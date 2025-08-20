Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative (Update Status: AWKWARD)

As we've seen repeatedly ever since Donald Trump took office and started enforcing immigration laws and security the border, when it comes to videos of those initiatives taking place the Democrats and their media cohorts have zero interest in providing context.

It started with a DC reporter posting video of a man getting taken into custody by law enforcement in Washington, DC. No other info was known at the time:

BREAKING: Just saw DC Police + federal agents detain a man on the National Mall. He appeared to try to escape, then was quickly tackled to the ground by several agents + was screaming in Spanish “please, I’m not a criminal, I work here, I want to be with my family” @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/56IlXEvYbN — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) August 20, 2025

That's all it took for libs and "journalists" to have a narrative to push.

Taking the man's "I'm not a criminal" claim at face value (of course -- all criminals will readily admit that to the cops), Jessica Tarlov said "the cruelty is the point" with arrests like that:

This doesn’t make D.C. safer. It’ll just make people not come to D.C. The cruelty is always the point. https://t.co/iroqHCk9O7 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 20, 2025

Former ABC News journo Terry Moran said this arrest and those who support it are hurting the country instead of helping it.

Anyone who celebrates or takes joy in this is wrong.



You are hurting our country, not saving it.



https://t.co/JZ82wh3gxQ — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) August 20, 2025

And now we know why the arrest took place.

This is who the Dems and lib journos are slamming the Trump administration for taking off U.S. streets:

UPDATE: ICE has sent a statement on this man’s detention, saying his name is David Perez-Teofani and that he was arrested in Fairfax County in 2024 and charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/KOhxoBnXDD — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) August 20, 2025

"He was arrested in Fairfax County in 2024 and charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13."

But his name isn't "Donald Trump" so he's just an innocent victim. Again, these are the kinds of people the Left is defending all in the name of "Trump bad."

We doubt we'll be seeing the people posting the arrest video and saying "the cruelty is the point" retweeting the update.

who's going to have margs with him? — amish1979 (@amish1979) August 20, 2025

Grab your margarita blender, Senator Van Hollen!

But as usual the original post served its purpose:

Original post had 685k views, this has 8.5k https://t.co/0BFyu4eh1b — Ur Takes Suck (@DickDozer69) August 20, 2025

That's how it works.

Well look at you go. Aren’t you proud. https://t.co/kCpa7pAXQs — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 20, 2025

They won't mention it and will quickly move on to the next lie.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws while lying about what's actually taking place.

