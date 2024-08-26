We Regret to Inform You Hakeem Jeffries Is LYING AGAIN About Trump, Abortion,...
The New Republic Goes Full Green-Eyed Monster, Says Billionaire Elon Musk Is 'Not Very Good at Anything'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 26, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jealousy is a heck of a drug. It can, for example, make a reporter say -- with a straight face -- one of the richest men in the world is 'simply not very good at anything.'

Coming from a publication like The New Republic, that's both laughable and ironic:

Why do they say Musk isn't good at anything? Well:

Not so long ago, Musk was seen by many as a good tech billionaire, if not the good tech billionaire. While others like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg built digital trinkets that actively made the world a worse place, Musk was something different: a visionary intent on building real things, whether they be electric cars or rockets, that were aimed at accelerating a Jetsons-like vision of the future. While rivals at Google and Facebook—and, for that matter, Twitter—were hauled before Congress to testify about the deleterious effects of their creations, Musk remained relatively unscathed. Now it is clear that he is not just more villainous than all of them but that he is also a deeply stupid and unserious person.

Just like Trump and Kennedy, Elon Musk was great right up until he started saying and doing things the Left doesn't like.

Now he's 'deeply stupid' and 'unserious.'

The only stupid and unserious ones here are the jerks at The New Republic.

They work for a dying industry, so they're big mad and jealous.

They sure did.

If Elon Musk was wearing one of Kamala's camo hats, The New Republic would be fawning over him.

We should pass them a tissue.

We laughed. Hard.

(Here's hoping, too).

And they know it. This is just their impotent rage screams.

Elon wouldn't take TNR to prom and now it's gonna be everyone's problem.

They're so insecure.

The irony is THICK, no?

It's definitely a contender.

Heh.

Nope. Total failure. TNR said so.

Exactly. Objective, honest people know this.

TNR is neither.

