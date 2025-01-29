National Propaganda Radio: Desperate to Stop a Trump Win, NPR Plays Word Games With Stranded Astronauts

Earlier today, we told you Donald Trump asked Elon Musk to rescue the astronauts stranded in space since their Boeing craft failed and was deemed unsafe to use to return to earth. This writer has written about this story a few times in the past, notably here and here.

We'd be remiss if we didn't remind you that Kamala Harris was in charge of the National Space Council, and that this happened on her watch.

But because the Left can never, ever let Trump have a win, here's NPR trying to retcon what's really going on with the astronauts who've been in orbit for months:

left, NPR reporting the astronauts aren’t stranded to frame both trump and elon as liars. right, NPR reporting from september on the astronauts’ new february return date characterizing the astronauts as “stranded.” pic.twitter.com/srmSbmKWzY — Mike Solana (@micsolana) January 29, 2025

Wow.

They were stranded in September, until Crew-9 arrived at the ISS. They're not stranded now.



Why do you have to make me defend NPR reporting smdh — Baker Easy (@BakerEasy) January 29, 2025

They were unable to return on the original timeline, and are reliant on others to get them back.

This is the very definition of 'stranded.'

Oh, now the story is that they elected to take a long vacation? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 29, 2025

On the ISS.

Makes total sense.

You go visit relatives and your car breaks down in their driveway. They tell you that you can stay with them until cousin Eddie passes through in a few months and you can catch a ride with him to get back home. Would most people consider you stranded? I think the answer is yes. — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) January 29, 2025

Yup.

Any normal human would assess the situation and indeed say they are stranded in space. NPR deserves to be defunded — Daniel (@CreativelyDan) January 29, 2025

NPR is not run by humans.

I got an idea, we should rescue the two that are up there and replace them with two NPR reporters... And then ask them if they're stranded. — Steve (@steve_uhlir) January 29, 2025

This isn't a terrible idea.

I certainly hope the clock is ticking on public funding for these leftist assholes... https://t.co/Vnn0Gg40gi pic.twitter.com/gmYt6WDgBF — Positively Entertaining LuckyEat-Anter 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@LuckyEatAnter) January 29, 2025

So do we.

DEFUND.

Cannot say this enough.

The legacy press is trash. That we pay taxes for NPR to be trash is scandalous. https://t.co/TKNk4XuUlQ — David Larkin (@davexesq) January 29, 2025

If they want to be propagandists for Democrats, they can do it on the backs of donors.