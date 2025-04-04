New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal

The 'Tolerant Left' Strikes Again: Pro-Life Reporter Attacked and Hospitalized in New York...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:50 AM on April 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

The recent wave of violent attacks against Tesla dealerships and innocent car owners has exposed who the real domestic terrorists are in America. Sorry, Merrick Garland, but it's not grandmothers praying outside of abortion clinics. 

In the case of the dealerships, many of the attackers who firebombed or otherwise attacked those locations are being rounded up by police, and the FBI under Kash Patel and Dan Bongino have promised that they will not escape prosecution to the full extent of the law. 

People who are keying or similarly vandalizing individual Teslas have not been that difficult to locate either. Maybe someone should have told them that all Teslas have sentry cameras to spot such incidents. 

But they will only stop if they are also punished. At least in one location in Minnesota, that does not appear to be happening.

A few days ago, Bloomington, MN, police chief Booker Hodges asked the public to step in and help identify a Tesla vandal in his town.

The public, who have had just about enough of these attacks, happily obliged, and the woman was soon identified and apprehended. 

Then came the unfunny punchline. 

Hodges took to his podium yesterday to announce not only that the police would not be pursuing any charges against the vandal but also that SHE was the actual victim in this situation. 

AYFKM?

It's fine if the Tesla owner just wants restitution for the damages to the vehicle. But the police's job is not to be 'compassionate.' Their job is justice, and this ain't it.

The damage to the car is estimated at more than $3000. That is called felony destruction of property, regardless of whether the owner wants to press charges or not.

And to say that the woman who vandalized the car is the VICTIM? Infuriating. 

We would LOVE for Chief Hodges to elaborate on the 'rhetoric' being 'spewed' from our leaders, as he claimed, that turned this vandal into a victim. 

But, of course, he won't elaborate. And the media won't demand that he does. Nor will the governor of Minnesota, who just LOVES Tesla terrorism

It's insane. And we're not sure if Minnesota can be saved.

Any state that would elect Tim Walz as governor, Peggy Flanagan as lieutenant governor, and people like Ilhan Omar, Tina Smith, and Amy Klobuchar to represent them in Washington is completely lost.

And, as Hodges indicated here (even if he didn't mean to), people are not safe there if their politics stray even slightly from that motley crew. 

The DOJ and FBI have labeled the Tesla attacks as domestic terrorism, but they have been focused mainly on the arson at dealerships. 

It might be time to extend that designation. 

He has the same mindset that turned violent criminal George Floyd into a hero. And the same mindset that gave Derrick Chauvin a sham show trial in which the verdict had already been determined. 

He has got to go. But Bloomington probably will not kick him out. 

Get out of Bloomington. Get out of Minnesota. 

Minnesota has always been a liberal state. But it used to be a relatively sane one. 

Not anymore. 

At the end of the video, Hodges says that the police are still holding charges in case the vandal does it again. 

Again, that is not up to or a function of the police. It also sounds like a very empty threat after he spent two minutes excusing her crime.

Because we all know that his 'double secret probation' is only as good as his word.

And he just showed the citizens of Bloomington -- and the entire country -- that his word means nothing.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are firebombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


