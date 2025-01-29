'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent...
National Propaganda Radio: Desperate to Stop a Trump Win, NPR Plays Word Games With Stranded Astronauts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 29, 2025
Journalism meme

Earlier today, we told you Donald Trump asked Elon Musk to rescue the astronauts stranded in space since their Boeing craft failed and was deemed unsafe to use to return to earth. This writer has written about this story a few times in the past, notably here and here.

We'd be remiss if we didn't remind you that Kamala Harris was in charge of the National Space Council, and that this happened on her watch.

But because the Left can never, ever let Trump have a win, here's NPR trying to retcon what's really going on with the astronauts who've been in orbit for months:

Wow.

They were unable to return on the original timeline, and are reliant on others to get them back.

This is the very definition of 'stranded.'

On the ISS.

Makes total sense.

Yup.

NPR is not run by humans.

This isn't a terrible idea.

So do we.

DEFUND.

Cannot say this enough.

If they want to be propagandists for Democrats, they can do it on the backs of donors.

