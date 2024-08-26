The New Republic Goes Full Green-Eyed Monster, Says Billionaire Elon Musk Is 'Not Very Good at Anything'

Jealousy is a heck of a drug. It can, for example, make a reporter say -- with a straight face -- one of the richest men in the world is 'simply not very good at anything.'

Coming from a publication like The New Republic, that's both laughable and ironic:

Behind all of Elon Musk’s bloviating and attention-seeking is a small man who is simply not very good at anything. https://t.co/KNEvksGxLV — The New Republic (@newrepublic) August 24, 2024

Why do they say Musk isn't good at anything? Well:

Not so long ago, Musk was seen by many as a good tech billionaire, if not the good tech billionaire. While others like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg built digital trinkets that actively made the world a worse place, Musk was something different: a visionary intent on building real things, whether they be electric cars or rockets, that were aimed at accelerating a Jetsons-like vision of the future. While rivals at Google and Facebook—and, for that matter, Twitter—were hauled before Congress to testify about the deleterious effects of their creations, Musk remained relatively unscathed. Now it is clear that he is not just more villainous than all of them but that he is also a deeply stupid and unserious person.

Just like Trump and Kennedy, Elon Musk was great right up until he started saying and doing things the Left doesn't like.

Now he's 'deeply stupid' and 'unserious.'

The only stupid and unserious ones here are the jerks at The New Republic.

“Not very good at anything.” He revolutionized the electric car industry and sends rockets to space. Sounds like you guys are jealous because you’ve never accomplished anything. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2024

They work for a dying industry, so they're big mad and jealous.

Elon Musk has done more to advance the electric car industry than trillions in government spending will ever dream of…👇



He’s the only reason the U.S. is still relevant in rocket technology .



Meanwhile, your rag is best known for hiring a *journalist who literally made up… https://t.co/m4LAN38Lnj — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 25, 2024

They sure did.

He's the most accomplished entrepreneur alive why are you slandering him personally instead of critiquing ideas and policies? People hate the media because you personal attack people against the agenda you're trying to push. Truth should be your agenda that's it — Frank Grimes Jr. (@FrankGrimes_Jr) August 25, 2024

If Elon Musk was wearing one of Kamala's camo hats, The New Republic would be fawning over him.

“a small man who is simply not very good at anything” pic.twitter.com/WPPG7LUfFg — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) August 25, 2024

We should pass them a tissue.

I hope he buys the new Republic and turns it into a video game website — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) August 25, 2024

We laughed. Hard.

(Here's hoping, too).

Elon Musk has contributed more to the advancement of humanity, in any random 24hr period, than the combined contribution of the staff of TNR for their entire lifetime. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) August 25, 2024

And they know it. This is just their impotent rage screams.

This sounds like the FB ramblings of some girl he dumped 😂 — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) August 25, 2024

Elon wouldn't take TNR to prom and now it's gonna be everyone's problem.

He's rescuing astronauts from space and pushing sustainable transport forward



Youre reviewing circle jerk award shows



I havent seen anyone this insecure since I met the Canadian border pic.twitter.com/K79sPODmUL — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) August 25, 2024

They're so insecure.

My favourite part of this post is where a corporate media company slowly going bankrupt via aging, dying off, and not being replaced audiences and cratering advertising contracts is pointing out how a guy who successfully runs Tesla, SpaceX, and X “isn’t very good at anything”. — The Rational Post (@therationalpost) August 25, 2024

The irony is THICK, no?

It's been a competitive day, but we have a winner. https://t.co/2ZB0jr4Afv pic.twitter.com/QUnhRLECHy — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) August 25, 2024

It's definitely a contender.

Heh.

Well, @elonmusk isn't good at anything except for:

- Building the single largest EV car company in the world, revolutionizing the auto industry and enabling a green revolution

- Creating Space-X that has made space launches a profitable industry for the first time in human… https://t.co/1UVHSa1XFf — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 25, 2024

Nope. Total failure. TNR said so.

You don’t have to love Elon to realize that this piece is BS. https://t.co/Z5cNi933Rp — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) August 25, 2024

Exactly. Objective, honest people know this.

TNR is neither.