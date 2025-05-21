OOPS! More Receipts Show It Wasn't Only JOE Biden Whom Jake Tapper Covered For and Lied About

We've been having a lot of fun this week reminding Jake Tapper that he is, in fact, Jake Tapper (so has Megyn Kelly).

Now that there is no presidential election at stake, Tapper and co-author of 'Original Sin' Alex Thompson are more than happy to try to make a buck or two off the greatest political scandal in modern American history. A scandal that they perpetuated.

Unfortunately for them, the Internet remembers.

We remember how Tapper sneered at Lara Trump in 2020 for suggesting that Biden was cognitively deficient. We remember how Tapper joined the chorus of Democrats who wanted Donald Trump declared unfit for office before the 2020 election, but then never said a word about Biden's senility for the next four years. Mostly, we remember Tapper as being a left-wing partisan hack because we have the receipts showing him to be exactly that.

But it turns out that the 46th President wasn't the only Biden that Tapper was more than happy to lie about.

Last night, Tapper declared to Katie Couric that not only is Hunter Biden sleazy and unethical, but he was also very likely calling the shots in the Oval Office at the end of Biden's 'presidency.'

As Bruce Willis might say, 'Welcome to the party, pal.' Most of us have known all of this for a pretty long time.

Thanks to @mazemoore, however (who always brings the best receipts), we were reminded that this wasn't always Tapper's opinion of the degenerate Biden scion. As recently as 2023, he went on the attack against anyone who would dare suggest that Hunter was anything but a model son and 'the smartest man Joe knows.'

Watch:

It's amazing how easy it is to be honest when you're trying to sell a book instead of trying to get your preferred candidate elected. pic.twitter.com/TvHffE19XP — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 20, 2025

OOPS!

Did Tapper just discover last week that Hunter is a slimeball who dated his brother's widow, got her addicted to crack, and was a drug addict himself? Why didn't the 'reporter' talk about any of that when all of conservative media was exposing it?

Wait, don't tell us. Because it was, in Tapper's words, 'too cruel.'

But wait ... there are even more receipts.

2020: Tapper calls the growing allegations against Hunter as a result of the NYP reporting on the laptop "too disgusting" to repeat on-air and "wildly unhinged."



“The right wing is going crazy!" pic.twitter.com/kenWGiwxfk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 21, 2025

What say you now, Jake? Still think the right wing was 'going crazy'?

Again, only after it matters, Tapper tells the truth.



Jake Tapper is trash. https://t.co/JLLCjXQNvj pic.twitter.com/j07L8izDNv — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) May 21, 2025

The third headline above is the best one. Self-righteous Tapper actually DEMANDED that The New York Post delete its tweet and story about the Hunter Biden laptop.

But now he wants credit for 'telling the truth.'

Bingo.

Pretty sure Katy Perry would make a better journalist than @jaketapper https://t.co/DUhNfxg7Rd — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 21, 2025

HA.

Hey, she IS an 'astronaut,' after all.

If there is a limit to it, we haven't seen it yet.

Calling Jake Tapper a whore is a terrible insult to whores because there are some things whores won't do for money. https://t.co/Yln32aLRPp — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 21, 2025

Ahem. It may be a crude comparison, but you can't say it's not an accurate one.

Did Hunter autopen his pardon? — Paul 🇺🇸 👍 (@paulfromtejas) May 21, 2025

Now, THAT is a very good question.

We know Biden declared that he would not pardon his son. We know that Hunter was lobbying for a pardon anyway. And we know that the elder Biden was not in charge of anything in his final months in office.

President Trump's pardon attorney, Ed Martin, is going to be looking at Biden's final pardons VERY closely.

Unethical, sleazy and prone to bad decisions. Sounds like he’s describing himself.



Tapper should be called in front of congress to testify for being complicit in the cover up. — Jammles (@jammles9) May 20, 2025

We would love to see that hearing. We'd also love to see Tapper ignore such a subpoena and get sent to jail for contempt.

I am not sure there is a more disgusting, unethical “journalist” in America than @jaketapper https://t.co/phS354XqrH — John (@jfyuga) May 21, 2025

We can think of a few who are his equal in that regard, but we can't think of any who are futilely trying to rewrite their own history as hard as Tapper is right now.

Just remember.



Democracy dies in darkness.



Or some s**t like that… https://t.co/hN7VcOIReB — David Simone (@DavidNSimone) May 21, 2025

We also remember that Tapper's network, CNN, calls itself 'the most trusted name in news.'

LOL.

Sorry, @jaketapper - you are as slexzy and horrible as Hunter Biden... you ARE the Hunter Biden of the MSM... just WOW... https://t.co/0IKfkumf9b — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 21, 2025

No wonder Tapper was so sympathetic to Hunter back in 2020.

Tapper is a complete scumbag. End of story https://t.co/1jA6xK0hyX — Rene Garcia (@itsrenegarcia) May 21, 2025

We like that title. Slap it on the cover. Let users on X fill in all of the pages.

And, unlike 'Original Sin' from Tapper and Thompson, people might actually buy that book.

