Before Her Brain Went Kaput, Florida Dem Boss Nikki Fried Was a Huge Fan of New Senator Ashley Moody

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:40 PM on January 18, 2025

Nikki Fried is the leader of the Democratic Party in Florida. This is a Democratic Party in shambles and with virtually no power. Nikki, as one can see, is doing a bang up job. Sadly for her, she used to have much better judgement.

Back in 2018, she thought Ashley Moody would be a great elected official, even if they did not share the same political affiliation. She, of course, was right. Ashley Moody is a great Attorney General, and because of that excellence, she was selected to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate. Apparently, Nikki is jealous or something. 

The internet and Christina Pushaw never forget.

Oh, Nikki has a problem with accepting the truth. Also, wasn't she supposed to be married by now? She used to wear a huge rock on her hand. Her fiance must have broken up with her after he realized she couldn't help his marijuana business anymore. Allegedly. Plus, they had problems getting along. Remember, when the police had to come and settle them down after a night out at a hotel? Oh, Twitter remembers. 

Don't worry. Twitchy will always provide the receipts. Heh.

Oof! That's going to leave a mark.

That's a fair point. 

Don't think about that one too long. It will break your brain.

Nikki has already lost.

Oh, yes! Florida Republicans fully support Nikki Fried being in charge of the Democrats in Florida for the rest of time.

That would be the one!

No thanks, Nikki. We'll walk or call an Uber.

It's how Democrats have ALWAYS been.

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL DEMOCRAT FLORIDA MARCO RUBIO SENATE NIKKI FRIED

