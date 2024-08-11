Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free...
Sen. Steve Daines: 'Don’t Be Fooled by @KamalaHarris Saying She Now Supports No...
WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why...
'The Election Is Not Rigged' Say the Pennsylvania Officials Who Will Likely Try...
Headline: 'Biden Admits His Own Party Forced Him Out of the Race'
Once Again, DESPICABLE Media Help Hamas Lie About Israeli Strike That Took Out...
WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical...
Secret Service APOLOGIZES for Breaking Into Salon to Access Restroom for Kamala Fundraiser...
Kamala's Elitist 'Campaign O' Joy' Explains Why She Doesn't HAVE to Share Policy...
No One Cares! Megyn Kelly Goes Straight-FIRE on Media Clutching Pearls Over Trump...
BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She...
HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After...
Tim Walz AKA Lefty White Women's Favorite Daddy Admits to Being a Horrible...
Pissed Off Top Biden Adviser Spills the Beans on What Really Happened and...

NASA Astronauts May Be Stuck on Space Station Until FEBRUARY (Guess Who Chairs National Space Council)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 11, 2024
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams went to the International Space Station in early June for an eight-day mission.

It is now August 11. Wilmore and Williams are still stuck in space, because the Boeing Starliner they arrived on has mechanical issues. Here's some background:

Advertisement

Yikes.

Now this eight-day mission may last until Februrary 2025.

And guess who is chair the National Space Council?

Kamala Harris

She's terrible at her jobs. Border Czar. National Space Council Chair.

We're not even sure she's made a statement on the situation, let alone tried to come up with solutions to get the astronauts back to earth in a timely manner.

Oh, she didn't.

Least surprising news ever.

So competent.

Recommended

BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Not a chance.

Kamala doesn't read daily briefings or updates from her staff.

She probably doesn't even know two of our astronauts are stuck in space.

Disasters can be 'historic', too. Like the Hindenburg. Or the Titanic.

They'll continue to fail us if Kamala is elected.

Yep.

According to this writer's brief research, the last National Space Council meeting was in December, 2023. Kamala spoke, but did not preside over the meeting. She left after her speech.

Advertisement

Excellent reference.

This story gets buried.

Phony and incompetent.

With Kamala in charge? They would be.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS NASA SCIENCE SPACE FORCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!)
Sam J.
Good Luck With That: LA Mayor Says 2028 Olympics Will Be Car Free (and a COMPLETE CLUSTER)
Amy Curtis
WATCH: JD Vance DESTROYS Jon Karl's Lame Attempt to Defend Tim Walz's Radical Trans Agenda
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Chicago Teachers Union Prez Says Testing Is 'White Supremacy' When Asked Why Students Are Failing
Amy Curtis
HA! Kamala Harris REALLY REALLY REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Old TWEET After She Pushed No Taxes on Tips
Sam J.
BIG Mistake! Dana Bash So OWNED Questioning JD Vance About Tim Walz She Tries Changing Subject (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BUSTED! Thread Exposes Kamala Harris Peeps Responsible for Fake Photos of Her 'HUGE Crowds' (They RAN!) Sam J.
Advertisement