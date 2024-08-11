NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs National Space Council)

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams went to the International Space Station in early June for an eight-day mission.

It is now August 11. Wilmore and Williams are still stuck in space, because the Boeing Starliner they arrived on has mechanical issues. Here's some background:

Boeing Starliner could be junk and stuck at the Space Station permanently.



NASA has lost confidence in the safety of the Starliner due to leaks and won't allow astronauts to return on it.



But Boeing installed software on Starliner that does not provide for automated undocking.… pic.twitter.com/rM3veYnLgz — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 10, 2024

Now this eight-day mission may last until Februrary 2025.

And guess who is chair the National Space Council?

Kamala Harris

With news two NASA astronauts may be stuck on the space station until February, a reminder who chairs the National Space Council: Vice President Harris — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 10, 2024

She's terrible at her jobs. Border Czar. National Space Council Chair.

We're not even sure she's made a statement on the situation, let alone tried to come up with solutions to get the astronauts back to earth in a timely manner.

I see the administration’s Space Czar is just as competent as their Border Czar pic.twitter.com/rIzr0fBBDG — You Don't Know the Power of the Dawg Side (@OverpaidA) August 10, 2024

If she would talk to any real journalists, they could just ask "What do you think about the Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams situation?" I guarantee she has no idea who they are. — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) August 10, 2024

Kamala doesn't read daily briefings or updates from her staff.

She probably doesn't even know two of our astronauts are stuck in space.

But this doesn't matter because she's "historic" (sarcasm) — Tony Edwards (@RealTonyEdwards) August 10, 2024

Disasters can be 'historic', too. Like the Hindenburg. Or the Titanic.

Failure as border czar. Failure as chair of national space council. You cannot make this schlit up. Biden appointed Kamala into both positions.

Both failed our country and our citizens miserably. Vote out Harris and Waltz. No choice everyone. You know what to do. — Christopher Colombo (@clhwi2017) August 10, 2024

They'll continue to fail us if Kamala is elected.

More of the #KamalaCurse.

It's like the Midas touch, but instead of gold, it turns everything to s**t... https://t.co/8AzcDclRdi — Jay Res (@Jresjr1) August 11, 2024

When did she show up to the last meeting? https://t.co/oXlpHlwIWO — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 11, 2024

According to this writer's brief research, the last National Space Council meeting was in December, 2023. Kamala spoke, but did not preside over the meeting. She left after her speech.

Let me stop you right there. Harris was tasked with looking into the root causes of space travel https://t.co/0ELS2InSxT — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) August 10, 2024

Right now DC journos are pinging the Harris campaign, offering to write an explainer how she wasn't actually the chair of the National Space Council, but in fact her job was to visit factories to make sure powdered drinks for astronauts were tasty.



Just need a background quote. https://t.co/0xBxAlyimv — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 10, 2024

This story gets buried.

Lest we forget about the time Kamala Harris hired child actors to sit and talk to her about space….



On the same weekend Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and the Biden administration was in full meltdown. pic.twitter.com/5fjxBE7HX5 https://t.co/DttYIqb7F4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 10, 2024

Phony and incompetent.

With Kamala in charge? They would be.