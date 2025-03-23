Sounds Pretty Insurrection-y, Knucklehead: Tim Walz Claims Republicans Have 'Seized Power'

WATCH: Attorney General Pam Bondi Slams Activist Judges and Vows to Keep Fighting...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Maybe the most honest statement from the Democratic presidential ticket this past fall came from Minnesota Governor and failed VP candidate Tim Walz. As he was getting his clock cleaned by JD Vance in the vice presidential debate, Walz fairly honestly stated to a national television audience, 'I am a knucklehead at times.'

Well, it was mostly honest, at least. Because Walz is a knucklehead ALL of the time. 

Earlier today, Twitchy reported on how Walz is now trying to backpedal from his disastrous comments where he said that he was cheering for the decline of Tesla stock. A stock, it just so happens, that the Minnesota pension fund is heavily invested in and who his constituents depend on for their retirement. 

Walz claims now that he was joking. But we know it wasn't a joke, just another example of Walz's perpetual 'knuckleadedness.' Not to mention his ignorance, lack of patriotism, and overall awkward cringe whenever he opens his mouth. 

But last night, Walz went a step further and added insurrectionist to his resume of being a knucklehead. 

Speaking before another astroturf crowd of ActBlue donors, watch as Walz claimed that President Trump and Republicans have 'seized power' in America. The relevant comment starts at about the 1:00 mark of the clip below: 

Seized power? That sounds pretty sedition-y and insurrection-y to us, Governor. 

It's called a presidential election. We've had them in America for centuries. Maybe you weren't paying attention. 

And no, you did NOT 'win the hearts and minds' of 78 million Americans. 

As scary as those numbers are for Democrats, we don't think they've even come close to rock bottom yet the way they are going. 

If you skipped the first part of the clip (and we can't blame you if you did), Walz was talking about issues he thinks Democrats are winning on, like ... 'LGBTQ+ rights.'

Yeah, no. Democrats are on the losing side of that 80/20 issue, badly, and every poll is telling them so. But we're happy if Walz doesn't want to listen. 

LOL. 'Goober.' We like that one. Walz is the dictionary definition of a goober. 

Closing their eyes, plugging their ears, shaking their heads, and shouting, 'LA, LA, LA, LA, LA!' is a helluva strategy. 

They won't step in. Because the rabid leftist base will turn on anyone who tries to talk even remotely sanely. Violently, like they are doing with John Fetterman and Chuck Schumer. 

But that base is tiny, and they cannot win national elections. Democrats are just afraid of them. 

We are awaiting the media firestorm that would have exploded and gone on for years like it did when Trump claimed that he won the 2020 election. 

But we're not holding our breath while we're waiting.

Yep. Those are the rules they created. We didn't want them, but we will make them play by those rules. 

An election-denying moron. 

Walz thinks that he can say the words 'Social Security', and everyone will automatically believe his lies that Republicans are 'stealing' it. 

No one buys that gaslighting anymore. 

He will never be President, but no one can take that title away from him. 

It is fairly likely that Walz wants to run for President (as he is obviously announcing with his fake 'town halls') because he knows that even in a perpetually blue state like Minnesota, he probably couldn't win re-election as governor in 2026. 

They live inside of his pointy little head. Right alongside his combat service, his presence at Tiananmen Square, his expert skills with a shotgun, and his football coaching prowess. 

We're all for that. Let's make it happen. 

Keep sending Tim Walz out there in public, David Hogg. You guys are doing GREAT. 

HAHAHA.

That pretty much sums it up. 

We know the dead legacy media will never hold Walz to account for his seditious speech here. But that's OK. That's why they are dead. 

But the American people can all see who he really is. And we're betting that everyone would be happy to hand Democrats another gigantic L if they nominate Walz in 2028.

