'BUT TRUUUUMP!' X Users BURY Chuck Todd for Trying to Scold Conservatives Over Biden's Decline

The Jake Tapper-Alex Thompson media tour about their Biden 'tell-all' book -- wherein they 'tell' us 'all' who knew everything already, while they were the ones who covered it up -- is quickly turning into a dumpster fire wrapped in a train wreck.

Megyn Kelly has been ripping them (her friend Tapper in particular) all week for refusing to acknowledge the evidence until after the 2024 election -- and haughtily sneering at everyone who did point it out. Most of their media appearances have been disasters, including one where they admitted (accidentally) that they were also covering for Hunter Biden throughout Biden's presidency. (Or was it Hunter's presidency?)

But it's not just Tapper and Thompson who have egg on their face as part of the promotional tour. All of their fellow media apparatchiks are caught in the cover-up as well, including Joe Scarborough, Brian Stelter, and many more.

In that context, we suppose it was only a matter of time until Chuck Todd stepped on the rake of his own hypocrisy.

Yesterday, Todd tried to play another time-honored Democrat tactic to try to deflect from his culpability in hiding Biden's obvious mental decline.

He decided to go with that old standby: 'BUT ... TRUUUUUUUUUUUMP!'

To the folks shaming the Biden-enablers, I get the instinct, but the folks on the right doing the victory lap are simultaneously behaving the same way (or worse) when it comes to Trump and his bizarre rants/statements/policies that aren’t working/graft etc. To those folks… — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) May 21, 2025

To those folks feeling good about their Biden takes, you comfortable with your Trump enabling? You really think it’ll age well?

Yes. We are. Because the two situations -- the two men -- are not remotely the same, Chuck.

Biden hid in a basement in 2020 and only got worse every year from there. Meanwhile, President Trump, regardless of what anyone thinks of his policies, regularly sits down for unscripted long-form interviews, speaks publicly nearly every day, and has already had more press conferences and availabilities in four months than Biden did in four years.

Needless to say, Todd's 'whataboutism' didn't work on anyone, and X users let him have it with both barrels for even making the comparison.

This doesn’t sound like an apology, Chuck. Try again — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 21, 2025

Todd will never apologize. He lacks the sense of self-reflection, integrity, and just basic decency that are required for him to even think he should apologize.

If you wonder how Americans lost all trust in the media, read this clown's take https://t.co/cPKcI3wMMS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 21, 2025

Oh, we don't wonder about that at all. The death of the media was a suicide.

But we're more than happy to let them continue to provide us with evidence that proves it.

There are many ways in which people excuse Trump that may not be defensible.



But this is such a staggeringly false equivalence—the Hur tape was two days after October 7! We had a war breakout in the Middle East with a president whose brain was mush. https://t.co/lGbd2UlSnz — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 21, 2025

The legacy media loves those false equivalences. It's their main tool of rationalization that they use to defend their indefensible reporting.

GP Trump isn't mentally incapacitated like Biden was during his presidency, regardless of what you think of Trump's acts as president.



Covering up for a president you knew to be incompetent to do the job is far worse than excusing Trump's craziness. https://t.co/i1gQFUCjMq — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 21, 2025

I would wager to bet there are a lot more conservatives who have been willing to call out Trump than there were liberals who were willing to admit to Biden's obvious mental decline. https://t.co/oLTNEAhYvA — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 21, 2025

Trump gets criticized by conservative media every day.

When it came to Biden, however, all of the leftist outlets obeyed the Mafia law of omertà. And anyone who strayed from that code of silence, even a little bit, was excoriated ruthlessly.

"Sure we lied but you suck too" https://t.co/iVeoBD10mW — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 21, 2025

It's not a secret that most of the leftist media hate America and Americans. Todd is just not hiding it anymore.

Oh more moral lessons from the regime media that has done nothing but lie to us for the last 10 years or more https://t.co/nL1WYkFeZr — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 22, 2025

Hilariously, many of the media like Todd STILL think they are our betters.

These next four years are going to be extremely hard on that delusion of theirs.

Todd (and all his fellow Dems who pretend to be journalists): “BUT TRUMP!!!!!” https://t.co/JzBWed2XXf — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 21, 2025

You deflecting to “But Trump” is all the proof needed that you KNOW full well you and the press were complicit.



This is just pathetic spin. https://t.co/63aDbD0hvP — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 21, 2025

That's a hard 'Bingo!' right there.

Is he really comparing Joe Biden who is clearly mentally and physcially gone to the point of not being competent to stand trial and Donald Trump, who talks to the media coherently for hours at a time?



There's whataboutism, and then there's this. https://t.co/rfZJtrSyYM — Scott Kelly (@TheScottKelly) May 21, 2025

We're not sure a word even exists to describe this level of futile spin from Todd. We'll just call it 'terminal TDS.'

Super weird way to say “I’m sorry I shamefully ignored all the obvious signs of Biden’s decline in health. I should have called it out and it was very cowardly of me to not. I am a complete disgrace and I sincerely feel the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life.” — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 21, 2025

That's the post that Todd should have sent out.

But he didn't, and he never will.

We remember when Todd angrily shouted at Americans who were reluctant to wear masks or get vaccinated during COVID. He actually wagged his finger at the camera and shouted, 'Shame on you!'

Todd never apologized for that, and he won't apologize for perpetrating and perpetuating the biggest political and media scandal in modern history with the Biden presidency.

No, Chuck Todd. Not 'shame on us.'

Shame on YOU.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.