EXCELSIOR! Greg Abbott Fires Back at Jasmine Crockett With X-Ceptional Wheelchair Costume

If there is one thing we know at Twitchy, it is that the best way to fire back at leftists in America is with humor. We know they do not have ANY sense of humor, so when we joke -- and especially when we poke fun at ourselves -- it simply baffles and infuriates them. We saw that earlier this month when conservatives had a blast with JD Vance memes, and even Vance got in on the fun himself. The left simply did not get it. And that made it only more hilarious.

Vance may be the funniest vice president in history, but some other politicians get it too, like Senator Ted Cruz, who likes to refer to himself from time to time as the Zodiac killer or make jokes about how his father killed JFK.

Maybe it's something in the water in Texas because Governor Greg Abbott gets it, too.

Earlier this week, Rep. Jasmine Crockett disgraced herself yet again (honestly, we've lost count by now) when she referred to Abbott, who has been a paraplegic since he was 26 years old, as 'Hot Wheels.' Crockett later tried to back away from her malicious nickname, but her excuses were exposed as lies. This is just who she is, and it is not a good look for the new 'face of the Democrat party.'

Abbott, by contrast, showed that the left can never win as long as we have a sense of humor. When someone on Twitter jokingly created an AI image of him as the famous Professor X of Marvel's X-Men comics, Abbott did what anyone with a good-natured personality would do: he leaned into it with a laugh.

Gotta add this to my resume.



Need the outfit.



They see me rollin’ https://t.co/TB0Q7ZVmzT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 27, 2025

HA! This is how it's done. As the late Stan Lee himself would say, 'Excelsior, Governor Abbott!'

(We should note that the account that created the image did it in good spirits. Abbott recognized that and decided he would have fun with it.)

Twitter noticed that Abbott was taking it all in stride and created some other funny memes that showcased the joke.

'Professor Tex." Perfect. We love it.

There was one small problem with the Professor X outfit, but fortunately, Twitter users were on hand to fix that too.

Hey Governor Abbot ... I fixed your belt buckle! pic.twitter.com/9zU34twNFk — Terry Lee (@TerryLee276610) March 28, 2025

Now THAT'S a Texas-quality belt buckle!

Now, there is a sight that would strike the fear of God (or maybe fear of the other guy down below) into the hearts of illegal border jumpers all along the Rio Grande.

If Crockett wants to call him 'Hot Wheels,' he should absolutely show up in that outfit the next time she visits Austin.

Of course, the best part of these memes is that not only do they make Abbott look great, but they also remind everyone what a horrible person Crockett is.

Crockett is 'hatin',' alright. It's all she knows how to do.

Twitter had some AI mockups for her as well.

I know someone who won't be happy with this ...

Meme courtesy of @TheRicanMemes pic.twitter.com/nFQB8MOvnf — Ricky Lee🇺🇸 (@Rickylee170) March 28, 2025

Eeep. No, she is not going to be happy with this at all. But the eyelashes are spot on.

Naturally, Twitter also had to take Abbott's line about 'they see me rollin'' and set that to music, too.

Here you go, governor. Keep it dirty… pic.twitter.com/yRa4Dyqe04 — ReducedToRubble (@RubbleRemnants) March 28, 2025

LOL. He should start playing that at the beginning of every speech he gives or event he attends.

Gotta get those big wheels governor abbott 😅 pic.twitter.com/pxDYusDxDm — Gage Harrison 🇺🇸🫡 (@GingerBeardGage) March 27, 2025

Hey, this IS Texas, after all. Go big or go home.

Outside of the memes, Abbott got an ovation from Twitter for showing everyone that he is a far better person than Crockett could ever dream of being.

You just won the Internet! pic.twitter.com/etNbqEBylV — Rusty Patina (@SaranTurning) March 28, 2025

His tweet got 4.4 million views yesterday. Yes, he did win the Internet for the day.

This is a great thread. Enjoy the backfire. Memetastic 😂 https://t.co/XMMcm6M7tr — AnRan (@RAVelation777) March 28, 2025

Greg Abbott is a national treasure. https://t.co/WLAiOQBGrq — Kenny5Alive (@kenny5alive) March 27, 2025

🔥 🔥

Crazy Crockett owned by Abbott. https://t.co/nKeypfItng — Jessico Bowman (@JessicoBowman) March 28, 2025

It wasn't even a contest.

We know this because when Crockett was asked yesterday to apologize for her 'Hot Wheels' comment, she got furious and refused. This was AFTER she physically attacked a reporter earlier in the week, slapping his phone away, and said that Senator Cruz 'has to be knocked over the head'.

Yep. Keep making her the face of your party, Democrats. Don't change a single thing.

We'll stick with 'Professor' Greg Abbott.

As Charles Xavier himself once said, 'Violence and destruction always seem to come so easily to even the best among us. But together, we found a better way.'

And that better way is to laugh in the face of the haters like Jasmine Crockett.