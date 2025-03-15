Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the...
Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump...
FAIL: Adam Schiff Says Trump's a Dictator While Inadvertently Proving Trump's Not a...
Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill...
Elizabeth Warren on the Verge of Tears Over Dismantling of Department of Education...
Another One Bites the Dust: Fugitive ISIS Leader Eliminated in Iraq
Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
Glare Force One: Reporter Bumps Trump’s Face with Boom Mic and Gets the...
Resistance From Beyond the Grave: Congressman Posts to X After He Passes Away
VIP
Khalil’s Arrest Video: Cry Me a River, I Won’t Shed a Tear
Hakeem Jeffries Rages as Senate Passes Spending Bill with Help from Schumer-Led Democrats
Bill Burr’s Wild Rant: Likens Elon Musk to Hitler, Questions Why Troops Aren’t...
Scott Jennings Slams CNN’s Fake GOP Town Hall Narrative + Fake Dem ‘Town...
Schumer’s Snooze-Fest Book Tour Set to Get a Reddit Rude Awakening

What, Were They on Holiday? CBS News Claims Astronauts Enjoyed a 'Nine-Month Stay' in Space

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 AM on March 15, 2025
Twitchy

In June of 2024, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams became the first to fly the Boeing Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. But in what has to be, for them, the worst episode of Gilligan's Island ever, problems with the spacecraft made it unsafe to return to Earth, and nine months later, both astronauts are still stranded on the ISS.

Advertisement

Not for much longer, however. As Twitchy's Amy Curtis reported, Elon Musk and Space X successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket yesterday to go up to the ISS and bring Wilmore and Williams back home. A two-person replacement crew is also aboard the rescue mission. 

Of course, as Twitchy readers know, there is a little bit more to this story, starting with the fact that the 'Space Czar' for the past four years before the Trump administration was ... Kamala Harris. Of course, that means that NASA was far too concerned with making DEI videos to plan an earlier rescue. 

Most damning, however, is the report from Wilmore himself. During an in-orbit press conference earlier in March, the astronaut confirmed that Musk had offered to send a rescue mission much sooner, but the Biden administration rejected the offer, almost certainly because they didn't want to give Donald Trump or Musk a 'win' before the election. 

One questioner asked about Musk’s recent claim that former President Joe Biden had intentionally stalled their rescue for 'political reasons.'

In an earlier question, Wilmore denied that politics had anything to do with the team’s delayed departure, but he seemed to shift his stance when answering the later question.

'I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says, is absolutely factual … I believe him,' he said.

Recommended

Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump Backfired Just a Bit
Doug P.
Advertisement

Unbelievable. No matter how awful we think the last administration was, they always found a way to show us that they were worse.

However, now that the Falcon 9 and Crew 10 Dragon mission is underway, the legacy media is doing everything they can to try to wipe Americans' memories of Biden abandoning these two Americans in space. 

For instance, this tweet from CBS News about the Space X launch simply notes that the astronauts were enjoying a '9-month stay' in space. 

You know, kind of like an extended vacation, right?

It gets worse inside the CBS story itself

NASA's next International Space Station crew blasted off Friday, finally clearing the way for Starliner astronauts Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Sunita Williams to be ferried home next week by two other outgoing station crew members, finally closing out an extended space odyssey.

A 'space odyssey'? Really, Stanley Kubrick? 

To the astronauts' credit, they have avoided using the term 'abandoned' until Wilmore's inadvertent admission earlier in March (or maybe it wasn't so inadvertent). 

Advertisement

But everyone knows what happened.

Of course, later in the story, CBS News does mention the controversy, but only to criticize Trump for making the claim, not to investigate the facts of the Biden administration rejecting an earlier mission. 

If the media is anything other than shameful, it is entirely predictable. 

The problem is that they think being Democrat apparatchiks IS their job. 

And that is why the legacy media is dead.

OOF. The truth hurts sometimes. 

Advertisement

It's not the first time the media has tried to push a gaslighting narrative regarding the astronauts. In January, NPR threw a tantrum, stomping its feet on the floor and insisting that we stop saying that Wilmore and Williams were 'stranded.'

It didn't work then, either. 

Hey, they've just been sipping Mai Tais on the space station and catching up on binging some Netflix shows, right, CBS News? 

A Jetsons space hotel sounds like it would be pretty cool. Except it's not at all what happened here. 

'Tries' is the key word there. 

They can't get away with this type of gaslighting anymore. Just like the Crew Dragon rescue mission, that's ALSO thanks to Elon Musk opening up Twitter as a (mostly) free speech platform. 

Advertisement

The media hates Musk (and Trump) for that, too. 

CBS News can try to push their false narratives all they want. No one is buying it. 

More importantly, when Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams DO return to Earth soon, we know that Trump and Musk will be there to greet them before anyone else. 

And we know that THEY are who the astronauts are going to thank for bringing them home from their 'stay.'

Tags: CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK JOE BIDEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump Backfired Just a Bit
Doug P.
FAIL: Adam Schiff Says Trump's a Dictator While Inadvertently Proving Trump's Not a Dictator
Doug P.
Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the Filibuster
Grateful Calvin
Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
justmindy
Elizabeth Warren on the Verge of Tears Over Dismantling of Department of Education (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill Vote
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump Backfired Just a Bit Doug P.
Advertisement