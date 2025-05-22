Time Machine? Graduating High Schoolers Answer Questions from Their Sixth Grade Selves in...
'BUT TRUUUUMP!' X Users BURY Chuck Todd for Trying to Scold Conservatives Over Biden's Decline

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on May 22, 2025
Twitchy

The Jake Tapper-Alex Thompson media tour about their Biden 'tell-all' book -- wherein they 'tell' us 'all' who knew everything already, while they were the ones who covered it up -- is quickly turning into a dumpster fire wrapped in a train wreck.

Megyn Kelly has been ripping them (her friend Tapper in particular) all week for refusing to acknowledge the evidence until after the 2024 election -- and haughtily sneering at everyone who did point it out. Most of their media appearances have been disasters, including one where they admitted (accidentally) that they were also covering for Hunter Biden throughout Biden's presidency. (Or was it Hunter's presidency?)

But it's not just Tapper and Thompson who have egg on their face as part of the promotional tour. All of their fellow media apparatchiks are caught in the cover-up as well, including Joe Scarborough, Brian Stelter, and many more. 

In that context, we suppose it was only a matter of time until Chuck Todd stepped on the rake of his own hypocrisy. 

Yesterday, Todd tried to play another time-honored Democrat tactic to try to deflect from his culpability in hiding Biden's obvious mental decline. 

He decided to go with that old standby: 'BUT ... TRUUUUUUUUUUUMP!' 

To those folks feeling good about their Biden takes, you comfortable with your Trump enabling? You really think it’ll age well?

Yes. We are. Because the two situations -- the two men -- are not remotely the same, Chuck. 

Biden hid in a basement in 2020 and only got worse every year from there. Meanwhile, President Trump, regardless of what anyone thinks of his policies, regularly sits down for unscripted long-form interviews, speaks publicly nearly every day, and has already had more press conferences and availabilities in four months than Biden did in four years. 

Needless to say, Todd's 'whataboutism' didn't work on anyone, and X users let him have it with both barrels for even making the comparison. 

Todd will never apologize. He lacks the sense of self-reflection, integrity, and just basic decency that are required for him to even think he should apologize. 

Oh, we don't wonder about that at all. The death of the media was a suicide. 

But we're more than happy to let them continue to provide us with evidence that proves it. 

The legacy media loves those false equivalences. It's their main tool of rationalization that they use to defend their indefensible reporting. 

Trump gets criticized by conservative media every day. 

When it came to Biden, however, all of the leftist outlets obeyed the Mafia law of omertà. And anyone who strayed from that code of silence, even a little bit, was excoriated ruthlessly. 

It's not a secret that most of the leftist media hate America and Americans. Todd is just not hiding it anymore. 

Hilariously, many of the media like Todd STILL think they are our betters. 

These next four years are going to be extremely hard on that delusion of theirs. 

That's a hard 'Bingo!' right there. 

We're not sure a word even exists to describe this level of futile spin from Todd. We'll just call it 'terminal TDS.'

That's the post that Todd should have sent out. 

But he didn't, and he never will. 

We remember when Todd angrily shouted at Americans who were reluctant to wear masks or get vaccinated during COVID. He actually wagged his finger at the camera and shouted, 'Shame on you!' 

Todd never apologized for that, and he won't apologize for perpetrating and perpetuating the biggest political and media scandal in modern history with the Biden presidency. 

No, Chuck Todd. Not 'shame on us.'

Shame on YOU.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.


