Brian Stelter Notes the ‘Extraordinary’ Timing of Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis and Tapper’s Book

Wow, what a coincidence! CNN chief media analyst Brian Stelter can hardly believe that President Joe Biden "just learned" of his stage four prostate cancer diagnosis on Friday, and what was in the news Friday? The audio from Special Counsel Robert Hur's interview with Biden, which showed him struggling to remember things like the year his son Beau was deployed and when he died. That's just extraordinary. On top of that, you had a full week of "two of the best reporters in Washington" pimping their book about how the White House had lied to them and the public about Biden's cognitive decline.

Yes, it really is extraordinary that Biden would learn of this diagnosis on Friday and not sooner. You'd think the president's personal physician would have caught something like prostate cancer years ago. Even Dr. Zeke Emanuel said there was no way Biden didn't have cancer during his presidency, for it to have progressed to stage four and metastasized into his bones.

NEW: CNN’s Brian Stelter says the timing of Biden’s cancer announcement is just “extraordinary” before using the horrible news to market Jake Tapper’s new book.



“The timing, Jessica, is just extraordinary…”



“You have this book coming out, one of the biggest political books in… pic.twitter.com/i9uWpBU0Ij — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2025

The post continues:

… in several years.” “This book, no matter where it was coming from, was going to be a very big blockbuster book.” “And it just so happens two of the best reporters in Washington, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson are the authors of it. It's already a bestseller based on the number of pre-orders.” Remarkable.

Again, the timing is just extraordinary.

I hate to break it to you, but the most powerful man in the world who has the best doctors in the world, who gets the best checkups in the world, did not just find out about his aggressive cancer.



I pray for his recovery and the people in his close orbit should be investigated. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2025

Classic CNN distraction move. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) May 18, 2025

Does Stelter believe the world revolves around CNN? — Mike Holt (@Submarines_Rule) May 18, 2025

They fired him and then rehired him … rating must have really tanked when "Reliable Sources" went off the air.

Only CNN could turn Biden’s health into a sales pitch. Totally shameless. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) May 18, 2025

They’ll market a book off a cancer diagnosis but call us heartless? Unreal. — Pregnant Redhead (@PregnantRedhead) May 18, 2025

Using a serious health announcement to plug a book is a new low, even for cable news. — Tomer Rozenberg (@RozenbergTomer) May 19, 2025

The timing is indeed interesting. Tapper's book, the Hurr tapes coming out. Almost like they sat on this diagnosis to use it later to distract us. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) May 19, 2025

A conspiracy theorist might think that.

***