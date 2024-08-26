Kamala's Bait-and-Switch on Debate Rules Means We Shouldn't Trust ANYTHING She Says
This Is Why Astronauts Are STUCK IN SPACE: Watch NASA Engineers Spout DEI Garbage About 'White Supremacy'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on August 26, 2024
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

In an earlier story, we told you how two NASA astronauts are now stuck on the International Space Station until February, when Elon Musk's SpaceX program will rescue them.

Advertisement

How did the once revered space program -- which employed and sent the best and brightest into orbit -- decline so dramatically.

Well, WATCH:

So instead of focusing on engineering so our astronauts can get to and from the ISS safely, we have White NASA engineers making DEI videos about how ashamed they are for their race.

This is demented.

But at least they're not engaging in 'white supremacy' or something.

It sure is.

Yep.

It really is a sick, twisted ideology.

The same mentality is pervasive in air traffic control and every other government agency tasked with keeping you 'safe.'

The 'right to comfort' is white supremacy, so they're just making sure those astronauts are anti-racist.

Cut it all.

And that's why the government encourages this in private businesses, so they can enforce the power of the regime, too.

Advertisement

'Wanting to be on earth is white supremacy.'

That's exactly what they think.

Elon Musk will save them.

