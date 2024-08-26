CONFIRMED: NASA Astronauts Will Remain Stuck in Space Until FEBRUARY 2025 (Thanks, Kamala!)

Two weeks ago, we told you there was a very real chance two NASA astronauts stranded at the International Space Station.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams went to the ISS in June for an eight-day mission. Yesterday, NASA confirmed the Boeing capsule they used was damaged and returning on it is just too risky.

BREAKING: NASA says two astronauts will be stuck in space until February 2025 — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 24, 2024

The two Boeing Starliner astronauts who have been stranded in space for 80 days will stay for another six months, NASA officials announced Saturday. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are now expected to return to Earth in February, while the Starliner will be brought back unmanned. Veteran astronauts Wilmore and Williams launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner back on June 5 — the maiden crewed voyage for the spacecraft — for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission docked to the International Space Station.

Guess who's gonna save the day?

NASA will scrap a risky return to Earth on a Boeing capsule, and will use Elon Musk’s SpaceX in February. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 24, 2024

Ah. The guy The New Republic said wasn't good at anything.

Drama in orbit could become a factor in the 2024 presidential race. The head of the National Space Council: Kamala Harris — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 24, 2024

She's as good at that job as she is at being border czar.

But don’t call her ‘Space Czar’ — Razor (@hale_razor) August 24, 2024

Axios is scrubbing all references from their website as we speak.

So our options are Sir Elon of Musk or Bad Vlad. Have I got that right? The two men the Western Ruling Class hate most. Speaks volumes, doesn’t it? — Simplex Patriae Advocatus. (@LawyerSimple) August 25, 2024

The irony.

Actions have long term consequences. During the Obama administration, NASA identified groups that were underrepresented in NASA'S engineers & scientists; they then modified their recruitment to emphasize diversity hires. They even bragged about it.https://t.co/e5KikyoaF5 — Trebor (@TreborJoss) August 24, 2024

Oh.

This is what happens when you put Kamala in charge of the National Space Council https://t.co/Od1dBsrbQY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2024

Yep.

We’ve come a long way since the days of Apollo 13. Not necessarily in the right direction https://t.co/BDcdM2rUJ7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2024

Definitely have gone backwards.

Decline is a choice.

Hold her accountable.

Pictured: The Chairwoman of the National Space Council https://t.co/noUvGLps5H pic.twitter.com/8fzfHAdUAf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2024

Don't forget who is in charge here.

Here we are in the future and nothing works. https://t.co/KKdQLmcbR6 pic.twitter.com/5vlFTEzyfg — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) August 25, 2024

Nothing works. But at least we have VIBES, y'all!

Given this election, I wish I were stuck with them. https://t.co/bTo7KeHZKI — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 24, 2024

Tempting, no?