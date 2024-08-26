This Is Why Astronauts Are STUCK IN SPACE: Watch NASA Engineers Spout DEI Garbage About 'White Supremacy'

In an earlier story, we told you how two NASA astronauts are now stuck on the International Space Station until February, when Elon Musk's SpaceX program will rescue them.

How did the once revered space program -- which employed and sent the best and brightest into orbit -- decline so dramatically.

Well, WATCH:

NASA’s DEI trainings include engineers vocalizing they “feel shame” for being white and for taking part in “white supremacy culture”. pic.twitter.com/xewypVKP1p — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) August 25, 2024

So instead of focusing on engineering so our astronauts can get to and from the ISS safely, we have White NASA engineers making DEI videos about how ashamed they are for their race.

This is demented.

Also, they needed Elon Musk to rescue their stranded astronauts. — Tim Cunningham (@Apolocalypses) August 25, 2024

But at least they're not engaging in 'white supremacy' or something.

How do people not see this as a religion / cult?



- Woke: Enlightened

- Abortion: Sacrament

- Transition: Conversion [born again]

- etc — Neo Theorem (@Neo_Theorem) August 25, 2024

It sure is.

There is something shameful here alright. But it's not whiteness — Bill Grogan's Goat (@BillGroganGoat) August 25, 2024

Yep.

Imagine being ashamed of being white and successful in the year 2024. These self-hating people deserve to be shamed for the weak people they truly are. — Democrat Plague (@DemocratPlague) August 26, 2024

It really is a sick, twisted ideology.

The government should shut down NASA if these engineers feel like this. No astronauts will ever be safe — Lee Hinton (@lee_littlebugs1) August 26, 2024

The same mentality is pervasive in air traffic control and every other government agency tasked with keeping you 'safe.'

The 'right to comfort' is white supremacy, so they're just making sure those astronauts are anti-racist.

NASA is super racist. I had no idea it was this bad.



I support canceling their funding. https://t.co/sGwzkUxgcl — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 26, 2024

Cut it all.

In the Total State every institution is a vehicle for ideological reinforcement



No matter what the stated purpose of an organization, its actual goal is to reinforce the power of the regime https://t.co/8PrZ5MLTR1 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 26, 2024

And that's why the government encourages this in private businesses, so they can enforce the power of the regime, too.

“Time for your mandatory DEI training😜”



“For the love of god, please just get me home.” https://t.co/qMo98pGzLv pic.twitter.com/jAaLQzhr11 — Bobby (@Bobbythirdway) August 25, 2024

'Wanting to be on earth is white supremacy.'

Individualism over collectivism is a problem? Really? @NASA https://t.co/CISrm1OKIR — BJDichter Handy Scapegoat HonkingForFreedom.com (@BJdichter) August 26, 2024

That's exactly what they think.

These people are mentally ill and broken beyond repair. If those two astronauts have to rely on NASA to get back home, they're royally screwed. https://t.co/mfZhxmGV4v — Exasperatus (@Exasperatus1) August 26, 2024

Elon Musk will save them.