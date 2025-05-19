OBSTRUCTION: Worcester City Manager Bans Local Cops From Helping ICE Arrest Illegals
The Bechdel Test Was a JOKE! X Users Defend Absence of Women's Roles...
Elie Mystal Says Black People Alone Can’t Save the Country From White Folks
Keith Olbermann's Fake Moral Outrage at Matt Walsh for Calling Dems OUT Over...
YIKES: Watch Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Go FULL BLOWN Racist Explaining His City...
Oh, HONEY ... NO! Lefty Journo Tries Fact-Checking Trump Jr. on OBVIOUS Biden...
DNC's 'Qatar-a-Lago' Stunt in Fla. Was So Cringe Even SNL's Weekend Update Declared...
HUM(E)BLED: Brit Hume SHUTS Dems Claiming Trump's Tax Cuts Only Benefit the Rich...
OH REALLY? Dr. Zeke Emanuel Tells MSNBC There's NO WAY Joe Biden DIDN'T...
Biden's Cancer Scandal Blows Up — Even MSNBC Can't Defend Him Now
Eat UP! Billy Baldwin Served Up a BRUTALLY Delish Plate of CROW After...
EVs: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Well DAMN! Yashar Ali Uses Jake Tapper Book to Slam 2-Faced Dem Shaming...
Brent Gardner to Hewitt: Don’t Raise Taxes. Make Trump Cuts Permanent.

Brian Stelter Notes the ‘Extraordinary’ Timing of Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis and Tapper’s Book

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 19, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Wow, what a coincidence! CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter can hardly believe that President Joe Biden "just learned" of his stage four prostate cancer diagnosis on Friday, and what was in the news Friday? The audio from Special Counsel Robert Hur's interview with Biden, which showed him struggling to remember things like the year his son Beau was deployed and when he died. That's just extraordinary. On top of that, you had a full week of "two of the best reporters in Washington" pimping their book about how the White House had lied to them and the public about Biden's cognitive decline. 

Advertisement

Yes, it really is extraordinary that Biden would learn of this diagnosis on Friday and not sooner. You'd think the president's personal physician would have caught something like prostate cancer years ago. Even Dr. Zeke Emanuel said there was no way Biden didn't have cancer during his presidency, for it to have progressed to stage four and metastasized into his bones.

The post continues:

… in several years.”

“This book, no matter where it was coming from, was going to be a very big blockbuster book.”

“And it just so happens two of the best reporters in Washington, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson are the authors of it. It's already a bestseller based on the number of pre-orders.”

Remarkable.

Again, the timing is just extraordinary.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They fired him and then rehired him … rating must have really tanked when "Reliable Sources" went off the air.

A conspiracy theorist might think that.

***

Tags: BOOK BRIAN STELTER CANCER JAKE TAPPER HUR REPORT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Keith Olbermann's Fake Moral Outrage at Matt Walsh for Calling Dems OUT Over Biden's Cancer BACKFIRES
Sam J.
The Bechdel Test Was a JOKE! X Users Defend Absence of Women's Roles In Classic 'Shawshank Redemption'
Amy Curtis
OBSTRUCTION: Worcester City Manager Bans Local Cops From Helping ICE Arrest Illegals
Amy Curtis
Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This Domain' This Summer -Watch
Sam J.
Elie Mystal Says Black People Alone Can’t Save the Country From White Folks
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement