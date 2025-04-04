New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal

The recent wave of violent attacks against Tesla dealerships and innocent car owners has exposed who the real domestic terrorists are in America. Sorry, Merrick Garland, but it's not grandmothers praying outside of abortion clinics.

Advertisement

In the case of the dealerships, many of the attackers who firebombed or otherwise attacked those locations are being rounded up by police, and the FBI under Kash Patel and Dan Bongino have promised that they will not escape prosecution to the full extent of the law.

People who are keying or similarly vandalizing individual Teslas have not been that difficult to locate either. Maybe someone should have told them that all Teslas have sentry cameras to spot such incidents.

But they will only stop if they are also punished. At least in one location in Minnesota, that does not appear to be happening.

A few days ago, Bloomington, MN, police chief Booker Hodges asked the public to step in and help identify a Tesla vandal in his town.

Bloomington, MN police Dept put out a video asking for help identifying an individual who keyed a Tesla and promised consequences.



A few hours later she was identified.



She FA. Now she’s gonna FO. pic.twitter.com/R7nbA8MaDN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2025

The public, who have had just about enough of these attacks, happily obliged, and the woman was soon identified and apprehended.

Then came the unfunny punchline.

Hodges took to his podium yesterday to announce not only that the police would not be pursuing any charges against the vandal but also that SHE was the actual victim in this situation.

UPDATE: Bloomington, MN police chief is now calling the Tesla vandal a “victim” because people were saying mean things about her online. They will also not be prosecuting her. UNREAL. https://t.co/Pe2mVBMgNR pic.twitter.com/vgsuv7LyEJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 3, 2025

AYFKM?

It's fine if the Tesla owner just wants restitution for the damages to the vehicle. But the police's job is not to be 'compassionate.' Their job is justice, and this ain't it.

The damage to the car is estimated at more than $3000. That is called felony destruction of property, regardless of whether the owner wants to press charges or not.

And to say that the woman who vandalized the car is the VICTIM? Infuriating.

@BPD_MN shame on you, the person who vandalized is NOT a victim, how are you being compassionate, you're COPS, supposedly upholding the law, it's felony destruction of property, just wow, who does she know, that you are walking back charges??? — ellen west (@603freedomNH) April 3, 2025

We would LOVE for Chief Hodges to elaborate on the 'rhetoric' being 'spewed' from our leaders, as he claimed, that turned this vandal into a victim.

But, of course, he won't elaborate. And the media won't demand that he does. Nor will the governor of Minnesota, who just LOVES Tesla terrorism.

We’ve reached the point where vandalism is excused because the criminal’s feelings got hurt. Accountability is now optional—if your politics are correct. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 3, 2025

It's insane. And we're not sure if Minnesota can be saved.

There are a few of my pals on here, as well as some extended family, from this state. I’m asking you sane ones to leave this goofball place as soon as you can. It’s a giant icy turd, run by imbeciles. Quickly, now. Pack up. https://t.co/YjSqfrWhiG — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 3, 2025

Advertisement

Any state that would elect Tim Walz as governor, Peggy Flanagan as lieutenant governor, and people like Ilhan Omar, Tina Smith, and Amy Klobuchar to represent them in Washington is completely lost.

And, as Hodges indicated here (even if he didn't mean to), people are not safe there if their politics stray even slightly from that motley crew.

The DOJ and FBI have labeled the Tesla attacks as domestic terrorism, but they have been focused mainly on the arson at dealerships.

It might be time to extend that designation.

Umm… What?? @BPD_MN Your Lib Police Chief Booker T. Hodges should be fired. Immediately. https://t.co/xBpkuRfQQW — Kat (@kattastic007) April 3, 2025

This police chief should resign… immediately https://t.co/wRrCRFPw3s — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 3, 2025

He has the same mindset that turned violent criminal George Floyd into a hero. And the same mindset that gave Derrick Chauvin a sham show trial in which the verdict had already been determined.

He has got to go. But Bloomington probably will not kick him out.

If this is your city’s police chief, get a new city. https://t.co/hecNTJJ95g — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) April 3, 2025

Get out of Bloomington. Get out of Minnesota.

The vandal who is now called the victim.



That is not what the police called criminals and vandals who destroyed property when I grew up in Bloomington.....🙄 https://t.co/OhL4MK51vj — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) April 3, 2025

Advertisement

Minnesota has always been a liberal state. But it used to be a relatively sane one.

Not anymore.

So everyone now knows if you are in Bloomington MN and you commit a crime, blame it on being bullied on line. The Police Chief will not prosecute. pic.twitter.com/SA9h8RNSQu — Marine (@USMCCWO3Retired) April 3, 2025

At the end of the video, Hodges says that the police are still holding charges in case the vandal does it again.

Again, that is not up to or a function of the police. It also sounds like a very empty threat after he spent two minutes excusing her crime.

Because we all know that his 'double secret probation' is only as good as his word.

And he just showed the citizens of Bloomington -- and the entire country -- that his word means nothing.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are firebombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.