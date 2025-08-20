The Journalist Who Cried Wolf! CNN's Blitzer Is Afraid of Humvee Outside D.C.'s...
Welcome to the Podcast From HELL: Gavin Newsom's Panel Is Why Democrats Are...
The Spankings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! Karoline Leavitt DROPS NYT's Dishon...
Understanding how Socialism is quietly destroying America.
Vice President Vance HUMILIATES Privileged White Leftists Who Oppose D.C. Crime Crackdown...
Scott Jennings Drops More TRUTH BOMBS About America's History, Slavery, and the Civil...
Keep It Classy, Camille! Gavin Newsom Press Office Continues Cringe Mockery of Trump...
Tulsi Gabbard Slashes ODNI Waste, Saves Taxpayers Millions with Bold 40% Workforce Cut
Do You Hear Yourself? Leftist Ghoul Doubles Down on Insulting the Memory of...
Stephen Miller ROASTS Rent-a-Mob Protesting Trump's DC Law Enforcement; Vance and Hegseth...
We're Not the Awful Ones: Snobby Podcaster Scolds Those of Us Who Object...
Hollywood Reporter Helps Documentary Filmmakers Project Their Rabid TDS Onto the Late Chri...
Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores in Washington State Thanks...
Colorado Secretary of State Stomps on a Projection Rake While Trying to Pin...

Lefties Didn't Wait for Info About This DC Arrest Before Pushing a Narrative (Update Status: AWKWARD)

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on August 20, 2025

As we've seen repeatedly ever since Donald Trump took office and started enforcing immigration laws and security the border, when it comes to videos of those initiatives taking place the Democrats and their media cohorts have zero interest in providing context.

It started with a DC reporter posting video of a man getting taken into custody by law enforcement in Washington, DC. No other info was known at the time:

That's all it took for libs and "journalists" to have a narrative to push.

Taking the man's "I'm not a criminal" claim at face value (of course -- all criminals will readily admit that to the cops), Jessica Tarlov said "the cruelty is the point" with arrests like that:

Former ABC News journo Terry Moran said this arrest and those who support it are hurting the country instead of helping it.

And now we know why the arrest took place.

This is who the Dems and lib journos are slamming the Trump administration for taking off U.S. streets: 

"He was arrested in Fairfax County in 2024 and charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13."

But his name isn't "Donald Trump" so he's just an innocent victim. Again, these are the kinds of people the Left is defending all in the name of "Trump bad."

We doubt we'll be seeing the people posting the arrest video and saying "the cruelty is the point" retweeting the update. 

Grab your margarita blender, Senator Van Hollen!

But as usual the original post served its purpose:

That's how it works. 

They won't mention it and will quickly move on to the next lie. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws while lying about what's actually taking place. 

