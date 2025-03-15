What, Were They on Holiday? CBS News Claims Astronauts Enjoyed a 'Nine-Month Stay' in Space

In June of 2024, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams became the first to fly the Boeing Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS) for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. But in what has to be, for them, the worst episode of Gilligan's Island ever, problems with the spacecraft made it unsafe to return to Earth, and nine months later, both astronauts are still stranded on the ISS.

Not for much longer, however. As Twitchy's Amy Curtis reported, Elon Musk and Space X successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket yesterday to go up to the ISS and bring Wilmore and Williams back home. A two-person replacement crew is also aboard the rescue mission.

Of course, as Twitchy readers know, there is a little bit more to this story, starting with the fact that the 'Space Czar' for the past four years before the Trump administration was ... Kamala Harris. Of course, that means that NASA was far too concerned with making DEI videos to plan an earlier rescue.

Most damning, however, is the report from Wilmore himself. During an in-orbit press conference earlier in March, the astronaut confirmed that Musk had offered to send a rescue mission much sooner, but the Biden administration rejected the offer, almost certainly because they didn't want to give Donald Trump or Musk a 'win' before the election.

One questioner asked about Musk’s recent claim that former President Joe Biden had intentionally stalled their rescue for 'political reasons.' In an earlier question, Wilmore denied that politics had anything to do with the team’s delayed departure, but he seemed to shift his stance when answering the later question. 'I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says, is absolutely factual … I believe him,' he said.

Unbelievable. No matter how awful we think the last administration was, they always found a way to show us that they were worse.

However, now that the Falcon 9 and Crew 10 Dragon mission is underway, the legacy media is doing everything they can to try to wipe Americans' memories of Biden abandoning these two Americans in space.

For instance, this tweet from CBS News about the Space X launch simply notes that the astronauts were enjoying a '9-month stay' in space.

You know, kind of like an extended vacation, right?

A SpaceX rocket launches as part of a mission to bring home two Starliner astronauts after a 9-month stay in space. https://t.co/TxdZ5iPo9m — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 14, 2025

It gets worse inside the CBS story itself:

NASA's next International Space Station crew blasted off Friday, finally clearing the way for Starliner astronauts Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Sunita Williams to be ferried home next week by two other outgoing station crew members, finally closing out an extended space odyssey.

A 'space odyssey'? Really, Stanley Kubrick?

Biden stranded these people in outer space. He didn’t send them to a quaint countryside bed and breakfast. Geez. https://t.co/9GVhKYxoUD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 15, 2025

To the astronauts' credit, they have avoided using the term 'abandoned' until Wilmore's inadvertent admission earlier in March (or maybe it wasn't so inadvertent).

But everyone knows what happened.

“9-month stay”



That’s a weird way to say “stranded by Biden for the last six months of his presidency” https://t.co/7mcmF7izjn — John Hasson (@SonofHas) March 14, 2025

Of course, later in the story, CBS News does mention the controversy, but only to criticize Trump for making the claim, not to investigate the facts of the Biden administration rejecting an earlier mission.

If the media is anything other than shameful, it is entirely predictable.

‘Stay’ is a nice way of saying the Biden administration abandoned them in space. https://t.co/vYQuWAx10J — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 15, 2025

Are you guys genuinely okay in the head? These astronauts were only supposed to be there for 8 days, put away your hatred for this administration and cover the news in an honest way. You know, like actually do your jobs. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 14, 2025

The problem is that they think being Democrat apparatchiks IS their job.

And that is why the legacy media is dead.

9 months left in space is longer than a lot of criminal illegal immigrant rapists in Massachusetts or California spend in jail. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) March 15, 2025

OOF. The truth hurts sometimes.

“Stay”. Like the Gaza hostages were “guests” or those Americans killed at Abbey Gate were “lost”.



Good Lord @CBSNews how do you live with yourself without spitting in the mirror. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) March 14, 2025

It's not the first time the media has tried to push a gaslighting narrative regarding the astronauts. In January, NPR threw a tantrum, stomping its feet on the floor and insisting that we stop saying that Wilmore and Williams were 'stranded.'

It didn't work then, either.

The Biden administration, so worried about giving Elon Musk a win, left them stranded in space for over half a year, and CBS News calls it a "stay." You know, like a vacation or something. https://t.co/b0yRWYdBcr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 14, 2025

Hey, they've just been sipping Mai Tais on the space station and catching up on binging some Netflix shows, right, CBS News?

This headline makes it sound like they were just hanging out in some swanky Jetsons space hotel https://t.co/tiw123LUyb — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 15, 2025

A Jetsons space hotel sounds like it would be pretty cool. Except it's not at all what happened here.

'Tries' is the key word there.

They can't get away with this type of gaslighting anymore. Just like the Crew Dragon rescue mission, that's ALSO thanks to Elon Musk opening up Twitter as a (mostly) free speech platform.

The media hates Musk (and Trump) for that, too.

CBS News can try to push their false narratives all they want. No one is buying it.

More importantly, when Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams DO return to Earth soon, we know that Trump and Musk will be there to greet them before anyone else.

And we know that THEY are who the astronauts are going to thank for bringing them home from their 'stay.'