Kaput, Florida Dem Boss Nikki Fried Was a Huge Fan of New Senator Ashley Moody

Nikki Fried is the leader of the Democratic Party in Florida. This is a Democratic Party in shambles and with virtually no power. Nikki, as one can see, is doing a bang up job. Sadly for her, she used to have much better judgement.

Back in 2018, she thought Ashley Moody would be a great elected official, even if they did not share the same political affiliation. She, of course, was right. Ashley Moody is a great Attorney General, and because of that excellence, she was selected to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate. Apparently, Nikki is jealous or something.

The internet and Christina Pushaw never forget.

Now there’s a name I haven’t heard in a while. Looks like there’s a reason for it…she probably didn’t like my posts that thanked her for turning Florida even more red than before lol pic.twitter.com/ZOrMtaGB3L — Roy (@TurfGuyz) January 18, 2025

Oh, Nikki has a problem with accepting the truth. Also, wasn't she supposed to be married by now? She used to wear a huge rock on her hand. Her fiance must have broken up with her after he realized she couldn't help his marijuana business anymore. Allegedly. Plus, they had problems getting along. Remember, when the police had to come and settle them down after a night out at a hotel? Oh, Twitter remembers.

Here's the Ft. Lauderdale PD report on @NikkiFried's fiance being removed from a hotel after their domestic abuse incident.



Nikki abused her office to bury this as she did to give his business an unfair edge.



Not to mention probable cause found for her ethics violations. pic.twitter.com/4IElEroee9 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 5, 2022

Don't worry. Twitchy will always provide the receipts. Heh.

Oof! That's going to leave a mark.

Being a Democrat for that long rots the brain — Ranger Rick (@TampaFLPolitico) January 18, 2025

That's a fair point.

Nikki Fried is the Rebekah Jones of Charlie Crists. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 18, 2025

Don't think about that one too long. It will break your brain.

A battle for the ages. 😂 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 18, 2025

Nikki has already lost.

@NikkiFried is a gift. I support fully her goal of renewing her current position with @fladems.

She's wildly bad at politics. — griftwithyourlegs (@griftwithurlegs) January 18, 2025

Oh, yes! Florida Republicans fully support Nikki Fried being in charge of the Democrats in Florida for the rest of time.

Isn’t this the same Nikki “Pot Head” Fried who kept saying that “Florida is in play”? — Nate J (@NatJ65FL) January 18, 2025

That would be the one!

No thanks, Nikki. We'll walk or call an Uber.

Party over Country. It’s who they are now. — Cill Chainnigh (@KilkennyTek) January 18, 2025

It's how Democrats have ALWAYS been.