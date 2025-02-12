REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon M...
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around...
VIP
Schrödinger's Constitution
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing...
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out...
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
FLASHBACK: Video of Jon Stewart Grilling Deputy Secretary of Defense Shows Dems Did...
The Body Count Begins: Ghoul Lefty Uses Death of Woman in Thailand to...
WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: DOGE, Bill Belichick, and Droves of Democrats
See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell
Elon Musk Sees Sen. Schumer's Admission As Proof DOGE Is Making Progress (but...
BREAKING: DHS Claws Back the $59 Million FEMA Gave to a NYC Hotel...
VIP
They Got the Memo! Dem Rep Calls Elon Musk the Same Name Anderson...

'They're Coming Home': Astronauts Stranded on the ISS Will Soon Be on Terra Firma, Thanks to Elon Musk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

For several months, two astronauts have been stranded in space after their Boeing-produced return capsule malfunctioned. This writer has written about it a few times in the past.

Advertisement

Elon Musk's SpaceX program has been working to get them home, and now that's finally happening:

Thank goodness.

They went into space in June for an eight-day mission

Bingo.

Yes.

Not a bad idea.

Recommended

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Advertisement

All of this.

Probably.

They do not.

This writer was thinking the same thing about Elon: does he ever sleep?

No, it will not be.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump could engineer a cure for cancer, and the Left would run to a court to get a judge to block it.

Tags: ELON MUSK NASA SPACE FORCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD
Amy Curtis
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO
Grateful Calvin
REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon Musk
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing Room Access
Doug P.
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More Doug P.
Advertisement